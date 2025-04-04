Leonardo DiCaprio's Design Team Just Dropped a Charming Retro-Inspired Homewares Collab with West Elm
From bold patterns to alluring textures and vintage-inspired silhouettes, this collection is nostalgia, stylized
It might be 2025, but the design world is fixated on all things nostalgic. The latest to pay homage to themes of the past? Design firm Pierce & Ward's new collaboration with West Elm. It oozes with a rich 70s-inspired aesthetic, inviting textures and patterns, and warm, earthy colors that radiate a modern retro feeling.
If you're not familiar with the design duo, Nashville-based Louisa Pierce and Emily Ward are known for the alluring way they blend vintage charm with modern elegance. Their projects, which include high-profile clientele such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Hudson, and Lily Aldridge, feature modern retro decor that's been given a stylish twist while maintaining a lived-in, comfortable feel.
Pierce & Ward's newly released 100-piece West Elm collection is everything you'd expect from the duo, and then some. It's nostalgic with vintage silhouettes, a warm 70s color palette, and elegant finishes that demonstrate the team's attention to every last detail.
"We've always been huge fans of West Elm," Emily and Louisa tell me. "So when this opportunity arose to work with them on the collection, we were beyond excited." According to the duo, there was no singular inspiration for the collection. Rather, "our goal was to incorporate all the things we love about vintage design, creating a harmonious style while still having unique pieces in the collection."
Emily and Louisa wanted each piece to feel like it had a story of its own, and when styled together, they sing a song of retro elegance that feels layered, collected, and ultimately comforting. Perhaps it's time to add your name to Pierce & Ward's star-studded client roster. Here's what I'd buy.
I don't know about you, but I'm absolutely loving the burl wood renaissance happening right now. I'm seeing it everywhere, and I'm just obsessed with its textured look. This table features solid wood and Mappa burl veneer over an engineered wood frame in a funky shape, finished with a circular top. It's a design that'll absolutely make your modern dining room look so chic.
Decorating with rugs can make a space come to life. I, for one, am all for a patterned rug — like the checkered motif on this style from Pierce & Ward's collection. This rug is made from a cotton and wool blend, so it's sure to be soft to the touch. With its yellow, green, and blue tones, and an almost plaid-like pattern, this style will add dimension to a space in an elegant and slightly retro manner.
The best floor lamps shouldn't just shine light — they've got to look good while doing so. This lamp from Pierce & Ward's collection does both. It gives a traditional floor lamp a total run for its money with its attractive bobbin-like base and pleated shade. This lamp can certainly elevate the look of your living room.
Pierce & Ward's collection doesn't neglect the little details. It's filled with pillows in patterns that match or tastefully complement the other decor. I love the light stripes. They give it a vintage-inspired look while maintaining its modern freshness. And if you look closely, you'll notice the stripes feature a subtle woven stitch — making the design all that more delicate. Your couch needs a throw pillow like this one.
If I could only buy one piece from this collection (which would be hard, because I want it all), it would be this console table. I mean, from the dark wood frame to the light linen upholstery, this table is the epitome of chic. Even the stylish shape of the legs add to the allure of its design. Place this table in the entryway of your home to let your guests know you have good taste from the minute they walk through the door.
The best accent chairs don't need to be super extravagant. Sometimes, it's the simple styles with thoughtful details that make the most impact. This style from Pierce & Ward's collection features a curvy back, sloped arms, and unique ball-shaped bun feet. It comes in tons of different colors, patterns, and textures, allowing you to choose what looks best for your home.
Now this accent mirror certainly makes a statement. Its stylish round frame features a glossy maroon finish and gold accents. All together, this mirror is bound to make any room of your home look so glamorous. It comes with hanging hardware so you can easily style this on a wall above your bed or on a mantle.
This sofa is made of a solid and engineered wood frame, and is complete with golden oak velvet upholstery — which combine for a stunning vintage-inspired look. Being 43.5" wide, it can comfortably fit two people or one person who likes to spread out (that would be me), and it's bound to add some retro elegance to your living room design.
Bold stripes are certainly a favorite wallpaper trend at the moment. This style is not only attractive, but since it's peel-and-stick, it's easy to apply and remove. This wallpaper is a great option for renters looking to personalize their space, or individuals (like myself) who constantly need to change their decor.
Pierce & Ward's collection is certainly fabulous, but it's not the only thing worth checking out while you're perusing online. Yes, there is so much West Elm furniture to fall in love with — happy shopping!
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
-
-
Designing a Home for 7 (Plus Pets) Is No Easy Feat — This Designer Took the Challenge Head-On, and the Results Are Stunning
This mid-century home demonstrates how practicality and style go hand-in-hand when designing for large families
By Devin Toolen Published
-
5 Dated Kitchen Layouts to Avoid, Plus the Contemporary Blueprints Designers Are Choosing Instead
If you want to design a kitchen with a coherent floorplan conducive to better flow and functionality, these are the layouts to steer clear of
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
Leopard Spots Are Over — Here's Why Tiger Print Is the Next Big Trend in Design
The coolest cat in home design is here, and it’s got claws
By Julia Demer Published
-
Before You Splurge on Expensive Built-Ins, Consider This Designer-Loved Mini Shelf Trend That "Elevates the Ordinary"
Be it a bedside, bathroom, or bar these mini shelves offer a stylish solution for any area that needs a little extra room for all your favorite things
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Design, But Make It Dreamy — This is the Best Bedroom Furniture to Know in 2025
Sleep is sacred. So is style. These 2025-approved pieces ensure your bedroom delivers both
By Julia Demer Published
-
Moschino’s FW25 Runway Went Heavy on the Whimsy — But Its Biggest Statement Came From a 165-Year-Old Interiors Brand
Italian fashion house, Moschino, tapped Sanderson’s iconic floral archive for its latest show in Milan
By Julia Demer Published
-
Is This Shocking Purple the New Shade of Spring? Aimee Song Seems to Think So
Her new Lulu and Georgia collection captures the eye of a front-row fashion fixture — and makes a compelling case for coloring outside the lines
By Julia Demer Published
-
This Storage Coffee Table Has Drew Barrymore's Stamp of Approval — And It Brings Secret Storage to Your Living Room
This is certainly not your average coffee table. With a removable lid that reveals a storage pit, this coffee table can store living room clutter in the most stylish way
By Devin Toolen Published
-
These Privacy Screens From QVC Are Just What You Need to Make Any Outdoor Space Feel More Secluded
Your outdoor space should feel like a secluded sanctuary. With privacy screens from QVC, you can make that happen in the most stylish way possible
By Devin Toolen Published
-
Your Kitchenware Could Use Some Italian Elegance — Get the Look With Crate & Barrel's Tuscan Kitchen Collection
Complete with products all made from sleek, beige marble, this collection captures the rustic charm of Tuscany through practical kitchenware that's simply stunning
By Devin Toolen Published