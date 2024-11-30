6 Couch Materials to Know to Help You Pick a Fabric That Fits With Your Interior (and Lifestyle)

Couch materials refer to the upholstery of your sofa, and with so many different options on the market, it's easy to get confused. Which fabric is the most popular right now? The most durable? The most likely to endure? They're all important questions.

Apart from the silhouette and design, deciding on what couch material you want is the first step when finding the best sofa for your home. Once you know, it will help you narrow down your choices, and ensure you invest in a piece that will work best for you.

Below, we discussed with interior designers the merits of six of the most common couch materials you'll definitely encounter on your hunt for the perfect sofa. We weighed up the pros and cons of each, to help you make the most well-informed decision possible.

1. Natural Fibers

Linen, cotton, and wool are some commonly-used couch materials.

Love neutrals? Try a linen sofa. The natural fabric is often seen as luxe, explains Rosanna Bassford, the founder of Memmo Interiors, and is easy to wash, dry clean, and vacuum.

That said, you should be mindful that linen wrinkles and stretches easily —Rosanna finds that because of this, the material “is best used in very casual settings, or when you desire that relaxed, lived in look.”

Cotton is another excellent option. “Cotton is soft, breathable, and affordable, fitting well in casual or traditional settings, though it can wrinkle and is less durable unless blended with synthetics,” says Cheryl Clendenon, the founder of In Detail Interiors.

Wool sofas are less common, but the couch material is ideal for chilly climates. Most of the designers we spoke to warned that they can be on the scratchier side, though, so that's worth considering before you commit. Plus, there are other ways to make your sofa cozier.

2. Performance Fabrics

There are a number of performance fabrics on the market to choose from, one of which is polyester. “Although this synthetic material may sound unappealing, polyester fabrics are really versatile,” Rosanna says. After all, she explains, polyester fabrics come in a number of textures and finishes. Many performance fabrics are made of polyester, too. “Therefore, it is great for high traffic areas and families with kids and pets,” she adds. “You can find a polyester fabric to fit almost any sofa or room style.”

In our research for a previous article we wrote, the designers we spoke to all agreed that performance velvet was the most comfortable fabric for sofas. Not only does its subtle sheen give it a high-end look, but the soft pile makes it all the more cozy and comfortable to sit on.

Other common performance fabrics include Crypton and Sunbrella fabric. “These materials excel at resisting stains, repelling water, and preventing fading, making them ideal for spaces with kids, pets, or frequent use,” Cheryl says. And while performance fabrics are considered the most low maintenance couch material, keep in mind that these fabrics are generally less soft, she adds.

3. Velvet

Chic and oftentimes colorful, velvet is a cozy pick that will add a touch of elegance to any room of the home. Opt for a neutral colored for a more subdued look, or pay homage to Art Deco style with a royal blue, purple, or green jewel tone.

Keep in mind that the previously mentioned performance velvet is an option to consider, too. Thea Bloch-Neal, the founder and lead designer of Curated by Thea, considers this type of couch material to be her go-to pick, citing its many colorways available.

“Modern performance velvet features shorter piles, giving it a sleek, contemporary look while being incredibly durable and stain-resistant,” she adds. “It’s soft, kid-friendly, and a good couch material for dogs, making it a practical yet luxurious option.”

4. Chenille

Chenille is a nice alternative couch material to linen that is also a super cozy option. We've already predicted it's going to be a popular sofa trend next year, having spotted it everywhere during Milan and Paris Design Week this year. It also plays nicely into the chic 1970s resurgence in the world of interior design as of late.

If you're thinking of embracing the couch material in an upcoming purchase, it's worth keeping in mind that due to its texture, it is snag-prone, so Cheryl suggests avoiding it if you have pets (or potentially even children) at home.

That said, the textural detailing is an excellent way to add more visual interest to your space. The material can be seen as a happy medium between velvet and bouclé, discussed below.

5. Bouclé

Bouclé sofas are a couch material that has grown in popularity in recent years and doesn’t appear to be on its way out any time soon.

“Its rich texture adds depth and a touch of luxury to any space,” Thea says, noting that bouclé can be made from either wool, silk, or cotton fibers. “Each fiber type brings its own charm and comes in a variety of colors,” she adds.

This popular couch fabric does come with a warning though. Thea says that cleaning bouclé can be a bit challenging, given that the textured surface can trap dirt. (Luckily, we have a step-by-step guide on how to clean bouclé fabric.)

6. Leather

Add a storied touch to your space with the addition of a leather sofa. "Leather is a timeless and versatile choice, offering different options to suit various needs,” Cheryl says, adding that it is also easy to clean and allergen-resistant.

Of course, be mindful that there are different types of leather from which to choose. Full-grain, the designer says, “provides a natural, luxurious feel that develops a patina over time.” She recommends weaving this material into a rustic or traditional space.

Top-grain leather and bonded leather are a few other choices to consider. “Top-grain leather balances softness and resilience, while bonded leather offers a budget-friendly alternative, though it is less durable,” she adds.

Looking for a leather sofa living room idea that's a bit off the beaten path? Try aniline-dyed leather. “With its rich color, it appeals to design enthusiasts but is more prone to stains due to its lack of a protective coating,” the designer says. “But there is nothing better than a vibrant-colored leather sofa to make a statement!”

FAQs

How to know what couch material is right for you?

Based on the above list, it’s clear that there are many different couch materials to consider, each with their pros and cons. “Each material brings its own style, durability, and care requirements, so the best choice depends on the homeowner’s lifestyle and the room’s intended function and overall design,” Cheryl says.

A couch can be a major investment, so it is always wise to order a few fabric samples to your home before committing to one in particular. Many people will test each sample to see how well it responds to stains, pet hair, spills, and the like.

You will also want to consider how often you will be using your couch and how long you’d like for it to last. A couch in a family room will likely experience more daily wear and tear than one in a living room. If you will be eating on the sofa while watching television, you will want to choose a much more durable fabric than if you solely plan to sit on the sofa to read.