All My Favorite Interior Designers Keep Using 'Soapstone' Countertops in Their Projects — But What Actually Are They?

Designing a kitchen or even bathroom involves selecting materials that add texture, dimension, and character to the space, because choosing the wrong ones can simply make your home look and feel dated. But what material is the right material? There is never a right or wrong answer, and the reality is, it's totally up to you. However, if you're looking for durability and strength, then being a little selective is a must.

With several kitchen countertop materials on the market, there's one that takes the spotlight for me, and that's soapstone. Ideal for kitchen countertop ideas, as well as those small bathroom ideas, soapstone is a type of stone known for its robustness and non-porous surface.

But what are its pros and cons, and how can it be used within the home? Here is everything you need to know — according to the experts.

What Is Soapstone?

Some people use this material for sinks in different parts of the house due to it's durable elements. (Image credit: Kelly Hopter Interiors)

Understanding the type of kitchen layout you want, as well as its style and features, is key when designing your space. Also, consider the current kitchen stone trends to see if they fit your space's wants and needs.

Now, as I mentioned earlier, soapstone has gained popularity in homes over the years, but what exactly is this material?

GI Stone President Sandya Dandamudi tells me, "Soapstone is a soft rock made mostly of talc, a clay mineral composed of hydrated magnesium silicate."

She continues, "The material’s hardness depends on its talc content — soapstone with a higher talc content is quite soft and feels almost like soap, hence its name."

"It's a very durable natural material that has a unique patina over time," adds Maggie Goodrich, interior designer at Third Street Architecture in Washington, DC.

Which is why it's become so popular to use in kitchens as well as modern bathrooms over the years. Its strength and durability can stand the test of time, which makes it ideal for these types of settings.

What Is It Used for?

Often used in kitchens and bathrooms, here's everything you need to know about the material. (Image credit: Chris Mottalini. Design: Electric Bowery)

Often seen in kitchen sink trends as well as countertop trends, this material can be utilized in many ways and molded easily to fit the shape you need for your home.

As Sandya says, "Since it’s so soft, soapstone that has a higher talc content can easily be carved, making it an ideal medium for artists and sculptors."

She continues, "Soapstone with a lower talc content can be just as hard as granite, making it a suitable choice for fireplace mantels and countertops."

What Are the Pros and Cons of This Material?

But is it really worth the investment? (Image credit: Félix Michaud. Design: Nordais Architecture)

Before choosing this material, it's essential to know if it will work for your small kitchen ideas. Can it really stand the test of time? And will it look good with the overall aesthetic of your home?

"As with most stones, maintenance is important. Soapstone should be oiled with mineral oil regularly, particularly in the first year," explains Sandya. "This will help it to develop a beautiful patina. Because soapstone is a bit softer, it’s easily scratched; however, some scratches can be removed by lightly sanding the surface. Soapstone is heat-resistant and doesn’t need to be sealed. At the end of the day, soapstone appeals to a particular aesthetic."

"The pros for soapstone are its durability, non-porous, dense, and heat-resistant," Maggie Goodrich, tells me. "This is why it's a popular material for high-traffic areas like kitchens or bathrooms."

As for the disadvantages, Maggie says, The cons are that it is a natural stone and will patina over time. Even though it's non-porous, it still requires some upkeep, like oiling or buffing out scratches and nicks." To keep things in check, you can try this CLARK'S Finishing Kit for Soapstone from Amazon, priced at only £33.95.

FAQs

Is Soapstone l Durable Enough for Kitchen Countertops?

According to Sandya, soapstone with a lower talc content is durable for kitchen counters. "While it does scratch more easily over time, the scratches blend in and become part of its natural beauty — we still do not advise you to cut without a cutting board!"

Your kitchen will be looking better than ever with this sleek and chic material, but why not mix things up and opt for unusual kitchen materials to add some allure to your space? After all, being different can be pretty fun.