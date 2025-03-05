Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's Latest Furniture Collaboration Was Inspired By a Surprising 90s Film
Timeless styles that are rich, elegant, and inviting — that's the essence of Living Spaces' New Estate Collection
Here at Livingetc, we've always got our eye out for new collections, collaborations, and launches from our favorite brands and designers. But there are perhaps none that excite us as much as anything that involves Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent. And in case you missed it, the talented design duo just dropped a new Estate Collection with Living Spaces — brimming with furniture and decor that can transform your home into a peaceful and timeless Northern California ranch.
While inspired by travel destinations from around the world, the designers say they also took influence from the set of an iconic 90s movie: specifically, the Napa Valley ranch home from 1998 film, The Parent Trap, starring Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid. As such, the collection oozes comfortable seating with rich upholstery, classic and warm wood furniture that demonstrates skilled craftsmanship, and small decorations that come together to make a space feel like home.
Classic in design, the collection taps into the biggest interior design trends right now and will complement any existing decor you may have in your home — it's furniture you'll keep for years, designed to only get better over time. Find some of my favorite pieces to shop below.
Price: $895
I love the timeless elegance of this chaise lounge from Nate and Jeremiah's Living Spaces collection. With a curved back and sloped armrests, it will elevate the design of any room. While I love the dark charcoal color, Living Spaces lets you customize the upholstery to your liking. So basically, this chair is designed by you, Nate, and Jeremiah together. Add that to your resume.
Price: $295
In my opinion, small metallic accent details in interior design can make a space so much more interesting. They act as the jewelry to each room — a small but elegant finishing touch. That's why I love this table lamp. It's just the right amount of gold that can liven the style of any room. Plus, it contrasts so nicely with the rest of the rich wood furniture in this collection.
Price: $1,695
One of my favorite features of this armoire has to be the elegant hardwood doors that extend from the bottom to the top of this design. Opening the doors reveals open shelving, a hanging rod, and two bottom drawers. Spacious, elegant, and charmingly rustic, this armoire exudes the luxurious feeling of a Napa Valley estate.
Price: $1,095
Decorating with brown helps make a space feel naturally grounding and calming, so it only makes sense that the hue would be ideal for the most relaxing piece of furniture: your bed. Not only do I love the rich upholstery of this bed, but the shape? It's fit for royalty! The curved back provides such a subtle elegance, while the dark wood and brown fabric create a cohesive and stunning frame.
Price: $895
This collection features several stunning rugs, like this warm tan option. Made from 100% wool, this rug will feel soft and comfortable to the touch and provide an inviting detail to your room decor. The color reminds me of the natural tones of an estate landscape — both peaceful and timeless.
Price: $475
This floor lamp immediately caught my eye when browsing through the collection look book. The ribbed detail and dark brown weathered texture of the base is so intriguing. It could easily function as both a statement or accent piece of decor — bold amongst light furniture and complementary with dark furniture.
Price: $250
Much of this collection features elevated variations of essential home furnishings. This gorgeous dining chair is just that. The rich brown upholstery and wood frame combine for an effortlessly elegant look. If you like this chair, you should check out the Estate dining table or the Estate armchair as well to create a cohesive dining room display.
Price: $89
No room is complete without some complementary throw pillows. While Nate and Jeremiah's collection features several styles that radiate estate-living quite well, my favorite has to be this chunky weave pillow. Made from 100% linen, this style is sure to add a soft and luxurious feeling to any room of your house. Plus, the beautiful ivory color would complement dark upholstered furniture so well.
Price: $495
With three drawers and a USB charging port, this nightstand is as practical as it is stylish. I'm loving its antique look, from the wire-brushed black finish to the round drawer knobs. This nightstand looks elegant and classic but feels contemporary as well — which goes for much of Nate and Jeremiah's collection.
There is a lot to love about everything and anything that Nate and Jeremiah do when it comes to interiors, but even if you don't have a spot for anything from their latest Living Spaces collaboration, there is still plenty to learn from them, including how Jeremiah Brent brings soul and romance into all his projects.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
