Parachute Just Dropped a Collection at Target and It's A Guaranteed Sell Out — Do Yourself a Favor and Don't Miss Out
High quality bedding and bath linens just got a lot more accessible. Parachute's signature effortlessly chic style is now available in over 200+ pieces at Target
Want to know the best way to give you home a spring refresh? The answer is simple — just upgrade your bedding and bath linens. Lucky for you, that task just got a whole lot easier thanks to Parachute's latest collaboration with Target. Yes, you can expect Paracute-quality products at Target's affordable prices. What more could you ask for?
The 200+ piece collection boasts Parachute's ultra-soft, cloud-like linen sheets and duvet covers — which happen to be some of the best bedding materials out there — as well as organic cotton towels and mats for the bathroom.
Aside from the material choice, the collection's design radiates a laid-back, relaxed charm through the soft yet dynamic color palettes, playful patterns, and textures. "These versatile pieces can be paired in soft, serene, and sophisticated ways — or layered into a world of color, vibrancy, and pattern," Parachute's chief creative officer Amy Hoban, tells Livingetc.
So before the collection sells out (and trust us, it's going to), do yourself a favor and drop a few pieces in your cart. Now. Like now now.
Size: Queen
Turn your bed into a calming sanctuary with this sheet set. It's made from a combination of cotton and linen — ensuring total softness and the ultimate breathability while you sleep. The set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases in a muted brown stripe that'll certainly add a relaxing style to your bedroom.
Size: 20" x 14"
This cotton velvet pillow makes for a luxurious little detail to add on top of your bed. It tastefully contrasts the linen and organic cotton sheets in the collection, but it's designed with the same color scheme to create cohesion — no matter the bedding set you choose. As a fun touch, this pillow features subtle yellow trim.
Size: 90" x 90"
This is certainly not your average blanket. It's made from 100% cotton and will keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Although the blanket is neutral in color, it features a subtle texture that adds some interest to its overall design. Just imagine cozying up in this blanket on a chilly summer evening — I can't think of anything better.
Size: 1'6" x 5' or 1'6" x 2'6"
Riddled with how to add color to your all-white bathroom? Look to the floor. And no, I don't mean replacing the tiles. Just add a bath mat like this one that can immediately enliven the space. This style is made from 100% cotton and features a charming tile-like pattern. Don't like the brown? It also comes in two other playful color variations.
Size: Queen
This cotton duvet cover and sham set features a subtle honeycomb texture that not only feels soft to the touch, but looks intriguing from any angle. The set includes one duvet cover and two matching shams, and comes in three additional colors aside from this dusty pink. With this ultra-comfortable set, you'll truly feel like you're sleeping on a cloud.
Size: Bath Towel
Don't get me wrong, I love white bath towels for that sought-after hotel-style bathroom aesthetic, but there's something so fun about this striped style. It's loomed from 100% organic cotton and comes in three other colors aside from this playful yellow stripe. Plus, if you're loving this look, complete the set with matching hand towels and washcloths.
We've been in the game for long enough to know a guaranteed sell-out when we see it, and Parachute for Target is exactly that.
Can't decide what you want? We've shared some of the best bedding color combinations that may inspire your bundle.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
