Colors That Go With Peach — 5 Pairings to Make This Pastel Shade Feel Modern

If you pick the right colors that go with peach, it's easy to make this pastel shade feel modern and stylish. Peach, of its own accord, does have a retro feel, but in the right combination, it can look crisp and warm.

To prove the wide range of pairings that are possible with this pinky-orange, we rounded up some options to help you find the best color combos. Take a look at these colors that go with pink and orange tone and get started.

1. Black

(Image credit: Charlie Schuck. Design: Le Whit)

Almost all colors go with black If it's a lovely pop of hue you want in your space, then consider peach. It's a natural partner to dark tones, and can uplift a tired corner or room.

'The color palette of the space began by layering neutrals,' say Liza Curtiss and Corey Kingston of Le Whit. 'The walls were painted Chantilly Lace by Benjamin Moore and act as the backdrop for the light ash flooring, dark area rug, and custom plywood casework. This allows a base for the furniture to shine, especially this velvet chair and the black table.'

2. Teal

(Image credit: Gieves Anderson. Design: Frederick Tang Architecture)

'The overall home is neutral with pops of luxe color,' says Barbara Reyes, director of design, interiors/branding at Frederick Tang Architecture. 'This room is the wife's office and sanctuary, a 'room to call her own' from her three boys and husband. We agreed to choose a rich color to achieve a cozy moodiness.'

'To achieve this, the room became a full dip of Benjamin Moore's Tuscan Teal (walls, ceiling, trim, and doors); a velvety blue-green,' says Barbara. 'Warm creams like the Edward Wormley vintage desk offset the saturated color while accents of brass and burnt sienna (reupholstered Saarenin velvet chair) provide a layer of depth and elegance.'

Another colors that go with teal and are close to peach is copper, which can be added through accents like lights or decoratives. It can add warmth to an otherwise dark scheme.

3. Gray

(Image credit: The Ingalls. Design: Kelly Wearstler)

Almost all colors go with gray, but if you want to uplift this stoic tone, choose to furnish the room with a lighter, more pleasing tone like peach and use gray as an accent color. In this space, peach has been used on the walls, offset by the dark gray chairs. The effect is a warm cocoon of color that’s perfect for dining.

'The lounge is wrapped in textural roman clay plaster that takes its color from Mexico’s native flower, the Dahlia,' says designer Kelly Wearstler. 'Dramatic lighting envelopes guests with warm, blush hues. A graphic gallery wall includes a range of artworks, and gray chairs provide the perfect backdrop.'

4. Dark Green

(Image credit: Shiraj Jamali Architects)

'For this entrance space, the palette idea was stemmed from the clients fondness to the color peach, color blocked with a green door,' says Shiraz Jamali, founder of Shiraz Jamali Architects.

Amongst the colors that go with dark green, peach feels clean, fresh, and bold. And if peach feels a bit overwhelming for the main areas, consider it in transitional spaces like in this image. Walking through a cheery hallway painted peach will set a great mood for guests.

5. Turquoise

(Image credit: ONI Studio. Design: Furora Studio)

If you’re looking for a more grown-up shade than candy pink but still want a pastel, peach could be a good alternative.

'Pastels run along the walls in this home,' say Diana Żurek and Gutek Girek, founders of Furora Studio. 'What distinguishes this interior is primarily the interweaving of light colors combined with round shapes and motifs. Turquoise is interwoven with pink and blue, against a background of broken white.'

If it's a three-color palette you want, then other colors that go with turquoise are black, white, and cream.

3 paint colors to pair peach with