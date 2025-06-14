The Most Innovative Anti-Aging Secret Might Not Be a Serum — It Might Be This Cleverly-Designed Pillow

Assuming you sleep on your side or stomach (as most of us do), your face is under pressure — literally. Eight hours a night, every night, for decades, adds up to thousands of hours of facial compression. According to the Aesthetic Surgery Journal, sleep position is considered a major contributor to premature aging. Wrinkles, we used to think, were inevitable. Nurse Jamie, however, has taken the pressure off — literally — with a clever little design called the Beauty Bear Pillow.

The shape of this bedding is unusual. It trades the standard rectangle for a U-shape that cradles the face, neck, and head, helping minimize facial compression and reduce the appearance of sleep lines over time. It’s made of memory foam to conform to your contours, with a mesh lining to help keep things breathable.

Despite its controversial silhouette, it blends in more easily than you might think. Reviewers say its sculptural lines play surprisingly well with the rest of their pillowscape — good news if you’re design-obsessed like myself (and since you’re reading Livingetc right now, you probably are).

Nurse Jamie Beauty Bear Memory Foam Pillow £79 at Revolve Memory foam back and lumbar support keep your spine in the correct position while the registered nurse-designed U-shaped cutout reduces facial pressure — which means fewer sleep lines and better alignment, all while you’re horizontal. Also available in white.



It’s dual-purpose by design. If you're a side sleeper, position the smaller U under your cheek to ease pressure. If you sleep on your back, the U-shape goes at the base of your neck for optimal support.

And yes, the “Nurse Jamie” behind the bedding brand is a real person: Jamie Sherrill — a registered nurse and celebrity skincare expert, appearing on hit shows such as Netflix’s Skin Decision. She’s also behind the glow of a client list that includes Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, and Jessica Alba. Many of whom, it’s worth noting, tend to show up in features like People’s annual “Most Beautiful” list.

Nurse Jamie Beauty Bear Pillowcase £22.93 at Amazon UK As you’d expect, a pillow this unusually shaped calls for its own couture. This custom-fit Beauty Bear case, also by Nurse Jamie, is made of a silky satin — the optimal bedding material for delicate skin. It’s machine washable (cold, delicate cycle, mild detergent) and looks luxe on a bed.



Still, you might be skeptical, as was one reviewer, who bought one not for beauty benefits, but for a sensitive ear piercing. “This thing works like a charm,” they wrote. They noted that they previously bought a cheaper version that fell apart — “I caved, and it was worth it.” They also noted reduced neck pain and overall comfort, plus the removable, easy-to-wash cover.

Once, we chased the fountain of youth through creams, treatments, and procedures. But increasingly, beauty is rooted in the basics: water, sleep, gut health, colostrum. And what’s more foundational than sleep?

The Beauty Bear might not feel like a bedding deal; the price is high. But in a world of £300 serums and £600 facials, it’s a one-time buy that might do more for your skin than anything in your bathroom cabinet.

Arguably, the easiest skincare decision you’ll make.

Pillows that work overtime are the new normal — and by daylight, few rise to the occasion like the ergonomic elegance of Amazon’s cult-favorite "wedge" reading pillow.