How to Wash Pillows — The Fillings You Can Launder and Those You'll Ruin
Get it right the first time with these expert tips and tricks to keep your pillows in check year after year
Over time, pillows can accumulate oils, sweat, drool, and bacteria, making regular cleaning crucial for hygiene and longevity. While pillowcases should be washed frequently, the pillows themselves typically need cleaning every four to six months.
A good rule of thumb is to wash your pillows when you rotate your mattress, which is recommended quarterly. With the many different types of pillows on the market, it's best to know how to wash them correctly without damaging them. According to cleaning specialist Rocky Vuong, before washing any pillow, it's important to check the care label for specific instructions. “Most types of pillow, including those made of polyester, microfiber, shredded foam, down, and down alternatives, are machine washable. However, some fillings require special care or cannot be washed at all.”
So, how exactly do you wash pillows? Here is everything you need to know, according to the experts.
What You’ll Need
Knowing how to clean your pillows properly helps extend their lifespan and keep them fresh. Below are tools you’ll need when washing specific pillows to help bring your beautiful bedroom ideas to life.
TOOLS:
• Pillow protector such as the Soprano Cotton Zipper Pillow Protector from Wayfair.
• Mild detergent or baby shampoo like SoCal Suds & Company Organic Baby Shampoo from Amazon.
• White Vinegar
• Fabric softener to add to your wash cycle to help fluff up your pillows.
How to Wash a Pillow
Your bedding and how you take care of it are important to a restful slumber as well as your home's overall aesthetic. That's why knowing how to clean bedding, specifically pillows, is a must.
Tom Ceconi, President of Heritage Park Laundry Essentials states there are two main ways to wash a pillow, machine washing or by hand. Once prepped with the right tools, follow the guide below depending on your pillow’s care instructions.
Machine Wash
Place your pillow in the washing machine on a gentle cycle with cold or warm water using a mild detergent. Using a mild detergent is perfect for delicate fabrics, including natural fibers like feathers.
To dry, tumble dry on low heat with wool dryer balls, such as Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls from Amazon. These balls help fluff and separate the feathers as they dry, reduce drying time, and keep the pillows from clumping.
Hand Wash
Some pillows cannot be machine washed and, therefore, must be hand washed instead. “Start by filling your bathtub with warm water and add a mild detergent or baby shampoo to create suds,” continues Tom. “Submerge the pillow and gently squeeze the water through it for a few minutes.”
Rinse thoroughly with clean water until no soap suds are left. Gently press on the pillow to remove excess water, then lay it flat to dry in a well-ventilated area, flipping occasionally. Be sure your pillows are fully dry before use to avoid mildew.
Pillow Fillings You Can and Can't Launder
Once you know how to wash your pillows effectively, the next step is to identify what pillow fillings can and cannot be laundered.
Washable Fillings:
Down and feather: These types of pillow are ideal for people who love a soft, squishy and moldable pillow.
Polyester fiberfill: These types of pillows are usually filled with polyester or microfiber material, making them ideal for people with allergies as they are hypoallergenic.
Cotton: Generally machine washable, but check the care label.
Unwashable Fillings:
Memory foam: Spot clean only. Machine washing will ruin the structure.
Latex: Usually not washable. Check the care label, but most recommend spot cleaning or airing out.
Buckwheat: Definitely don't wash these! The hulls will absorb water and become moldy.
FAQs
How often can you wash pillows
According to Brian Sansoni, SVP of the American Cleaning Institute, pillows should be cleaned at least every three to six months. However if you eat in bed, have pets, or sweat a lot, you should wash pillows more regularly.
How often to replace pillows
You should aim to replace your pillow every two years. If you use high-quality pillows then they can last an additional year.
To extend the life of your pillows between washes, use pillow protectors under your regular pillowcases. These create an extra barrier against sweat, oils, and stains, keeping your pillows cleaner for longer.
If your pillows are no longer comfortable or have become lumpy, flat, or permanently stained, it may be time to replace them. A simple test to check if your pillow is still usable is to fold it in half. If it springs back to its original shape, it's still in good condition. If it stays folded, it's time for a replacement.
