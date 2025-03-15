Heating a Kitchen Should Be Chic and Stylish — Here Are 4 brands Making a Statement

In most households, the kitchen is the heart of the home and serves as a space for culinary creativity and social gatherings. Therefore it is important to ensure that this central area remains warm and inviting, not only for the comfort of your guests but also to enhance your home's aesthetic. Fortunately, some companies no longer see kitchen heating solutions as purely functional. Today, luxury brands have transformed them into stylish design elements that seamlessly integrate into contemporary kitchens.

Incorporating high-end heating solutions into your kitchen design can elevate the ambiance, making it both cozy and visually appealing. Brands have recognized the demand for heaters to do more than just provide warmth — but act as statement pieces, reflecting personal style and complementing the kitchen's decor.

When selecting a heating solution to make your home feel warmer, it's crucial to consider not only the functionality but also how it ties in with your kitchen's style. Factors such as material, color, and form play significant roles in ensuring the heater enhances the space rather than detracts from it.

1. Eskimo

Sleek and seamless, it blends in really well. (Image credit: Eskimo)

Some luxury brands have evolved heating into becoming features in the kitchen, incorporating textures, premium materials, and bespoke finishes. Whether it’s a bold monochrome wall heater that contrasts against a neutral-toned kitchen or a minimalist design that enhances the room’s sleekness, radiators now serve as conversation-starting pieces as well as an efficient type of heating.

Eskimo radiators is an example of the fusion between form and function. Moving beyond the traditional white metal panels, Eskimo creates luxury radiators that resemble fine furniture, offering a stunning selection of finishes that elevate the look of any kitchen, including walnut veneer, oxidized copper, and high-gloss resin.

"One of Eskimo’s standout innovations is their use of tsugaru nuri, a centuries-old Japanese lacquering technique, to create radiators with rich, layered textures that catch the light beautifully," says Louisa Jenkins, Director at Eskimo. "This ensures that no two radiators are identical, turning functional heating into one-of-a-kind pieces."

Also if you have a particular color you would like to use, Eskimo offers a custom color-matching service, ensuring that your radiator seamlessly blends with or enhances the kitchen’s existing palette depending if you prefer to hide your radiator. Eskimo delivers a heating solution that feels like a bespoke design element rather than an afterthought.

Eskimo design wall radiator Eskimo Design Outline Water Radiator - White Ral 9003 £1,489 (was £2,292) Price: £1,489.00 The Flat Panel Outline water radiators by Aluminium, this radiator is crafted with high quality aluminium and comes in white as well as a variety of colours.

Louisa Jenkins Social Links Navigation Director Louisa is one of the directors at Eskimo, a London-based radiator and towel rail company. Since 2001, Eskimo has been creating beautiful radiator aesthetics with clean lines and unique surface finishes whilst still being high-performance.

2. Tubes Radiatori

Effortlessly chic, we're obsessed. (Image credit: Design: Tubes Radiatori)

Another brand that is trying to help elevate your kitchen is Tubes Radiatori, who offer a collection of impressive, sculptural radiators. The brand, renowned for its cutting-edge Italian craftsmanship, transforms radiators into architectural elements.

One of Tubes’ standout designs, the Milano model, is a prime example of this. Available in floor-standing, wall-mounted, or even ceiling-hung versions, this piece offers a lot of flexibility in kitchen layouts, ensuring it not only heats the space efficiently but also serves as an eye-catching focal point.

Beyond its visual impressiveness, Tubes Radiatori is known for its innovative use of materials and a wide range of finishes. The Milano radiator, for instance, comes in polished chrome, matte black, pure white, and even vibrant hues like deep red and cobalt blue, providing homeowners with a variety of color schemes.

The Milano model is designed to retain heat efficiently, providing even, consistent warmth—an important factor for open-plan kitchens, which often have difficulty to heat evenly. Whether placed discreetly against a wall or positioned as a central sculptural feature, these radiators turn into a design element, proving that warmth and style can go hand in hand.

Tubes Radiatori freestanding radiator Milano Electric Floor Radiator From £4,590 Price: £3,628.65 The Milano radiator has been designed architectural structure, made entirely of carbon steel and available in both the hydraulic and in the electric versions. The Milano radiator can be installed vertically floor-standing, wall-mounted or hanging from the ceiling, creating highly attractive scenic solutions.

3. Cinier

A work of art or a radiator? (Image credit: Cinier)

For those who see their home as a gallery, French brand Cinier make radiators that are artistic masterpieces. Each piece is meticulously crafted, with some models featuring hand-painted designs by artist and founder Johanne Cinier.

Unlike standard radiators that fade into the background, Cinier’s designs stand out. “Their Olycal stone radiators are made from a unique type of limestone quarried in the Pyrenees,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and principal at Arsight “This allows them to be adapted into embossed, or intricately hand-painted surfaces. The textured stone enhances the impact of the design without compromising exceptional heat retention and warmth throughout the kitchen.”

Beyond their striking appearance, Cinier radiators are also designed to be eco-conscious. The brand uses low-energy and advanced heating technologies to provide consistent warmth without excessive energy consumption. Whether wall-mounted like a gallery-worthy painting or freestanding as a sculptural feature, Cinier radiators would be a luxurious and stylish addition to any high-end kitchen.

Cinier Blue Dune Wall Radiator Cinier Blue Dune Wall Radiator From £6,718.80 Price: Depending on the size Hand-painted by Johanne Cinier, the Blu Dune radiators are incredibly unique. Available in electric or water-based systems, the sizes can be adapted to fit the required wall space. All come with the added benefit of being created from olycale stone, a natural stone bought from the Pyrenees, crushed, and shaped to the highest quality in the Cinier workshops.

Artem Kropovinsky Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Based in New York, Artem Kropovinsky, founder of Arsight, has a decade of extensive and considerable global design experience. Prioritizing minimalism, sustainability, and authenticity, Artem, alongside his team of professionals, works on projects in the US and worldwide.

4. Le Feu

Elegantly hanging from the ceiling, we love the look of this piece. (Image credit: Le Feu)

A sophisticated alternative to the traditional radiator heating solution is to use a bioethanol fireplace. Known for their sleek, freestanding bioethanol fireplaces, Le Feu combines design with functionality and sustainable living, making them a perfect fit for contemporary kitchens. Unlike conventional fireplaces that require chimneys or complex installation, Le Feu’s bioethanol fireplaces are completely vent-free, an ideal choice for open-plan kitchens, city apartments, and modern homes.

The use of bioethanol such as EKOFUEL Premium Bioethanol Fuel from Amazon means that these fireplaces produce no smoke, ash, or soot, ensuring a mess-free and hassle-free heating solution that complements the streamlined look of high-end kitchen interiors.

One of Le Feu’s most iconic designs is the "Le Feu Ground Low", a compact, freestanding fireplace with a sculptural, dome-like shape that sits gracefully on slim, wooden legs. Available in black, white, and mocha finishes, this design works seamlessly with a variety of kitchen styles.

Le Feu also produce a more integrated product, the Le Feu Sky model—a suspended ceiling-mounted fireplace— which creates a truly dramatic and space-saving heating solution. Suspended above a central kitchen island or dining area, it provides 360-degree warmth while acting as an architectural centerpiece. The elevated, floating design keeps the floor clear, ensuring an uncluttered aesthetic, perfect for contemporary and minimalist interiors.

Beyond their visual appeal, Le Feu fireplaces are also highly efficient. The bioethanol flame produces up to 3.5kW of heat output, enough to comfortably warm a medium-sized open-plan kitchen and dining area. Since there are no gas lines or electrical connections required, these fireplaces are also portable, meaning homeowners can easily reposition them within the space depending on personal needs.

Le Feu Black Sky Bioethanol Fireplace £1495 Price: €1,930.00 The Le Feu Black Sky Model is characterized by its unique ceiling suspension, which makes the fireplace look light and elegant. The suspended dome floats in the air as it radiates a soft 360 degree warmth, contributing to a cosy and relaxed atmosphere. The Sky Model is an easy to use and eye catching fireplace that does not take up floor space.

When planning your kitchen's heating, consider these luxury options to elevate the space. Whether you prefer a heating solution that blends with your decor, or one that stands out as a main focal point, there are stylish heating solutions available that will provide warmth and enhance the overall design.

Investing in these high-end heaters ensures that your kitchen remains the heart of your home, exuding comfort and luxury.