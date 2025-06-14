The Most Innovative Anti-Aging Secret Might Not Be a Serum — It Might Be This Cleverly-Designed Pillow
This unusually-shaped pillow promises to stop sleep wrinkles before they start — taking the pressure off in more ways than one
Assuming you sleep on your side or stomach (as most of us do), your face is under pressure — literally. Eight hours a night, every night, for decades, adds up to thousands of hours of facial compression. According to the Aesthetic Surgery Journal, sleep position is considered a major contributor to premature aging. Wrinkles, we used to think, were inevitable. Nurse Jamie, however, has taken the pressure off — literally — with a clever little design called the Beauty Bear Pillow.
The shape of this bedding is unusual. It trades the standard rectangle for a U-shape that cradles the face, neck, and head, helping minimize facial compression and reduce the appearance of sleep lines over time. It’s made of memory foam to conform to your contours, with a mesh lining to help keep things breathable.
Despite its controversial silhouette, it blends in more easily than you might think. Reviewers say its sculptural lines play surprisingly well with the rest of their pillowscape — good news if you’re design-obsessed like myself (and since you’re reading Livingetc right now, you probably are).
Memory foam back and lumbar support keep your spine in the correct position while the registered nurse-designed U-shaped cutout reduces facial pressure — which means fewer sleep lines and better alignment, all while you’re horizontal. Also available in white.
It’s dual-purpose by design. If you're a side sleeper, position the smaller U under your cheek to ease pressure. If you sleep on your back, the U-shape goes at the base of your neck for optimal support.
And yes, the “Nurse Jamie” behind the bedding brand is a real person: Jamie Sherrill — a registered nurse and celebrity skincare expert, appearing on hit shows such as Netflix’s Skin Decision. She’s also behind the glow of a client list that includes Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, and Jessica Alba. Many of whom, it’s worth noting, tend to show up in features like People’s annual “Most Beautiful” list.
As you’d expect, a pillow this unusually shaped calls for its own couture. This custom-fit Beauty Bear case, also by Nurse Jamie, is made of a silky satin — the optimal bedding material for delicate skin. It’s machine washable (cold, delicate cycle, mild detergent) and looks luxe on a bed.
Still, you might be skeptical, as was one reviewer, who bought one not for beauty benefits, but for a sensitive ear piercing. “This thing works like a charm,” they wrote. They noted that they previously bought a cheaper version that fell apart — “I caved, and it was worth it.” They also noted reduced neck pain and overall comfort, plus the removable, easy-to-wash cover.
Once, we chased the fountain of youth through creams, treatments, and procedures. But increasingly, beauty is rooted in the basics: water, sleep, gut health, colostrum. And what’s more foundational than sleep?
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
The Beauty Bear might not feel like a bedding deal; the price is high. But in a world of £300 serums and £600 facials, it’s a one-time buy that might do more for your skin than anything in your bathroom cabinet.
Arguably, the easiest skincare decision you’ll make.
More Beauty Pillows
Le Grand by Save My Face is the original anti-wrinkle pillowette — an OG favorite among beauty gurus. Same side-sleeping, skin-saving perks as the Beauty Bear, but with its own offbeat silhouette. Viral for a reason.
Prefer something that actually looks like a pillow? A silk pillowcase is a classic skin-saving move. This one’s 100% mulberry, comes in dreamy colors, and has over two thousand rave reviews to back it up.
Pillows that work overtime are the new normal — and by daylight, few rise to the occasion like the ergonomic elegance of Amazon’s cult-favorite "wedge" reading pillow.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
This Brand Makes Hyper-Realistic 'Inflated' Decor That's Actually Ceramic — "You Simply Have to Touch It"
From the bold color to the blown-up silhouette, Home Studyo's collection turns everyday objects into playfully inflated sculptures
-
Should You Include a Wine Fridge in Your Kitchen? Experts Are Divided On Whether This 'Valuable' Feature Is Really Worth It
A suave and sophisticated kitchen feature, or peripheral and passé? We explore whether or not a wine fridge deserves a place in your kitchen plans
-
Inflatable Mugs? Blow-Up Bowls? No, This Brand Makes Hyper-Realistic 'Inflated' Decor That's Actually Ceramic
From the bold color to the blown-up silhouette, Home Studyo's collection turns everyday objects into playfully inflated sculptures
-
Okay, We're In — Anthropologie Is Doing 'Tomato Girl Summer' Again This Year, so We Are Too
From garden-party table fare to sun-ripened scents, here’s everything a fictional Italian villa dweller would already have in her cart
-
H&M HOME Just Launched a Resort-Themed Collection Designed by a Hotel Design 'A-Lister'
Designed by trailblazing creative director Gabriella Khalil, founder of celebrity favorite beach estate Palm Heights, the retro-fueled line is "joyful, sunny, and elegantly simple"
-
This £250 Garden Chair Looks Like It Belongs at a Boutique Hotel — and Might Be the Best Backyard Buy of 2025
It’s modular. It’s eucalyptus wood. And yes, it’s from John Lewis
-
This New Collaboration Reinvents a Centuries-Old Bedding Style Into Something That Feels Totally Cool Again
Quilting may make you think of your grandmother, but this modern take from Glassette x Secret Linen Store feels like a breath of fresh air
-
Finally, a Stylish Desk to Work From Home On (and It Folds and Seamlessly Stores Away as Soon as It Hits 5pm)
Close your laptop, fold your desk, and leave the office out of sight and out of mind
-
Our Favorite Lamp From Matthew Williamson's Latest Pooky Collection Captures the Feel of a "Hedonistic Ibizan Marketplace"
With bold, punchy colors and an almost cosmic-like base, it completely flips the switch on bland lighting
-
Seclusion, in Style — These Are the Best Privacy Screens If You Want a Stylish Way to Block Out Neighbors and Passersby
They're a solution for overlooked gardens, hide unsightly views, and help you create a stylish outdoor sanctuary — these privacy screens get the job done