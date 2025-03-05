Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's Latest Furniture Collaboration Was Inspired By a Surprising 90s Film

Here at Livingetc, we've always got our eye out for new collections, collaborations, and launches from our favorite brands and designers. But there are perhaps none that excite us as much as anything that involves Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent. And in case you missed it, the talented design duo just dropped a new Estate Collection with Living Spaces — brimming with furniture and decor that can transform your home into a peaceful and timeless Northern California ranch.

While inspired by travel destinations from around the world, the designers say they also took influence from the set of an iconic 90s movie: specifically, the Napa Valley ranch home from 1998 film, The Parent Trap, starring Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid. As such, the collection oozes comfortable seating with rich upholstery, classic and warm wood furniture that demonstrates skilled craftsmanship, and small decorations that come together to make a space feel like home.

Classic in design, the collection taps into the biggest interior design trends right now and will complement any existing decor you may have in your home — it's furniture you'll keep for years, designed to only get better over time. Find some of my favorite pieces to shop below.

It's a collection of beautiful, heritage-style pieces that are timeless, the designers say of the new range. (Image credit: Living Spaces)

There is a lot to love about everything and anything that Nate and Jeremiah do when it comes to interiors, but even if you don't have a spot for anything from their latest Living Spaces collaboration, there is still plenty to learn from them, including how Jeremiah Brent brings soul and romance into all his projects.