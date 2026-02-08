Okay, Whoever Is Designing the Lighting at M&S Right Now Deserves a Raise — 12 Styles to Shop Before They Inevitably Sell Out
For as long as I can remember, I’ve found it hard not to dread the interminable darkness that accompanies a UK winter. That said, I do love the moment when twilight creeps into the house, and I can go around switching on lamps and banishing gloomy corners. A layered scheme can totally transform a room — particularly during the darker months — but elevated designs aren’t always so easy to find, especially on the high street. Until now.
Lately, M&S's lighting collection features sculptural forms, mixed materials, and artisan-inspired touches. The brand has ticked multiple lighting trends. While it’s definitely not over for last year’s brand of playful maximalism, it looks like we might see a subtle turn away from trends that try just a bit too hard. Instead, spaces will feel a little calmer and more curated, while still offering comfort and a touch of whimsy.
"The latest lighting edit brings together neutral tones, tactile finishes, and timeless design, creating an aesthetic that feels effortless yet intentional," affirms Karen Thomas, Marks & Spencer's head of design. "Soft stone, warm ecru, and gentle taupe offer a grounding palette that's layered with natural textures," she continues, referencing woven accents, wooden pieces, rustic ceramics, and slubby linens. Here's my pick of what to buy quickly, before it inevitably sells out.
The petal-like construction of this fabric light is a whimsical take on a classic mushroom table lamp. M&S chose natural linen to temper its quirky design, lending the lamp softness and tactility. The fabric also softly diffuses light, while a high and low-beam setting makes it perfect for living rooms or bedrooms. When turned off, the lamp’s form feels quite subtle, but when lit, the ‘bones’ of its construction become visible, lending the design a much more decorative feel.
I feel like floor lamps are having a high-street moment of late, after dying a slightly slow and unstylish death post their mid-2000s renaissance. The key to finding a well-designed but affordable floor lamp is to make sure it’s intentional in style, rather than something that looks like it could have sat unnoticed behind your grandma's sofa for the last 30 years. Enter M&S’s graduated wicker design, which blends a playful silhouette with natural materials for the precisely the right kind of vintage feel.
You simply cannot go wrong with an urn-style table lamp, which works just as well in contemporary spaces as it does in more traditional schemes. This one has a ceramic base that replicates the appearance of dark stone, and a linen-look shade that casts a soft glow. Compact in size and shape without feeling too small, it’s a perfect lamp for a sideboard, hall table — or even the corner of a kitchen worktop if you need to up the cozy factor.
I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t slightly over seeing bobbins on absolutely everything, which is why I was pleasantly surprised to find a lamp that somewhat reinvigorates the trend. More in line with an undulating postmodern wiggle motif than a traditional bulky bobbin, it feels like M&S looked to the 80s and 90s for this retro design, particularly given its honeyed-wood construction. So if you’re a little late to the bobbin party and are looking for a lamp with a dash of something different, this one’s for you.
If more 80s nostalgia is what you’re after, then look no further than this squiggle floor lamp — another postmodern throwback that’s enjoying a 2026 revival. Unapologetically playful without being overly decorative, its gold-hued base updates the style in line with current material trends that favor aged metals and softer finishes. A piece like this creates just the right amount of visual tension between restraint and exuberance, something we expect to see explored in various areas of design this year.
I was really surprised to learn that the base of this petite glass table lamp is hand blown, which means that no two pieces are the same. Its mottled amber hue and irregular surface texture are hallmarks of the glass-blowing process, giving it artisan appeal and a pleasingly characterful appearance. Its small proportions make it an ideal choice for brightening up a bookshelf or mantelpiece, while the smoky brown glass and textured shade give it a mid-century air.
Wicker pieces never really seem to go out of style, but this M&S floor lamp nods to multiple trends with its statuesque design. The woven construction adds a rustic touch to the elegant conical base and scalloped shade: ideal if you’re trying to add interest to a more minimalist scheme that’s underpinned by natural textures. Its deep-brown shade steers clear of ‘orange’ rattan, while echoing the move towards darker-toned woods that we’re seeing in both interiors and architecture.
This ethereal pendant shade is a great example of a sculptural design with a fairytale feel that doesn’t go overboard on the decorative details. M&S is calling to mind fashion’s 2026 romantic trend here, which encompasses fluid silhouettes, diaphanous layers, and delicate pleating. The fact that it’s an easy-fit shade is a real bonus if you’re renting or on a budget; that said, the stylist’s choice of a neutral twisted flex definitely elevates the overall effect.
While it’s true that mushroom lamps have been all over the high street for some time now, it’s also worth noting that this style just doesn’t date. Drawing on retro-futuristic influences from the 60s and 70s, the mushroom lamp is truly timeless, and will slot seamlessly into all manner of interiors — from laid-back to luxe. And, when it comes to flexible lighting, you can’t beat a rechargeable lamp. This one comes in dark green as well as understated chrome and antique brass finish; the latter two tapping into the muted metals trend.
There’s more than a hint of grown-up glamour about this sleek wooden table lamp. M&S paired a streamlined shape with subtle decorative touches here, namely the visible wood grain and slender streak of inlaid brass. The burl-wood base feels like a fresh and current way to reference the mixed-material trend, given that this Art Deco and modernist-era finish is back in the spotlight once again. I’m also impressed with the deep-brown flex: a thoughtful detail that complements the rich tones of the wood.
If you don’t have the budget for designer lighting, stylish wall lights can be hard to source. M&S has really delivered with this model, which features a turned-wood base in rich-toned timber — dark woods again for the win — and produces a soft, diffused light. The style is also available as a ceiling lamp, which would be a great option for anyone seeking an understated flush fitting: a design that's particularly suited to bathrooms and cloakrooms.
When it comes to pulling off an interior that doesn’t feel like a facsimile of every other Instagram-worthy space on your feed, character is key. Sometimes, you just need a few less predictable pieces in the mix, like this lamp, which looks to traditional Puglian splatterware for inspiration. While speckled ceramics isn't a new trend, the amphora-style base feels like you might just have come across it while pottery shopping abroad. It’s a really good size too, which means you can place it next to a sofa, where a smaller lamp might look a bit lost.
As M&S has deftly proved with its new lighting collection, this year’s refined approach to decoration doesn’t have to come at the expense of uniqueness — even if you've got a limited budget to work with. Whether you're a die-hard maximalist or prefer more minimalist interiors, there's a happy medium to be found that's warm, layered, and full of character.
I, for one, am looking forward to seeing how this new mood plays out in subtle and enduring ways, resulting in lived-in interiors that prioritise personality: an attribute that's sure to outlast any passing trend.
