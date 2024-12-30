These Oprah-Approved Sheets Are a Dead Ringer for Pantone’s ‘Mocha Mousse’ — 25% Off at Cozy Earth
From now until January 13th, set the tone for 2025 with Cozy Earth’s dreamy, on-sale sheets in a decadent shade inspired by the Color of the Year
When Pantone announced its 2025 Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse, I — like everyone else — immediately dove into a rabbit hole of decadent decor finds. This soft, coffee-meets-chocolate brown feels harmonious, grounding, and elegantly evocative. Who wouldn’t want to be cocooned in a shade like that? Conveniently, Cozy Earth is hosting a sale just as sweet, featuring their most-loved Bamboo Sheets in Walnut — a dead ringer for our new muse, Mocha Mousse.
Now, I know phrases like most loved get thrown around a lot, but as a proud owner of these sheets (and the matching duvet!), I can confirm — they absolutely live up to the hype. Oprah named them one of her Favorite Things back in 2018, and Kris Jenner once declared on social media that they’re the best bedding sets around. Add to that a 4.9/5 star rating from over 8,469 reviews, and you’ve got something pretty close to universal acclaim.
Frankly, these sheets could be neon pink, and I’d still be tempted to snag them on sale. But pairing their buttery-soft feel with the rich, mellow tone of Mocha Mousse? Now up to 25% off, it's the perfect way to set the tone — literally and figuratively — for 2025.
Available Sizes: Twin/Twin XL - Split King
The set — available in several other on-sale shades — includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, all crafted from pill-proof bamboo viscose. According to reviewers (myself included), the fabric is softer than silk and, impressively, only gets softer with every wash.
For the detail-obsessed, it's worth mentioning that the sheets arrive packaged in a canvas tote that’s chic enough to repurpose for errands or, in my case, a casual stroll around the city.
And Mocha Mousse aside, let me be clear: this is a sale worth paying attention to. Cozy Earth is an investment, so any discount here is a win. I’ve rounded up a few more bedding deals from the brand’s sale that are worth grabbing before it ends on January 13th. Remember, the sweetest sheets always sell first. So if you see something you like, act fast — before Oprah and Kris beat you to it!
More Cozy Earth Sale
I happen to own this exact Cozy Earth duvet — in this exact Oat hue — and I’ve paired it with Cozy Earth sheets not so different from the Walnut ones mentioned earlier. Mine are in Chocolate, creating a slightly higher contrast, but still hitting that warm, tonal vibe that’s set to dominate 2025. And if that’s not your style, don’t worry — there are plenty more on-sale colorways to choose from.
Another perfect pairing for Mocha Mousse? Meet Brandy, a similarly rich, warm caramel hue. Made in Italy, this subtly striped wool throw features a twill weave and a brushed finish, making it super soft to the touch. The charming tassels add just the right amount of natural flair, nodding to its inspiration of the idyllic Tuscan countryside.
If you adore bamboo viscose but can’t quite let go of your beloved silk pillowcases — I get it. Anything for beauty sleep. Crafted from 100% 6A long fiber mulberry silk, sandwashed, and treated with aloe vera, these Cozy Earth varieties are really a dream come true for your hair and skin. They’ll help you sleep cooler, too.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
3 Easy Wireless Kitchen Lighting Tricks Experts Say Will Instantly Make Your Space Feel Bigger
Finished your kitchen only to discover you didn't plan for enough lighting? Never fear — wireless lighting is cheap, quick, and effective
By Emma Breislin Published
-
Can You Wash a Duvet in a Washing Machine? Yes, Say Experts — But This Is What You Need to Know First
Washers are super convenient but not always the best for the health of your duvet. Here's everything you need to know
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
Meet the “Wedge” Pillow That Doubles as a Headboard — and Makes Reading in Bed a Dream
This ingenious bolster pillow transforms beds into ergonomic couches — and they look chic, too
By Julia Demer Published
-
I Just Discovered Rejuvenation Has an Entire Section Dedicated to Vintage Furniture and Décor — These Are My Top Picks
From vintage rugs to lighting and artwork, these one-off treasures can't be missed
By Emma Breislin Published
-
I Found a Detachable Ring Light Lamp That Looks Like Modern Art — And It’s Only $80 at Target
Brightech’s Saturn Desk Lamp gives this OG internet accessory a postmodern glow up
By Julia Demer Published
-
Jeremiah Brent Outed Himself as a "Crystal Fanatic" on Queer Eye and I Finally Feel Seen — Shop His Style
Crystals are said to have healing powers — but according to Queer Eye’s newest design guru, they’re just as good at curing dull decor
By Julia Demer Published
-
Everyone Who's Anyone Has a Dining Table Lamp (or Three) This Winter — These Are Our Favorite 6 Styles to Shop
Turn those overheads off, people! Snuff out those candles! It's all about the chic dining table lamp now...
By Maya Glantz Published
-
Opposites Attract: H&M's New Collection Nails Black and White Home Decor — 6 Pieces I'm Loving as an Editor
H&M Home’s new releases looking…. expensive. Shop high-impact asymmetry at the lowest prices I’ve ever seen
By Julia Demer Published
-
McGee & Co's Rugs Are On Sale Right Now — It's the Perfect Time to Grab One in This 'It' Color
Rugs are essential to making a room cozy, and there is no better time to shop them like a sale
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Step Aside, Leopard Print, There’s a New Pattern in Town — Shop “Fawn” Decor
The whimsical, woodland descendant of our favorite animal print is prancing into prominence this winter
By Julia Demer Published