These Oprah-Approved Sheets Are a Dead Ringer for Pantone’s ‘Mocha Mousse’ — 25% Off at Cozy Earth

When Pantone announced its 2025 Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse, I — like everyone else — immediately dove into a rabbit hole of decadent decor finds. This soft, coffee-meets-chocolate brown feels harmonious, grounding, and elegantly evocative. Who wouldn’t want to be cocooned in a shade like that? Conveniently, Cozy Earth is hosting a sale just as sweet, featuring their most-loved Bamboo Sheets in Walnut — a dead ringer for our new muse, Mocha Mousse.

Now, I know phrases like most loved get thrown around a lot, but as a proud owner of these sheets (and the matching duvet!), I can confirm — they absolutely live up to the hype. Oprah named them one of her Favorite Things back in 2018, and Kris Jenner once declared on social media that they’re the best bedding sets around. Add to that a 4.9/5 star rating from over 8,469 reviews, and you’ve got something pretty close to universal acclaim.

Frankly, these sheets could be neon pink, and I’d still be tempted to snag them on sale. But pairing their buttery-soft feel with the rich, mellow tone of Mocha Mousse? Now up to 25% off, it's the perfect way to set the tone — literally and figuratively — for 2025.

Up to 25% Off Bamboo Sheet Set in Walnut From: $271.20, Was: $339 at Cozy Earth Available Sizes: Twin/Twin XL - Split King The set — available in several other on-sale shades — includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, all crafted from pill-proof bamboo viscose. According to reviewers (myself included), the fabric is softer than silk and, impressively, only gets softer with every wash. For the detail-obsessed, it's worth mentioning that the sheets arrive packaged in a canvas tote that’s chic enough to repurpose for errands or, in my case, a casual stroll around the city.

And Mocha Mousse aside, let me be clear: this is a sale worth paying attention to. Cozy Earth is an investment, so any discount here is a win. I’ve rounded up a few more bedding deals from the brand’s sale that are worth grabbing before it ends on January 13th. Remember, the sweetest sheets always sell first. So if you see something you like, act fast — before Oprah and Kris beat you to it!

More Cozy Earth Sale

Bamboo Duvet Cover in Driftwood From: $255.20, Was: $319 at Cozy Earth I happen to own this exact Cozy Earth duvet — in this exact Oat hue — and I’ve paired it with Cozy Earth sheets not so different from the Walnut ones mentioned earlier. Mine are in Chocolate, creating a slightly higher contrast, but still hitting that warm, tonal vibe that’s set to dominate 2025. And if that’s not your style, don’t worry — there are plenty more on-sale colorways to choose from. Florence Throw in Brandy Now: $144, Was: $240 at Cozy Earth Another perfect pairing for Mocha Mousse? Meet Brandy, a similarly rich, warm caramel hue. Made in Italy, this subtly striped wool throw features a twill weave and a brushed finish, making it super soft to the touch. The charming tassels add just the right amount of natural flair, nodding to its inspiration of the idyllic Tuscan countryside. Silk Pillowcase in Dove Grey Now: $72, Was: $120 at Cozy Earth If you adore bamboo viscose but can’t quite let go of your beloved silk pillowcases — I get it. Anything for beauty sleep. Crafted from 100% 6A long fiber mulberry silk, sandwashed, and treated with aloe vera, these Cozy Earth varieties are really a dream come true for your hair and skin. They’ll help you sleep cooler, too.

