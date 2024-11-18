A Little Birdie Said Monitoring Your Air Quality Just Got a Stylish New Look
This Amazon buy is promising a healthier home with no style expense
When decorating and styling your home, it's easy to get caught up in the exciting design elements and forget to give a moment to some of the more practical things we should consider. Air quality is one of the top contenders. But just because monitoring your air quality is a more serious task, does not mean that you have to compromise on style. When I came across this whimsical design from Birdie, it got me thinking of the little ways to make mundane interior tasks more exciting.
I recently moved into a home that suffers from extreme humidity and had to make my first dehumidifier purchase to combat the issue. I never thought I would be considering things like sleeping with the windows open in winter, dehumidifiers, and air purifiers. But here we are.
The Birdie fresh air monitor uses creative visual cues (the bird either being right side up or upside down) to signal when carbon dioxide levels rise to unhealthy levels. It's hard not to want to pay attention to something as important as the air quality of our homes when the packaging is so uniquely stylish. Here is everything I know about this little Birdie.
On their site, Birdie explains that "ultimately, fresh air and oxygen flow from nature, and unfortunately our homes work the other way around — encapsulating carbon dioxide and other pollutants." When the happy, yellow bird drops upside down it is time to open your windows and let a little fresh air in, until the birdie is brought back to life.
Daniel Vasilevski, director and owner of Bright Forces Electrical and HVAC expert, says "Monitoring your air quality is important as it protects your health, ensures a safer indoor environment, and prevents potential damage to electrical systems and appliances." Daniel explains that products like Birdie help encourage things like timely kitchen ventilation, which will protect the beautiful home you love.
Getting caught up in how to use an air purifier can feel like a large task and is not the solution for everyone. "Birdie's intuitive signaling ensures you are aware of changes in air quality without needing complex apps or devices," says Daniel. Incorporate the little birdie onto a stylish gallery wall idea, or next to your home office to-do list and you will have a stylish friend ready to let you know when it is time to open the windows and bring some of nature's help indoors.
Feeling inspired to stay on top of your home's health? Here are a few other ideas to incorporate air quality into your design.
More Stylish Air Quality Monitor Options
Price: $189
Color: Meadow
Birdie designs come in a few different colorways, and this Meadow green color is one of my personal favorites. Maybe the classic yellow design is not your thing; a calming green is the perfect hue to match calming, minimalist interiors.
Price: $79
Size: 6.1" H
This chic metallic air-quality monitor is a great alternative if you're looking for something that will blend into your space, for a bit of a less expensive price. It connects to your smartphone to give you real-time notifications so that you can monitor your air on the go.
Admittedly, monitoring air quality was never something that I thought of when planning the details of my home. The perfect gallery wall or area rug took more of my attention. But with all the trending design items to aid sleep on the market, and health and wellness becoming an important topic in home design, air quality feels like an aspect that can no longer be ignored.
A little yellow birdie hung on the wall is a playful, and stylish way to keep your focus on the important parts of the home.
