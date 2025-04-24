3 Kitchen Stone Trends You'll Want to Copy in 2025 — Experts Highlight the Show-Stopping Finishes Taking Center Stage

For any long-lasting and practical kitchen, it’s the elements that truly carry the weight and do the heavy lifting. Choosing strong, durable, and on-trend finishes and materials is essential, and perhaps the one material that consistently outshines the rest is stone. Stone has been a trusted kitchen companion for centuries, and for good reason. It never goes out of style, there are countless new designs and types to choose from, and it can last for generations without cracking or breaking.

When it comes to kitchen stone trends, there are plenty of emerging and much-loved options that align perfectly with today’s countertop trends or islands. From sleek and modern to timeless and textural, these stones are setting the tone for stylish, high-performing kitchens.

We spoke to top design experts to narrow down the five most popular stones poised to be the “it” trend this year. Here’s what they recommend.

Take a look and start designing your dream kitchen.

1. Bold and Grainy Arabescato Marble

Want to add dimension to your kitchen? Consider a heavily veined marble for the counter and backsplash

Everyone loves a marble kitchen. It's the epitome of luxury, beauty, and timelessness. While marble is a perennial favorite in modern kitchen design, Arabescato marble has recently gained popularity among designers.

This light-colored marble features bold, beautiful gray veining, making it a standout choice not only for kitchen countertops but also for bathroom vanities and other interior applications. “Arabescato marble is a great extension of the countertops and is especially useful if you want to give a dramatic effect to the kitchen yet be practical since it has no grout to maintain,” says Chad Dorsey, founder of Chad Dorsey Design.​

In terms of durability, Arabescato marble is hardwearing and suitable for busy kitchens and other high-traffic areas. Price-wise, it typically ranges from £50 to £150 per square meter, depending on factors like quality, thickness, and finish.

2. Colored Stone

Make the kitchen island the focal point with a colored stone. Add timeless elegance to your kitchen with beautiful green marble. Give the island some love by designing it in solid stone, in a deep gray tone. Add a pop of color to a small kitchen with veined, colored marble

Kitchen color ideas don't just end with paint; 2025 is all about colored stone. From pink, green, and gray to red marbles, as well as black and charcoal gray granites, kitchens will embrace a stylish, modern, and bold aesthetic that's open to experimentation.​

“Rich or colored stones are a welcome feature in any kitchen, whether paired with soft neutral cabinetry or darker, moodier finishes,” says Ben Hawkswell, senior designer at Roundhouse. “Look at natural quartzite for the material offering the most variety of colors and textural finishes combined with a resilient, hardy nature.”​

Beyond bright hues, designers are also exploring primary colors enhanced with veining or intricate patterns. “The main color and material palette for this kitchen was so stark and monochromatic that we needed an element to pop and make a bold design statement,” shares interior designer Jason Wadhwani of Jason Wadhwani Design (JWD) “So we chose this busy yet eye-catching Merino marble to clad the entire kitchen island, capped by three forest green Karmen pendant lights, completing the kitchen's look.”​

The price of pink marble per square meter can vary widely, generally ranging from £200 to £2,450. Green marble ranges from £69.90 to £192.20 per square meter, depending on size and finish. ​Black granite can be approximately £30o to £400 per square meter depending on quality and thickness.

3. Black Quartzite

Add a dash of drama with black quartzite, which is both stylish and durable. (Image credit: Fiona Susanto. Design: Kaiko Design)

This strong, long-lasting material offers several benefits, including high durability and resistance to heat and stains. Moreover, quartzite is available in various colors such as white, gray, beige, and more vibrant hues like pink, yellow, blue, orange, and brown. However, as the black kitchen trend continues to rise, black quartzite is fast becoming the most sought-after stone color.​

“It's a natural stone that offers both aesthetic appeal and high performance, making it a coveted choice for kitchens and bathrooms alike.​

“Quartzite is one of the hardest natural stones,” says Nishtha. “It’s more resistant to scratching and etching than marble, making it ideal for high-use areas. It holds up well to heat and sunlight, which makes it perfect for both indoor kitchens and outdoor countertops. It won’t discolor or warp with temperature changes. And, with veining and patterns similar to marble—but often in a wider array of colors—quartzite offers a luxurious, natural look with added durability. When sealed properly, it resists staining and is relatively easy to maintain—no babying required!”​

In the UK, the price of black quartzite varies depending on the specific type and finish. Vincent Black Quartzite typically ranges from £295.44 to £327.84 per square meter, while Cosmic Black Quartzite is priced between £408.50 and £415.25 per square meter.

The likes of quartzite just goes to show that when it comes to stone for your kitchen, there are plenty of marble alternatives out there that can make your space look just as on trend as that marble you're seeing all over the design magazines right now.