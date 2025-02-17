It's Not Just for Pillowcases — This Smooth, Skin-Friendly Silk Comforter From Cozy Earth Is the Ultimate Bedding Upgrade

Personally, my head will not rest on a pillowcase unless it’s covered in silk. By now, upgrading to the lustrous, naturally hypoallergenic material is pretty mainstream — even your bald uncle probably swears by it for the hair benefits (‘hey, maybe it’ll grow back!’). But if silk is so good, why stop at your pillow? If it hydrates skin (less wrinkles), regulates temperature (every side is the cool side), and repels allergens — why wouldn’t you want it covering your entire body? To my delight, Cozy Earth has answered the call with its 100% Mulberry Silk Comforter (currently 20% off).

Skeptics might argue that pajamas and a duvet cover stand in the way, but investing in silk bedding can still matter — especially if you have asthma or allergies. Be honest: how often do you wash your comforter? (I won’t out you, but we both know it’s not enough.) Silk contains sericin, a protein that naturally repels dust mites and mold, making for cleaner, less irritating sleep — and potentially better skin, too.

20% Off Silk Comforter View at Cozy Earth Price: $407.20 - $632, Was: $509 - $790

Available Sizes: Twin - King

Fill Selection: Standard and Extra The reviews on Cozy Earth’s silk comforter speak for themselves: 4.9/5 stars from 195 reviewers. Naturally thermoregulating, breathable, and allergy-friendly, it’s designed for ultimate comfort — without overheating. Like all Cozy Earth comforters, it also features handy anchor loops that secure perfectly to the brand’s duvets, so you won’t wake up wrestling with bunched-up bedding sets. A small detail, but one that makes all the difference.

Plus, Cozy Earth’s silk comforter is temperature-regulating, meaning hot sleepers stay cool, and cold sleepers stay cozy — no mid-year duvet switch necessary. Basically, it’s a BOGO. Choose between Standard or Extra fill weight (the latter delivers that plush, five-star hotel feel). Some reviewers even ditch the duvet cover entirely:

"Last night, I pulled the silk comforter (without the duvet) for a trial run. Definitely cozy! It lives up to the hype,” notes one reviewer. “In fact, today, I thought about taking a nap during my lunch break so that I could experience the softness and how perfectly the comforter balances body temperature. I normally experience sleep disruptions due to excessive heat, but slept through the night last night.”

Warm yet lightweight, luxe yet breathable, Cozy Earth’s Mulberry comforter offers the best of both worlds. And as is the case with all of its silk bedding (trust me, I speak from experience), you really just have to feel it for yourself.

Silk pillowcases were but the gateway — real luxury is in the layers.

Mulberry Silk Pillow View at Cozy Earth Price: $203.20 - $237.60, Was: $254 - $297 Available Sizes: Standard and King Can’t get enough Mulberry? Cozy Earth’s Silk Pillow pairs 100% long-strand Mulberry silk filling with the brand’s signature bamboo viscose shell — a combination that’s equal parts breathable, plush, and cooling. Like the comforter, it’s one of those beauty sleep upgrades you don’t realize you need until you try it. Reviewers rave that it’s a dream for back, stomach, and side sleepers alike. Serenity Silk Sleep Mask View at Cozy Earth Price: $48, Was: $60 By now, you know silk is a godsend for hair and skin, but nowhere is that more important than a sleep mask — the one thing that sits directly on your eyes (not exactly an area we want to tug or crease). Cozy Earth’s 100% mulberry silk sleep mask is sleek but substantial, available in a range of luxe colorways like Champagne, Navy, Black, and the striking Merlot pictured here. Bamboo Sheet Bundle View at Cozy Earth Price: $230.40 - $319.20, Was: $288 - $399 Available Sizes: Twin/Twin XL - California King And of course, Kris Jenner’s bamboo sheets (also Oprah-approved). Cozy Earth’s bamboo viscose bedding has earned its cult status — and 4.9/5 stars over 8,463 reviews — for a reason. Some even say it’s softer than silk. Available in a range of colors, each set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. If you’re serious about sleep, this is the upgrade.

Satin vs. silk sheets: they’re not created equal — here’s why one wins every time.