Jeremiah Brent Captures the Grit and Glamour of NYC in His New Loloi Collaboration

After binge-watching Queer Eye’s ninth season when it dropped in December, I found myself craving a touch of Jeremiah Brent’s signature sensibility at home. His transformations — eye-wateringly beautiful, always emotional — make you want to take out a loan just to hire him. But unless you’re cast on the show, bringing that level of refinement into your own space has been wishful thinking... until now.

Jeremiah’s latest collaboration with Loloi — a layered, thoughtfully textured line of rugs and pillows — might just be his most transformative yet. He’s no stranger to design partnerships, but this one feels especially personal.

It’s rooted in place — Manhattan, where he lives with his husband Nate Berkus — and the result is a Fab Five-worthy makeover in collection form: full of architectural lines, surprising softness, and abstract charm of the city itself.

From the Barrow collection: this moss green rug is hand-tufted from mostly wool with a touch of jute, giving it real weight — both visually and underfoot. (Image credit: Loloi)

“Travel is always my answer when it comes to channeling fresh creativity — however, this time, inspiration hit while exploring my own city,” says Jeremiah.

“What I love about New York is that you never know what’s around the corner," he continues. "As ageless as this city is, there's always a fresh way to see it every day. This collection is about investing in something you’ll love for a long time, even as it pushes the boundaries of what a classic rug can be.”

Take, for instance, the Bleeker collection, marked by linear patterns and intentional distressing — an homage to the grit and rhythm of downtown streets. Or Greenwich, which pulls from the natural textures of the village’s urban parks, full of earthy greens and gentle pile variation.

And if you’re not ready to commit to a rug, the pillow collection offers a smaller-scale way in — especially standout are the Sullivan styles, which feature stately contrast borders.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Seen here in Natural Gray, the Perry collection features a soumak weave packed with subtle detail — durable enough to handle real life (even under a dining table). (Image credit: Loloi)

Apart from the Perry collection, which is exclusive, most of the range is available to shop now through Amazon, Wayfair, Rugs Direct, and select retailers nationwide.

Below, a few pieces to note — each one a little love letter to the city that never sleeps.

“Rugs are one of the most influential elements in interior design,” Jeremiah explains. “When a room needs to be refreshed, swapping in a rug with a different energy — more subdued or more daring — can completely shift the mood. The right one can either ground a space or energize it, depending on the tone you’re aiming for.”