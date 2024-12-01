It's a Trade Secret! This Store Is Where Interior Designers Buy Their Bath Mats, and They're On Sale Now

It’s hard to believe it has been 15 years since Swedish fashion giants H&M first introduced their home interiors offshoot. It’s even harder to imagine how we were decorating our homes before then. Since its launch in 2009, H&M Home has firmly established itself as the number one destination for on-trend, chic and affordable home decor. With Scandi style at its roots and a finger-on-the-pulse approach to trends, H&M Home is a favorite for professional interior designers and novice home decorators alike.

So, it should not have come as a surprise to us when interior designer and ultimate tastemaker Lucinda Chambers sang the praises of H&M’s bath mat collection. “They're not expensive,” the designer told us, “but you can feel the quality of them, and how well chosen the materials they're made from are.”

Yet, we were caught off-guard. Had we been overlooking them? Too distracted by their marble trays and ceramic vases to notice their best bathroom accessories? As our executive editor, Pip Rich noted “If they're good enough for her, then I needed to head there right away — and now they're all I have in my home. She's right, the quality of the material is superb, they wash well and feel good underfoot.”

Admittedly, there are more exciting purchases in the world, it’s not often that you hear someone jumping with glee at the idea of a new bath mat. However, as with so many things, it's the parts that get overlooked that make the biggest difference. We can bet you use your bathmat far more frequently than you do your glass candle holders, so why not find one that you love.

And when could be a better time than now, when H&M is offering 30% off all of their designs?

