Pantone's Color of the Year for 2025 Has Been Announced — Meet 'Mocha Mousse'

Out of all the color prediction announcements that happen each year, there are none as hotly anticipated (and culturally significant) as Pantone's pick. And for 2025, they've just named 'Mocha Mousse' as their latest Color of the Year.

Prepare to see this chic, chocolatey color everywhere. The predictions, forecasts, and commentary shared by Pantone generally go on to influence all industries — from interiors to beauty, fashion, industrial, and architectural design. Executive director of Pantone Color Institute, Leatrice Eiseman, says 2025's rich and sophisticated brown is "underpinned by our desire for everyday pleasures. 'Mocha Mousse' expresses a level of thoughtful indulgence. Sophisticated and lush, yet at the same time an unpretentious classic."

We are used to the comfortable, grounding perceptions of past browns, but Pantone's goal with Mocha Mousse is to change the narrative to something more aspirational and luxe. It is no secret that brown has made a serious comeback in interior design this year, as we reach for '70s-inspired shades that root us in nostalgia and comfort. However, the selected shade for 2025 feels like brown infused with thoughtfulness and reinvention.

Needless to say, 'Mocha Mousse' is the new neutral to incorporate into all your interior design plans moving forward.

Mocha Mousse — Pantone's Color of the Year 2025

The team at Livingetc follow all of the colors of the year announcements closely, exploring the ways in which we can draw inspiration for our own homes. So, if you're wondering what you can do with Pantone's Color of the Year for 2025, Mocha Mousse, read on.

The Inspiration for 'Mocha Mouse'

Pantone's Color of the Year program works each year to select a color trend from the design community that reflects a global mood and attitude in one single hue. Pantone says that 'Mocha Mousse' will "nurture us with its suggestion of the delectable qualities of chocolate and coffee, answering our desire for comfort."

As we have seen the interior design world embrace vintage aesthetics and nostalgic moments, a soft luxurious brown feels like a natural next step for 2025.

Livingetc editor Hugh Metcalf, says "I think a color such as 'Mocha Mousse' marks a turning point in how we decorate with neutrals. The old way — what’s perhaps been unaffectionately dubbed ‘sad beige’ in hindsight — was underplayed, humble, even monastic. The new richer browns coming through aren’t about an absence of color, instead they’re rich expressions in their own right — luxurious and deep."

We have seen brown appear in trend-led fashion choices and as a dependable neutral, but now Pantone is using this "comforting brown to bring us into harmony with an ever-changing world."

The shade is a color that welcomes both minimalism in interior design, and the desire for something a little more escapist and sophisticated — what Pantone is describing as "a well-deserved treat."

Hugh adds that "While 'Mocha Mousse' can sit as comfortably alongside other neutrals to make a pared back scheme feel a little more sumptuous, it also sits with the re-emergence of 70s colors — think olive green, terracotta, burgundy."

A good brown goes with everything after all.

"I think we can expect to see this in unique applications too than just paint colors. I visited a luxury bathroom showroom last week, and there was a bathroom suite in almost exactly this shade. Totally unexpected but undeniably chic," he adds.

How to Style Pantone's 'Mocha Mousse'

As part of the announcement, Pantone were even so helpful as to share advice on styling 'Mocha Mousse' including two layered colors palettes that will complement the earthy shade.

"Pantone 17-1320 Mocha Mousse creates a strong chromatic foundation, complementing diverse applications, both minimalist and richly decorated," they wrote. While more information can be found using Pantone Connect, these are the palettes they recommend:

Relaxed Elegance — designed to "boost personal comfort and wellness", this harmonious palette marries 'Mocha Mousse' with the likes of an off-white Cannoli Cream, a soft pink Cream Tan, a warm beige Safari, and a rich Chocolate Martini, among others.

— designed to "boost personal comfort and wellness", this harmonious palette marries 'Mocha Mousse' with the likes of an off-white Cannoli Cream, a soft pink Cream Tan, a warm beige Safari, and a rich Chocolate Martini, among others. Floral Pathways — described as a "cornucopia of suggestively scented floral tones", this palette has pops of springtime color, including a Cornflower Blue, a fresh green called Tendril, a sun-kissed Rose Tan, and khaki called 'Willow', among others.

For 2025, it looks like brown is the new black.