"Agreeable, Rich, and Refined" — Shop 6 Stylish Homewares, All in Shades of Pantone's 'Mocha Mousse'
Timeless yet modern, sweet but sultry — meet our new muse, Mocha Mousse, the indulgent hue that's soon to be everywhere
Hot on the heels of two years of playful pinks comes a far less fussy hue we’re thrilled to see: 17-1230 Mocha Mousse, Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year. And suddenly, we’re hungry.
We might not have chosen that name ourselves, but given the current culinary-ification of trends (nail polish described as “blueberry milk” or “Strawberry Glazed Donut” lip combos), no name could feel more fitting — or more zeitgeisty — for this indulgent warm brown.
“Sophisticated and lush, yet at the same time an unpretentious classic, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse extends our perceptions of the browns from being humble and grounded to embrace aspirational and luxe,” says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute. The shade strikes a unique balance — salt of the earth and undeniably expensive — like something you’d find at Goop or a floor sit in a thoughtfully curated Brentwood bungalow.
As they say, there were signs: Mocha brown was everywhere in our recent January issue, often paired with chrome for a distinctly ‘70s vibe — a styling tip we’ll be heeding for the foreseeable future.
Agreeable, rich, and refined, Mocha Mousse embodies all three traits we’re aiming for in 2025. Shop the hue you’ve been seeing sporadically — and soon to be everywhere.
Shop Mocha Mousse
Price: $31.20, Was: $39
This linen pillow cover from West Elm is a dead ringer for our new favorite mocha. We’re loving the tonal fringe trim, which adds a touch of delectable dimension.
Price: $18.48 per quart
If you’re loco for cocoa, why not kick it up a notch? When it comes to paint brands, Behr is one of the best — this product alone boasts over 14,000 glowing reviews — and it won’t break the bank. Its Warm Cognac semigloss requires no primer, so the rich color you see is exactly what you get after one satisfying stroke.
Price: $149
Poufs are a jack of all trades, and they’ve never looked more appealing than in this grounding chocolatey brown. With a rounded silhouette and a ruched velvet exterior, this design feels slightly sartorial and luxuriously cozy.
Price: $1,062, Was: $1,931
You might think this chair from Joybird is a close match to Pantone’s shade, but it’s not — it’s a perfect one. Joybird partnered with Pantone to create a furniture collection celebrating this color trend, and the standout is easily this ‘70s-inspired circular chair. Its vintage sensibilities feel like the perfect complement to the grounding hue. Try styling it with darker browns, sky blue, or even moss green to up the contrast.
Price: $55 per half gallon
There’s a subtle orange-pink undertone in Mocha Mousse (perhaps a lingering hint of Peach Fuzz from 2024), accurately encapsulated in Backdrop’s Ghost Ranch paint. Warm, earthy, and a little deserty, it would look delicious in a dining room.
Price: $69.99
This TOV Furniture table lamp might just be the standout of the bunch — and it’s well under $100. Its textured surface, crafted from brick-toned raffia, strikes the perfect balance of elegance and earthiness. Measuring just under 16 inches tall, it’s a substantial piece that can stand solo on a side table or light up a credenza.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
