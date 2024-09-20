Arvin Olano for Rugs USA — The Designer Proves That “Minimal Eclecticism” Can, Indeed, Be Done
The collaboration transforms his paradoxical vision into pure paradise. Merging the brand’s signature soft textures with the designer's eye for elevated essentials, this collection delivers a fashion-forward fall refresh
Can a design really be both minimal and eclectic all at once? According to interior designer Arvin Olano’s new collaboration with Rugs USA, the answer is a resounding yes. It’s a delicate balance — pared down yet playful — but Arvin proves the concept is anything but an oxymoron.
The collection draws heavily from mid-century tones, classical borders, graphic checks, and tantalizing textures, all of which makes perfect sense given his self-professed love of all things vintage. “My creative process is deeply influenced by my love for fashion and the timeless influence of 20th-century European and Scandinavian design,” Arvin tells me.
Each piece offers that extra “something-something” — details that add depth without overwhelming the room. The result feels grounded and serene, yet far from the purist minimalism that leaves no room for accents. Instead, these carefully chosen features give the collection a cohesive yet quietly distinctive quality; a trademark of the best rugs.
And if you’re at all familiar with Arvin’s fashion-forward approach to interiors, you’ll know he’s all about refined taste. “I noticed a lack of rugs in the style I wanted at an accessible price point,” he shares. His goal with this collection was to merge “elevated essentials” with more eclectic designs for those seeking something unique. True to form, Arvin’s collection leans heavily on luxurious materials like wool — and if anyone could deliver that level of quality at an affordable price, it’s Rugs USA, making this collaboration a match made in heaven.
Despite my efforts, "minimal eclecticism" is a tricky thing to articulate. So go ahead and take a look — you’ll see exactly what I mean.
Price: $176.95
Size: 3' x 5'
I’m absolutely gobsmacked that the price of this green rug is as low as it is! And that high-low border you see? All thanks to differential pile heights — a luxury detail you’d expect from a high-end rug store. It’s not just elegant, it helps define a space. Made mostly of wool with a touch of viscose for added softness, it’s perfect for floor-sitters like myself.
Price: $231.95
Size: 4' x 6'
Arvin says the Arrel rug is his all-time favorite. “It's special because we blended viscose with wool to give it a silk-like feel underfoot,” he shares. “Despite its simple design, it offers incredible texture." Already a designer and fan-favorite, it’s a good thing this slightly-speckled rug comes in a wide range of color choices — one of which, the warm “Wheat” hue, has already gone viral on TikTok. “A solid rug helps to calm everything down,” Arvin notes in the video, comparing solid rugs to the base of an outfit — a canvas to play with more fun pieces. As an Aquarius, though, I opted for the bold Brick shade.
Price: $104.95
Size: 3' x 5'
Talk about anchoring a room! This hand-tufted, 100% wool striped rug is a blend of organic and linear — modern yet natural. It pushes the envelope while remaining soft and approachable — exactly what you want in a living space. Its notes describe it as "modern art for your floors," and I have to agree. With quality construction, it’s an ideal pick for high-traffic areas.
Price: $158.95
Size: 3' x 5'
The calming abstract rug has a touch of whimsy, with irregular lines that almost seem to dance — or perhaps sway is more fitting. It’s perfect for sanctuary spaces like bedrooms, reading nooks, or even nurseries. Abstracts à la Arvin — what’s not to love? Pair it with browns and verdant greens for an earthy, grounding vibe.
Price: $158.95
Size: 4' x 6'
I’ve never met a graphic checkered print I didn’t like. The barely-there white lines on this one add just the right amount of lightness to the bold charcoal backdrop. It’s simply divine when paired with cream or black furniture, or if you’re feeling adventurous — contrast it with pastel pink for a creative twist.
Price: $104.95
Size: 3' x 5'
Anything piped or bordered, like the Pierre rug, immediately gives off a luxury hotel vibe. “It reimagines the classic border style in refined wool instead of the usual sisal or jute,” Arvin tells me. “I love taking traditional designs and giving them a modern, elevated touch.” I’m drawn to the softness of the brown-on-beige combo, though it’s also available in a striking ivory and charcoal variation for a bolder look.
Price: $171.95
Size: 4' x 6'
Gray has been popping up everywhere this fall, and this collection is no exception. Gray patterned rugs can sometimes get a bad rap for being boring, but this abstract design is proof they’re anything but. The mesmerizing squiggly lines keep your attention, while the calming colorway makes it soothing to the eye.
Price: $239.95
Size: 4' x 6'
My obsession with opulently tiled floors runs deep. I have a similar rug in my living room, and it’s one of the best home decisions I’ve made in years. This version, with its sandy jute construction, is perfect for sun-drenched living rooms. Add a leafy plant, and suddenly, you’re in Palm Beach.
Price: $104.95
Size: 3' x 5'
This checkerboard green patterned rug might just be my favorite in the collection. Made from 100% wool, it’s a beautiful mix of earthy hues. It may seem tricky to style, but patterned rugs like this actually make things easy — there’s so much going on that the rug does the heavy lifting! Place neutral furniture on top, and it’ll look like you hired a decorator. And if you’re working with bolder hues, it also comes in a range of brown tones.
Price: $264.95
Size: 4' x 6'
Why settle for a basic border when you could have… well, this! This minimalist rug delivers maximum impact with its artful use of linearity. Playful yet refined, it holds its own in any great room. To snag the full Arvin effect, pair this handmade beauty with natural materials, exposed wood grains, browns, and hints of green.
Price: $158.95
Size: 4' x 6'
I’m all about the variation in this rich brown rug. The tonal shifts within the tiles add depth, making it the perfect base for bolder hues like cobalt, orange, or red. Its imperfect lines give it that organic quality we’re all craving right now. It’s a marathon, not a sprint — and with this rug, you’ve already won.
Price: $127.99
Size: 4' x 6'
And finally: the Crissy Crosshatch (try saying that three times fast!). A mouthful of a name, but completely chic with its ghost-like approach to shag. Calming and cool, this piece invites relaxation, pairing seamlessly with soft shades like pewter or periwinkle. And don’t let its delicate look fool you — this low-pile beauty is durable enough for high-traffic spaces like living rooms, and, since it comes as a runner, even hallways for a cozy fall touch.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
Firm vs Soft Couches — An Argument-Ending Guide to Working Out Which is Right For You
Discover whether a firm or soft couch is the right choice for your comfort and your pocket
By Sarah Warwick Published
-
"Double Drenching" is the Trending Paint Technique That Offers a More Refined Approach to Color Drenching
This bold new paint trend is a play on the familiar favorite, allowing for an even more playful color application
By Olivia Wolfe Published