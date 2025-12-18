27 Runners and Placemats That Layer Up to Bring the Perfect Base to Your Hosting This Season

There's something really lovely about winter hosting — the way evenings slow down, gatherings become smaller, and the table naturally becomes the place everyone gravitates towards. It's often in these quieter moments that atmosphere matters most, and the smallest layers begin to make the biggest difference.



Runners and placemats are often overlooked in favor of fancy dinnerware sets, yet they're one of the simplest ways to add depth and shift the entire mood of the room. A table linen runner sets the story and gently grounds the setting, while placemats introduce a considered structure that brings the table to life. As a Design Lab Stylist, I often use them to introduce character and a subtle shift that makes an evening feel more intentional, more inviting.



The collection I've curated leans into the idea that winter doesn't have to mean muted palettes or predictable schemes. For example, you can layer the Allium Table Runner with the Rattan scalloped or the Abaca placemat, with greenery and candlelights, and it'll instantly feel more modern and considered. They're bright but grounded, and when the colours speak to one another, the whole table comes together in that quietly effortless, "how did they do that" way.

If you're hosting over the winter moths and want your table to feel a little more elevated, Design Lab is here to help you curate a setting you and your guests will love.