I Don't Make the Rules, but Every Luxe-Looking Bed Needs This Revolutionary Reversible Pillowcase

I remember the first time I invested in a pillowcase. I was living in a house with six other girls, and we shared two common interests: silky hair and good sleep. But as much as I liked the health benefits, with a bed otherwise dressed in linen, I'll admit: I hated the way it looked.

Thankfully, it seems luxury bedding brand CULTIVER heard the call, and created the Silk Linen Flip pillowcase — a revolutionary design with 100% Mulberry silk on one side, and pure European flax linen on the reverse.

"The design was built from a desire to offer the benefits of a silk pillowcase (for softness, skin, and hair), whilst having the option to still enjoy the style and feel of linen (for its relaxed sophistication, aesthetic, and soft textured finish)," explains Lucy Butchart, the brands in-house interior stylish and head of marketing.

So, if you've been debating whether it's your head or your bed that gets to look good, consider the problem solved.

The reversible design makes it easy to mix and match the silk linen flip pillow with other throws and bedding essentials. Here you can more clearly see how the two fabric textures look next to one another.

Silk Linen Flip Pillowcase in Blush $100 at Cultiver Innovation is at the core of this beautifully crafted design from CULTIVER. Each case features 100% Mulberry silk on one side, and pure linen on the flip. Both elegant and relaxed, the Silk Linen Flip Pillowcase gives you the choice of how you want your bed to look and feel. The brand's new design is finished with a piped edge for a more structured look. Not to mention, both silk and linen are materials that are natural, odorless, hypoallergenic, and good for your skin and hair health.

Livingetc's interiors editor, Emma Breislin, actually used to work at CULTIVER, and was the one who first drew the team's attention to this one-of-a-kind design. "It makes such a good gift — if you can grab one before it inevitably sells out," she adds.

So, what's really so good about it? Well, the blend of silk and linen hits on several major benefits for sleep. "Mulberry Silk is the highest quality silk available, known for its rich smoothness, strength, and durability," explains CULTIVER's Lucy Butchart. Plus, it's odorless and hypoallergenic, making it a great choice for those with allergies or sensitive skin.

Linen, on the other hand, is "Naturally breathable and moisture-wicking, with temperature regulating properties that keep you cool in summer and warm in winter," Lucy adds. Style the pillowcase on your bed with linen sheets or a linen duvet for a look that is crisp and refined.

And if blush isn't the color match for your current bedding set, there are three other beautiful neutral shades to choose from.

Silk Linen Flip Pillowcase in Natural $100 at Cultiver The brand's 'Natural' shade is a warm honey neutral that borders on a light gold. Which, to me, feels so high-end. Adding this shade to a bedding set in a neutral color scheme will bring a comforting warmth to your sleeping space. Silk Linen Flip Pillowcase in Smoke $100 at Cultiver Though the name is 'Smoke', this pillowcase color is more like a soft, gray-beige. Its slightly cooler tone to that of its counterpart 'Natural' makes it the perfect middle ground between stark white and warm golden. Silk Linen Flip Pillowcase in White $100 at Cultiver You can never go wrong with white bedding — something about it consistently feels so fresh, crisp, and clean. Plus, it will pair easily with a multitude of different bedding color combinations. If you are worried about stains, this pillow case is machine-wash safe on the gentle cycle.

Still not quite sold on the idea of sleeping on silk? It's benefits are heavily documented, and its beauty... well, that just has to be seen in real life.

And for that, we've found the best silk bedding you can shop right now.