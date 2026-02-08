For as long as I can remember, I’ve found it hard not to dread the interminable darkness that accompanies a UK winter. That said, I do love the moment when twilight creeps into the house, and I can go around switching on lamps and banishing gloomy corners. A layered scheme can totally transform a room — particularly during the darker months — but elevated designs aren’t always so easy to find, especially on the high street. Until now.

Lately, M&S's lighting collection features sculptural forms, mixed materials, and artisan-inspired touches. The brand has ticked multiple lighting trends. While it’s definitely not over for last year’s brand of playful maximalism, it looks like we might see a subtle turn away from trends that try just a bit too hard. Instead, spaces will feel a little calmer and more curated, while still offering comfort and a touch of whimsy.

"The latest lighting edit brings together neutral tones, tactile finishes, and timeless design, creating an aesthetic that feels effortless yet intentional," affirms Karen Thomas, Marks & Spencer's head of design. "Soft stone, warm ecru, and gentle taupe offer a grounding palette that's layered with natural textures," she continues, referencing woven accents, wooden pieces, rustic ceramics, and slubby linens. Here's my pick of what to buy quickly, before it inevitably sells out.

As M&S has deftly proved with its new lighting collection, this year’s refined approach to decoration doesn’t have to come at the expense of uniqueness — even if you've got a limited budget to work with. Whether you're a die-hard maximalist or prefer more minimalist interiors, there's a happy medium to be found that's warm, layered, and full of character.

I, for one, am looking forward to seeing how this new mood plays out in subtle and enduring ways, resulting in lived-in interiors that prioritise personality: an attribute that's sure to outlast any passing trend.