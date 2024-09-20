Arvin Olano for Rugs USA — The Designer Proves That “Minimal Eclecticism” Can, Indeed, Be Done

Can a design really be both minimal and eclectic all at once? According to interior designer Arvin Olano’s new collaboration with Rugs USA, the answer is a resounding yes. It’s a delicate balance — pared down yet playful — but Arvin proves the concept is anything but an oxymoron.

The collection draws heavily from mid-century tones, classical borders, graphic checks, and tantalizing textures, all of which makes perfect sense given his self-professed love of all things vintage. “My creative process is deeply influenced by my love for fashion and the timeless influence of 20th-century European and Scandinavian design,” Arvin tells me.

Each piece offers that extra “something-something” — details that add depth without overwhelming the room. The result feels grounded and serene, yet far from the purist minimalism that leaves no room for accents. Instead, these carefully chosen features give the collection a cohesive yet quietly distinctive quality; a trademark of the best rugs.

And if you’re at all familiar with Arvin’s fashion-forward approach to interiors, you’ll know he’s all about refined taste. “I noticed a lack of rugs in the style I wanted at an accessible price point,” he shares. His goal with this collection was to merge “elevated essentials” with more eclectic designs for those seeking something unique. True to form, Arvin’s collection leans heavily on luxurious materials like wool — and if anyone could deliver that level of quality at an affordable price, it’s Rugs USA, making this collaboration a match made in heaven.

Despite my efforts, "minimal eclecticism" is a tricky thing to articulate. So go ahead and take a look — you’ll see exactly what I mean.

(Image credit: Rugs USA)