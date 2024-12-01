It's a Trade Secret! This Store Is Where Interior Designers Buy Their Bath Mats, and They're On Sale Now

It’s hard to believe it has been 15 years since Swedish fashion giants H&M first introduced their home interiors offshoot. It’s even harder to imagine how we were decorating our homes before then. Since its launch in 2009, H&M Home has firmly established itself as the number one destination for on-trend, chic and affordable home decor. With Scandi style at its roots and a finger-on-the-pulse approach to trends, H&M Home is a favorite for professional interior designers and novice home decorators alike.

So, it should not have come as a surprise to us when interior designer and ultimate tastemaker Lucinda Chambers sang the praises of H&M’s bath mat collection. “They're not expensive,” the designer told us, “but you can feel the quality of them, and how well chosen the materials they're made from are.”

Yet, we were caught off-guard. Had we been overlooking them? Too distracted by their marble trays and ceramic vases to notice their best bathroom accessories? As our executive editor, Pip Rich noted “If they're good enough for her, then I needed to head there right away — and now they're all I have in my home. She's right, the quality of the material is superb, they wash well and feel good underfoot.”

Admittedly, there are more exciting purchases in the world, it’s not often that you hear someone jumping with glee at the idea of a new bath mat. However, as with so many things, it's the parts that get overlooked that make the biggest difference. We can bet you use your bathmat far more frequently than you do your glass candle holders, so why not find one that you love.

And when could be a better time than now, when H&M is offering 30% off all of their designs?

Tufted Cotton Bath Mat
Tufted Cotton Bath Mat

We love the plush, cozy look of this tufted cotton bath mat. Imagine the feeling of putting on a freshly washed, fluffy robe. Now imagine that, but for your feet. That's what this bath mat offers, and that's exactly what we all deserve.

Cotton Bath Mat
Cotton Bath Mat

Undeniably simple, this bath mat achieves exactly what it set out to do. Constructed out of a soft, absorbent cotton terry material, this option comes in six different colors, and we wouldn't judge you for getting one of each.

Tufted Bath Mat
Tufted Bath Mat

"Fresh face, full soul" - this bath mat might be the inspiration you've been searching for to remind you to double cleanse your skin before bed. It doesn't hurt that it's delightfully fluffy as well.

Oval Tufted Bath Mat
Oval Tufted Bath Mat

This khaki green option is the perfect addition to any cosy bathroom, we love the soft, fluffy, tufted texture of this bath mat.

Cotton-Blend Bath Mat
Cotton-Blend Bath Mat

What's black and white and striped all over? This bath mat! It's also super soft and ultra plush, for a luxurious underfoot feel.

Patterned Cotton Bath Mat
Patterned Cotton Bath Mat

Add a fun pop of color to your bathroom with this patterned bath mat. It's all too easy for your bathroom to slip into the world of beige, this bath mat is an easy way to make sure your bathroom is as visually exciting as the rest of your home.

Patterned Bath Mat
Patterned Bath Mat

We love the geometric pattern of this bath mat. The neutral color way mean it would work in any room, and the fluffy material make it even more inviting.

Velour Bath Mat
Velour Bath Mat

If you're looking to inject some personality into your bathroom via accessories, this pink quilted bath mat is a no brainer choice.

Tufted Bath Mat
Tufted Bath Mat

While simple and neutral in color, we love the way this bath mat has created a sense of movement and pattern with the subtle changes in texture.

