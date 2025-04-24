3 Kitchen Stone Trends You'll Want to Copy in 2025 — Experts Highlight the Show-Stopping Finishes Taking Center Stage
There’s nothing more lasting and versatile for kitchen surfaces than stone. These are the timeless choices you should make in 2025
For any long-lasting and practical kitchen, it’s the elements that truly carry the weight and do the heavy lifting. Choosing strong, durable, and on-trend finishes and materials is essential, and perhaps the one material that consistently outshines the rest is stone. Stone has been a trusted kitchen companion for centuries, and for good reason. It never goes out of style, there are countless new designs and types to choose from, and it can last for generations without cracking or breaking.
When it comes to kitchen stone trends, there are plenty of emerging and much-loved options that align perfectly with today’s countertop trends or islands. From sleek and modern to timeless and textural, these stones are setting the tone for stylish, high-performing kitchens.
We spoke to top design experts to narrow down the five most popular stones poised to be the “it” trend this year. Here’s what they recommend.
Take a look and start designing your dream kitchen.
1. Bold and Grainy Arabescato Marble
Everyone loves a marble kitchen. It's the epitome of luxury, beauty, and timelessness. While marble is a perennial favorite in modern kitchen design, Arabescato marble has recently gained popularity among designers.
This light-colored marble features bold, beautiful gray veining, making it a standout choice not only for kitchen countertops but also for bathroom vanities and other interior applications. “Arabescato marble is a great extension of the countertops and is especially useful if you want to give a dramatic effect to the kitchen yet be practical since it has no grout to maintain,” says Chad Dorsey, founder of Chad Dorsey Design.
In terms of durability, Arabescato marble is hardwearing and suitable for busy kitchens and other high-traffic areas. Price-wise, it typically ranges from £50 to £150 per square meter, depending on factors like quality, thickness, and finish.
Chad Dorsey is the principal of Chad Dorsey Design, an interiors and architecture practice with offices in Dallas and Los Angeles. Working across a broad range of project types and scales, he’s known for his distinctive brand of relaxed luxury. This unique aesthetic vision is rooted in a love of natural materials. He creates highly personalized spaces tailored to each client, and frequently collaborates with artisans and makers on bespoke furnishings.
2. Colored Stone
Kitchen color ideas don't just end with paint; 2025 is all about colored stone. From pink, green, and gray to red marbles, as well as black and charcoal gray granites, kitchens will embrace a stylish, modern, and bold aesthetic that's open to experimentation.
“Rich or colored stones are a welcome feature in any kitchen, whether paired with soft neutral cabinetry or darker, moodier finishes,” says Ben Hawkswell, senior designer at Roundhouse. “Look at natural quartzite for the material offering the most variety of colors and textural finishes combined with a resilient, hardy nature.”
Beyond bright hues, designers are also exploring primary colors enhanced with veining or intricate patterns. “The main color and material palette for this kitchen was so stark and monochromatic that we needed an element to pop and make a bold design statement,” shares interior designer Jason Wadhwani of Jason Wadhwani Design (JWD) “So we chose this busy yet eye-catching Merino marble to clad the entire kitchen island, capped by three forest green Karmen pendant lights, completing the kitchen's look.”
The price of pink marble per square meter can vary widely, generally ranging from £200 to £2,450. Green marble ranges from £69.90 to £192.20 per square meter, depending on size and finish. Black granite can be approximately £30o to £400 per square meter depending on quality and thickness.
A Birmingham City University graduate, Ben joined Roundhouse in 2010 and is now a senior kitchen designer for this top British bespoke company. Based at the Richmond showroom, which he oversaw the expansion and remodelling of, his work champions craftsmanship, sustainability, and bespoke designs that blend function with contemporary style.
JWD is an award-winning boutique design studio based in Mumbai, led by principal designer Jason Wadhwani. The studio is made up of a team of young, enthusiastic, and creative individuals who are continually encouraged to push the boundaries of design. Their design philosophy can be summed up in three words: contemporary, timeless, and monochromatic. JWD's portfolio includes high-end residences, offices, and showrooms, many of which have been featured in leading publications both locally and internationally.
3. Black Quartzite
This strong, long-lasting material offers several benefits, including high durability and resistance to heat and stains. Moreover, quartzite is available in various colors such as white, gray, beige, and more vibrant hues like pink, yellow, blue, orange, and brown. However, as the black kitchen trend continues to rise, black quartzite is fast becoming the most sought-after stone color.
“It's a natural stone that offers both aesthetic appeal and high performance, making it a coveted choice for kitchens and bathrooms alike.
“Quartzite is one of the hardest natural stones,” says Nishtha. “It’s more resistant to scratching and etching than marble, making it ideal for high-use areas. It holds up well to heat and sunlight, which makes it perfect for both indoor kitchens and outdoor countertops. It won’t discolor or warp with temperature changes. And, with veining and patterns similar to marble—but often in a wider array of colors—quartzite offers a luxurious, natural look with added durability. When sealed properly, it resists staining and is relatively easy to maintain—no babying required!”
In the UK, the price of black quartzite varies depending on the specific type and finish. Vincent Black Quartzite typically ranges from £295.44 to £327.84 per square meter, while Cosmic Black Quartzite is priced between £408.50 and £415.25 per square meter.
The likes of quartzite just goes to show that when it comes to stone for your kitchen, there are plenty of marble alternatives out there that can make your space look just as on trend as that marble you're seeing all over the design magazines right now.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Aditi Sharma Maheshwari started her career at The Address (The Times of India), a tabloid on interiors and art. She wrote profiles of Indian artists, designers, and architects, and covered inspiring houses and commercial properties. After four years, she moved to ELLE DECOR as a senior features writer, where she contributed to the magazine and website, and also worked alongside the events team on India Design ID — the brand’s 10-day, annual design show. She wrote across topics: from designer interviews, and house tours, to new product launches, shopping pages, and reviews. After three years, she was hired as the senior editor at Houzz. The website content focused on practical advice on decorating the home and making design feel more approachable. She created fresh series on budget buys, design hacks, and DIYs, all backed with expert advice. Equipped with sizable knowledge of the industry and with a good network, she moved to Architectural Digest (Conde Nast) as the digital editor. The publication's focus was on high-end design, and her content highlighted A-listers, starchitects, and high-concept products, all customized for an audience that loves and invests in luxury. After a two-year stint, she moved to the UK and was hired at Livingetc as a design editor. She now freelances for a variety of interiors publications.
-
-
What Does the Color Yellow Mean in Interior Design? A Color and Design Psychology Expert Explains
Whether you love or hate it, yellow always seems to elicit a strong reaction from people — here, we explain why
By Karen Haller
-
Should You Choose a Kitchen Island or a Breakfast Bar? Experts Weigh-in on the Debate
They may look alike, but designers break down the real differences in form, function, and everyday practicality
By Aditi Sharma
-
Should You Choose a Kitchen Island or a Breakfast Bar? Experts Weigh-in on the Debate
They may look alike, but designers break down the real differences in form, function, and everyday practicality
By Aditi Sharma
-
6 Mistakes That Are Making Your Kitchen Tiles Look Cheap and Not Elevated — And What You Can Do Instead
From size and grout to color and configuration, here's where you're going wrong with your kitchen tiling
By Lilith Hudson
-
3 Things I Wish I Knew Before Renovating My Small Kitchen — Number One? Always Be Prepared...
After taking on my own small kitchen project recently, here are the main takeaways I've learned for the next time I renovate one
By Faiza Saqib
-
Good Cooks With Even Better Style Are All Putting French Butter Keepers on Their Kitchen Counters — Here's Why
The French way of storing butter will guarantee soft, spreadable deliciousness at any given moment. I present to you, the butter crock.
By Amiya Baratan
-
7 Kitchen Tap Mistakes You’re Making That Can Make Your Space Look Outdated — And What to Do Instead
Could it be that your choice of kitchen tap is causing your kitchen to look old-fashioned? Here's what the experts say
By Linda Clayton
-
3 Kitchen Island Measurements That the Best Designers Always Use When Planning Spaces
Your cheat-sheet guide to getting clued up on all the basics of island measurements, straight from the experts.
By Maya Glantz
-
These Hanging Kitchen Baskets Have a Cool, Casual Energy That Give Your Produce Storage Serious Style
There are a couple of popular produce items that just aren't meant to be refrigerated. In that case, this hanging basket display is the perfect alternative.
By Amiya Baratan
-
10 Hidden Kitchen Socket Ideas That Disguise Eyesores and Make Backsplashes Look More Minimalist
Discover innovative ways to hide those ugly outlets and claim a sleek, clutter-free space
By Linda Clayton