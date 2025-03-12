This Strangely-Shaped Side-Sleeper Pillow Is Going Viral for Super-Charging Beauty Sleep — And Preventing Wrinkles

What if I told you that for $95, you could sidestep wrinkles, facial asymmetry, dry skin, and — perhaps worst of all — pillow face? No serums, no supplements, no suspicious injectable — just sleep. Meet Le Grand Pillow, the silk side-sleeper sensation going viral within a certain beauty-obsessed subset of TikTok, thanks to devotees like Devon Kelley — who’s already put us onto mouth taping, facial massage, and other skin-saving quirks we never knew we needed.

Unlike a standard pillow — even a silk-covered one — this trademarked, dual-crescent bedding design prevents the usual flattening effect that leads to asymmetry, puffiness, and fine lines forming on one side over time. Instead, it suspends your face just above the sleep surface, alleviating pressure on delicate facial tissues. Just position your ear in the center of the crescent, let your forehead rest against the top curve, and your chin against the bottom. Voilà!

"Save My Face!" Pillow the Original Anti-Wrinkle Pillowette Le Grand Pillow in Silk View at Amazon Price: $95 And no, it’s not one of those clunky memory foam pillows that look like athletic shoe inserts. Le Grand Pillow is surprisingly chic — designed to shine solo or layer its lustre with others. Made by bedding brand "Save My Face!" (the pioneer of the anti-wrinkle pillowette), it’s filled with hypoallergenic down-alternative fiber, encased in a 100% cotton shell, and comes with a sleek, invisible-zipper pillowcase.

A silk pillowcase is a solid start — hypoallergenic, gentle on skin — but Le Grand Pillow goes further. Proven to reduce sinus compression, snoring, and even neck and back pain, it’s been a post-procedure recovery staple for over 20 years. By combining the two powerhouses — silk with an innovative ergonomic design — you might just save yourself a trip to the derm.

Theresa Armour, co-founder of Burke Williams Day Spa — a California wellness staple since the 1980s and founder of the exclusive H2V skincare line — knows a thing or two about beauty sleep. So, are these Le Grande Pillow claims legit? “There are definitely some benefits,” she says.

“For back sleepers, any standard pillow with a silk pillowcase will do. But side sleepers should consider a specially designed pillow to minimize wrinkles and prevent facial asymmetry.” While Le Grand Pillow also comes in cotton or satin, Theresa stands by silk for beauty sleep: “It wicks away moisture, helps prevent breakouts, and keeps hair looking good. Plus, its smooth surface is gentler on skin and hair.”

Apparently, gentle on the eyes, too. Paired with Le Grand’s sculptural shape, there’s no chance of it blending in with the rest of your pillows — but that’s exactly the point. Its curved, contemporary silhouette creates quite the contrast against standard rectangular cotton pillowcases, adding a touch of texture and dose of dimension to your bed. Maybe it’s an ergonomic choice. Maybe it’s an artistic statement. They’ll never know. Suffice it to say, I'm adding one to my cart — immediately.

"Save My Face!" La Petite Pillow $48 at Amazon Price: $48 Same brand, same style — just mini. La Petite Pillow is perfect for keeping to your side of the bed or tossing into a travel bag for on-the-go beauty sleep. Unlike its silk-covered sibling, this one comes with a satin cover, making it a more affordable option. If you’re curious to test the shape or silk isn’t a dealbreaker, this pillow type is an easy entry point. Viora Face Pillow View at Amazon Price: $19.78, Was: $24.58 This Amazon pillow option is arguably the strangest-looking of them all. But what it lacks in conventional shape, it makes up for in versatility, working for side, stomach, and (unlike "Save My Face!" pillows) back sleepers, too. The goal remains the same: fewer wrinkles, clearer skin, and keeping your very expensive creams and serums where they belong — on your face, not your pillow. Also covered in satin. Sleep Sleek Memory Foam Beauty Pillow View at Amazon Price: $79, Was: $99 For those who want the latest in sleep technology, this memory foam option brings serious innovation. Developed in collaboration with orthopedic specialists, its ergonomic design features cheek gaps on either side (plus a central cradle for your head), keeping pressure off delicate areas — ideal for protecting silk lashes, post-facial skin, or aesthetic treatments. Comes with a custom-fitted bamboo pillowcase, perfectly tailored to its unique shape.

We’ve long sung the praises of silk at Livingetc — and when it comes to beauty sleep, the more, the better. Here are the silk essentials we swear by.

Silk Comforter View at Cozy Earth Price: $407.20 - $632, Was: $509 - $790

Available Sizes: Twin - King

Fill Selection: Standard and Extra Pillowcases? Child’s play. If silk is so good — naturally thermoregulating, breathable, and allergy-friendly — why stop there? Cozy Earth’s silk comforter proves the point, boasting a near-perfect 4.9/5-star rating from 195 reviewers. The verdict? Ultimate comfort, ultimate shine, and the ultimate cool. Gingerlily Tangleweed Mulberry Silk Pillowcase View at Saks Fifth Avenue Price: $140 Silk pillowcases tend to blend together — usually a solid hue, pretty but predictable. Gingerlily shakes things up with its Tangleweed design in coral and berry, adding a pop of pattern play to pristine white silk. Zenssia Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask Eye Mask View at Amazon Price: $19.99 The top sleep masks block out everything. This Amazon best-seller (4.5/5 stars from 1,190 reviews) does that and then some with a blindfold-style design that delivers a true blackout, covering even the ears for added noise reduction. Plus, the adjustable strap ensures a perfect fit, no matter who’s wearing it.

And another pro tip: Swap your pillowcase — nightly. “To maintain hygiene and prevent breakouts, I advise clients to change their pillowcases every night, no matter the fabric,” says Theresa Armour.