Leonardo DiCaprio's Design Team Just Dropped a Charming Retro-Inspired Homewares Collab with West Elm

It might be 2025, but the design world is fixated on all things nostalgic. The latest to pay homage to themes of the past? Design firm Pierce & Ward's new collaboration with West Elm. It oozes with a rich 70s-inspired aesthetic, inviting textures and patterns, and warm, earthy colors that radiate a modern retro feeling.

If you're not familiar with the design duo, Nashville-based Louisa Pierce and Emily Ward are known for the alluring way they blend vintage charm with modern elegance. Their projects, which include high-profile clientele such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Hudson, and Lily Aldridge, feature modern retro decor that's been given a stylish twist while maintaining a lived-in, comfortable feel.

Pierce & Ward's newly released 100-piece West Elm collection is everything you'd expect from the duo, and then some. It's nostalgic with vintage silhouettes, a warm 70s color palette, and elegant finishes that demonstrate the team's attention to every last detail.

Emily Ward (left) and Louisa Pierce (right) have designed many homes together. Now, they've brought their design expertise to West Elm. (Image credit: West Elm)

"We've always been huge fans of West Elm," Emily and Louisa tell me. "So when this opportunity arose to work with them on the collection, we were beyond excited." According to the duo, there was no singular inspiration for the collection. Rather, "our goal was to incorporate all the things we love about vintage design, creating a harmonious style while still having unique pieces in the collection."

Emily and Louisa wanted each piece to feel like it had a story of its own, and when styled together, they sing a song of retro elegance that feels layered, collected, and ultimately comforting. Perhaps it's time to add your name to Pierce & Ward's star-studded client roster. Here's what I'd buy.

Each piece from Pierce & Ward's West Elm collection has a vintage-inspired elegance. (Image credit: West Elm)

Pierce & Ward's collection is certainly fabulous, but it's not the only thing worth checking out while you're perusing online. Yes, there is so much West Elm furniture to fall in love with — happy shopping!