Jeremiah Brent Captures the Grit and Glamour of NYC in His New Loloi Collaboration
The TV-famous interior designer looked out of his own window — and hit the pavement — for a collection that turns city spirit into tactile design
After binge-watching Queer Eye’s ninth season when it dropped in December, I found myself craving a touch of Jeremiah Brent’s signature sensibility at home. His transformations — eye-wateringly beautiful, always emotional — make you want to take out a loan just to hire him. But unless you’re cast on the show, bringing that level of refinement into your own space has been wishful thinking... until now.
Jeremiah’s latest collaboration with Loloi — a layered, thoughtfully textured line of rugs and pillows — might just be his most transformative yet. He’s no stranger to design partnerships, but this one feels especially personal.
It’s rooted in place — Manhattan, where he lives with his husband Nate Berkus — and the result is a Fab Five-worthy makeover in collection form: full of architectural lines, surprising softness, and abstract charm of the city itself.
“Travel is always my answer when it comes to channeling fresh creativity — however, this time, inspiration hit while exploring my own city,” says Jeremiah.
“What I love about New York is that you never know what’s around the corner," he continues. "As ageless as this city is, there's always a fresh way to see it every day. This collection is about investing in something you’ll love for a long time, even as it pushes the boundaries of what a classic rug can be.”
Take, for instance, the Bleeker collection, marked by linear patterns and intentional distressing — an homage to the grit and rhythm of downtown streets. Or Greenwich, which pulls from the natural textures of the village’s urban parks, full of earthy greens and gentle pile variation.
And if you’re not ready to commit to a rug, the pillow collection offers a smaller-scale way in — especially standout are the Sullivan styles, which feature stately contrast borders.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Apart from the Perry collection, which is exclusive, most of the range is available to shop now through Amazon, Wayfair, Rugs Direct, and select retailers nationwide.
Below, a few pieces to note — each one a little love letter to the city that never sleeps.
Wool and cotton was an intentional pairing for Jeremiah. Wool might sound like the obvious luxury, but blending in cotton softens the pile and adds flexibility — ideal for lounging spaces like bedrooms or anywhere you’ll be walking barefoot. The pattern nods to the off-kilter charm of the Village’s storied cobblestone streets, but its look is versatile enough to work anywhere.
Throw pillows often lean beautiful-but-itchy, with textures that feel better in theory than under your arm. Not this one. Made from soft Indian cotton, it delivers on comfort without sacrificing dimension. Try pairing it with its color wheel opposite — moss green — for maximum contrast (like the rug to the right).
The Barrow collection draws from the classical architecture that defines so much of New York’s visual rhythm. Though elegant enough to anchor a living or dining room, this patterned rug's wool-and-jute construction makes it durable enough for everyday life. High-impact, low-maintenance. Just how we like it.
Only in a few cities can dirt, grit, and general filth be romanticized quite like in New York. Jeremiah’s Bleeker collection is a poetic nod to the city’s less polished corners — complete with high-contrast linear patterns and intentional distressing. Click into the listing and you’ll see it: the warm grays subtly shift depending on the angle. No, it’s not your screen — it's the dual-tone pile, designed to mimic light and shadow on the pavement.
This chocolate brown pillow cover is deceptively simple. But take a second look and the texture begins to reveal subtle geometric forms. Also available with poly or down fill, it's the kind of detail that elevates a sofa without trying too hard. Pairs well with rust, cream, moss — really anything in the collection. It’s built to belong.
Mentioning the Barrow collection again — because it’s that good. This abstract rug pulls from New York’s modern art canon: sculptural lines, intentionally imperfect shapes, and a palette that feels like clay and sunlight. Hand-tufted from 100% wool, it’s the gallery-hop-on-a-Thursday that never needs to end.
“Rugs are one of the most influential elements in interior design,” Jeremiah explains. “When a room needs to be refreshed, swapping in a rug with a different energy — more subdued or more daring — can completely shift the mood. The right one can either ground a space or energize it, depending on the tone you’re aiming for.”
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
This Specific Fabric Print Is Literally Everywhere Right Now — Here's Why
It's whimsical, artistic, and full of character. We've called it already: Dedar's 'Tiger Mountain' is the fabric that will define 2025
By Devin Toolen
-
These Are the Dos and Don'ts of Bamboo Plant Placement — Follow This to Avoid Bad Feng Shui
By following the experts' guidance on where to place this houseplant you can usher luck, wealth, and prosperity into your home
By Lilith Hudson
-
Pleated Lampshades Are the Silhouette of the Season — I've Found 9 For Well Under $100 (You'll Never Guess Where)
Leave it to Walmart to bless us with a collection of stunning pleated lampshades — proving this old-fashioned feature can look fresh and modern
By Devin Toolen
-
I Found the "Healthiest” Bedding for Earth Month — Why Ettitude Is the Sustainable Sleep Label to Know
Softer than silk and smarter than cotton, Ettitude’s innovative take on bedding delivers luxury with a conscience
By Julia Demer
-
This Bistro-Style Detail Is the Most Charming Way to Elevate Your Dining Table, and Hosting Game, This Season
Get your dinner party plans ready, embroidered tablecloths are bringing personality back to your tablescape, and here's where to shop the look
By Olivia Wolfe
-
These Are the Flower Crowns I’m Wearing This Spring (Spoiler: They’re Actually for My Door)
Coachella confirmed the comeback of flower crowns. At home, they just go by another name: the spring wreath
By Julia Demer
-
Turns Out, Sustainable Design Can Be Chic, and Net-a-Porter's 'Net Sustain' Curation Is Proof — Here's What I'm Shopping
From the Net Sustain collection, Mud Australia's homeware is not only design-oriented, but eco-focused, too
By Devin Toolen
-
Iridescence Is Chrome’s More Playful, Hard-to-Define Cousin — And You're About to See It Everywhere
This kinetic finish signals a broader shift toward surfaces that move, shimmer, and surprise. Here's where to find it now
By Julia Demer
-
Burl Wood Decor Is 2025’s Most Coveted, but Expensive, Comeback — Here’s How to Get the Storied Swirls for Less
Irregularity is the ultimate luxury, but you don’t need an antiques dealer to find it
By Julia Demer
-
Silver Linings — The Best Chrome Tableware Might Just Be Hiding on Wayfair
Once reserved for legacy names and high-concept galleries, the silver revival is finally accessible — here’s where to find the good stuff
By Julia Demer