Jeremiah Brent Captures the Grit and Glamour of NYC in His New Loloi Collaboration


After binge-watching Queer Eye’s ninth season when it dropped in December, I found myself craving a touch of Jeremiah Brent’s signature sensibility at home. His transformations — eye-wateringly beautiful, always emotional — make you want to take out a loan just to hire him. But unless you’re cast on the show, bringing that level of refinement into your own space has been wishful thinking... until now.

Jeremiah’s latest collaboration with Loloi — a layered, thoughtfully textured line of rugs and pillows — might just be his most transformative yet. He’s no stranger to design partnerships, but this one feels especially personal.

It’s rooted in place — Manhattan, where he lives with his husband Nate Berkus — and the result is a Fab Five-worthy makeover in collection form: full of architectural lines, surprising softness, and abstract charm of the city itself.

Jeremiah Brent x Loloi rug styled inside of a classic-meets-contemporary living room

From the Barrow collection: this moss green rug is hand-tufted from mostly wool with a touch of jute, giving it real weight — both visually and underfoot.



“Travel is always my answer when it comes to channeling fresh creativity — however, this time, inspiration hit while exploring my own city,” says Jeremiah.

“What I love about New York is that you never know what’s around the corner," he continues. "As ageless as this city is, there's always a fresh way to see it every day. This collection is about investing in something you’ll love for a long time, even as it pushes the boundaries of what a classic rug can be.”

Take, for instance, the Bleeker collection, marked by linear patterns and intentional distressing — an homage to the grit and rhythm of downtown streets. Or Greenwich, which pulls from the natural textures of the village’s urban parks, full of earthy greens and gentle pile variation.

And if you’re not ready to commit to a rug, the pillow collection offers a smaller-scale way in — especially standout are the Sullivan styles, which feature stately contrast borders.

Jeremiah Brent poses with his new Loloi collaboration in a sun-lit dining room

Seen here in Natural Gray, the Perry collection features a soumak weave packed with subtle detail — durable enough to handle real life (even under a dining table).



Apart from the Perry collection, which is exclusive, most of the range is available to shop now through Amazon, Wayfair, Rugs Direct, and select retailers nationwide.

Below, a few pieces to note — each one a little love letter to the city that never sleeps.

Loloi Jeremiah Brent Greenwich Collection Grn-01 Rust 5'-0" X 7'-6" Area Rug
Loloi
Jeremiah Brent Greenwich Area Rug

Wool and cotton was an intentional pairing for Jeremiah. Wool might sound like the obvious luxury, but blending in cotton softens the pile and adds flexibility — ideal for lounging spaces like bedrooms or anywhere you’ll be walking barefoot. The pattern nods to the off-kilter charm of the Village’s storied cobblestone streets, but its look is versatile enough to work anywhere.

Loloi Jeremiah Brent Bedford Collection Pjbr0003 Rust 24'' X 24'' Cover Only Pillow
Loloi
Jeremiah Brent Bedford Pillow Cover

Throw pillows often lean beautiful-but-itchy, with textures that feel better in theory than under your arm. Not this one. Made from soft Indian cotton, it delivers on comfort without sacrificing dimension. Try pairing it with its color wheel opposite — moss green — for maximum contrast (like the rug to the right).

Loloi Jeremiah Brent Barrow Collection Bar-02 Moss/beige 5'-0" X 7'-6" Area Rug
Loloi
Jeremiah Brent Barrow Area Rug

The Barrow collection draws from the classical architecture that defines so much of New York’s visual rhythm. Though elegant enough to anchor a living or dining room, this patterned rug's wool-and-jute construction makes it durable enough for everyday life. High-impact, low-maintenance. Just how we like it.

Loloi Jeremiah Brent Bleecker Collection Ble-04 Sage/granite 4'-0" X 6'-0" Accent Rug
Loloi
Jeremiah Brent Bleecker Accent Rug

Only in a few cities can dirt, grit, and general filth be romanticized quite like in New York. Jeremiah’s Bleeker collection is a poetic nod to the city’s less polished corners — complete with high-contrast linear patterns and intentional distressing. Click into the listing and you’ll see it: the warm grays subtly shift depending on the angle. No, it’s not your screen — it's the dual-tone pile, designed to mimic light and shadow on the pavement.

Loloi Jeremiah Brent Leroy Collection Pjbr0004 Brown 13'' X 21'' Cover W/poly Pillow
Loloi
Jeremiah Brent Leroy Pillow Cover

This chocolate brown pillow cover is deceptively simple. But take a second look and the texture begins to reveal subtle geometric forms. Also available with poly or down fill, it's the kind of detail that elevates a sofa without trying too hard. Pairs well with rust, cream, moss — really anything in the collection. It’s built to belong.

Loloi Jeremiah Brent Barrow Collection Bar-03 Clay/natural 2'-0" X 5'-0" Accent Rug
Loloi
Jeremiah Brent Barrow Accent Rug

Mentioning the Barrow collection again — because it’s that good. This abstract rug pulls from New York’s modern art canon: sculptural lines, intentionally imperfect shapes, and a palette that feels like clay and sunlight. Hand-tufted from 100% wool, it’s the gallery-hop-on-a-Thursday that never needs to end.

Rugs are one of the most influential elements in interior design,” Jeremiah explains. “When a room needs to be refreshed, swapping in a rug with a different energy — more subdued or more daring — can completely shift the mood. The right one can either ground a space or energize it, depending on the tone you’re aiming for.”

