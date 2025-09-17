Are Black Countertops Still in Style? Here's How Designers Are Using Them That Feel Right for 2026-Ready Kitchens

The current design world is flooded with love for light, airy, earth-toned designs. It seems as though if it isn't warm and inviting, we don't want it. So, with this in mind, are black countertops officially out of style?

The other end of the spectrum from a soft, warm-toned kitchen worktop, black counters have undeniably lost the mass appeal they once held in the early 2000s. But just because they are no longer the go-to move doesn't mean they should be disregarded entirely. In fact, the experts believe there's still plenty of aesthetic value in a black countertop, so long as you know how to style it.

The fact of the matter is, black countertops aren't out of fashion, but the way we used to style them is. We're saying goodbye to the harsh, high-gloss finishes we once relied on, and instead are embracing softer, matte looks. It's all about texture, tone, and intentional design. It's a careful balancing act, so if you want to get it right, listen to our experts.

Are Black Countertops Still in Style?

A matte finish counter keeps this all-black kitchen from looking too harsh. (Image credit: Roundhouse)

With so much emphasis now placed on creating light, airy spaces, it's easy to assume that black countertops would no longer be in favor among kitchen brands and designers. But, in reality, the answer isn't quite so simple.

"Black countertops remain a timeless and impactful choice, bringing a sense of drama and refinement to any kitchen," says Liane Burrett, a senior designer at Roundhouse. "However, the finish plays a crucial role in how the color performs in a space - since black naturally absorbs light, the wrong surface treatment can easily make a room feel more enclosed."

As Liane touches on, it's not so much that black counters as a whole are outdated; it's much more about the specific finish of your counters. "High-gloss finishes, for example, can create harsh reflections and emphasise the density of the color. In contrast, a leathered countertop or honed black stone offers a more nuanced, tactile quality, allowing the richness of the black to enhance the space without overwhelming it," Liane says.

Richard Davonport, from Davonport, feels much the same as Liane, saying, "Black worktops have never really gone out of fashion, but they are being used with more nuance today. Solid, glossy black slabs can feel a little heavy, particularly in smaller or darker kitchens, but when they are specified in quartz, granite, ceramic, or even a richly veined marble, they create real depth and drama."

While not exactly a subtle look in any finish, this sense of depth and drama is precisely what builds the timeless allure of a black counter. They may not be for every kitchen aesthetic, but as much as they wouldn't suit a rustic, farmhouse kitchen, a dark counter can look strikingly stunning in a more modern space.

"Black countertops have become a go-to choice for homeowners looking to create a kitchen that feels both dramatic and timeless. They instantly ground a space, adding depth and sophistication in a way that lighter surfaces often can’t," explains Alex Main from The Main Company.

Alex Main Director of The Main Company Previously known as The Main Pine Company, situated in an idyllic part of rural North Yorkshire, the 20,000 square foot showroom and workshops were established in 1978 by Karan and Chris Main and have continued to grow over the past 40 years. Joined by sons Alex and Tom in 2004, the family business is bursting with knowledge and ideas, built up from the vast experience gained from trading within the national and international markets, and its reputation for excellence in bespoke designs.

The Best Materials for Black Counters

A black marble with white veining makes for a luxe, neutral look. (Image credit: Malcolm Menzies. Design: Blakes London)

As the experts note, with black countertops, the finish is key, so picking the right kitchen countertop material is more important than ever. Steer away from glossy, high-shine finishes and seek out more subtle, honed ones instead.

Stone expert, Urvashi Agarwal, from Stone World London, shares, "For the perfect black countertop, we usually recommend natural stones such as granite or quartzite. Both materials are incredibly durable, naturally heat-resistant, and available in stunning deep black shades."

Granite and quartzite are both brilliant, low-maintenance countertop options that not only look beautiful but will also make your life far easier than a less durable stone would.

"Granite offers a rich, polished finish that reflects light beautifully, while quartzite provides a more subtle, organic texture for those who prefer a softer look. We also work with marbles such as Nero Marquina, which is loved for its striking white veining against a deep black base, although marble does require slightly more care," Urvashi says.

While a marble kitchen does create an undeniably luxurious look, Liane agrees that a more durable stone is the best way to go, and says, "We often recommend natural granites and quartzites, especially with a leathered or honed finish, for their rich texture and natural beauty."

Though she continues, "Sintered stones such as Dekton Sirius or Dekton Laurent are also excellent options. These offer both deep, consistent colour and extreme resistance to heat, scratching, and staining - perfect for clients who want a bold aesthetic with minimal maintenance."

Urvashi Agarwal Creative Director at Stone World London Stone World was founded in 1990 by Shekhar & Bina Agarwal. By 2005, Stone World evolved to truly embody its name, stocking stone from all corners of the world, to now also include onyx, travertine, quartzite & slate. Then, in 2009, as the stone industry was developing, Mr & Mrs Agarwal’s daughter joined the family business. A new surge of fresh energy, Urvashi worked to make end users & designers the focal point of the business. As the stone selection & material specifying process became more fashionable, Stone World ensured a wide selection of interesting stones were available to view at their warehouse.

How to Style Black Counters

Light blue counters and wooden accessories help to soften this kitchen design. (Image credit: Davonport)

"The success of a black countertop often comes down to how it is styled," argues Richard.

With a material that can naturally steer towards the harsh, intentionally pairing it with softer tones and materials will help to ensure a more balanced design. "Pairing it with lighter cabinetry, whether painted timber or pale natural oak, ensures the surface doesn’t dominate the room. Introducing warm metallics through handles or lighting also helps to lift the palette," says Richard.

Having said this, though, there is still space for a darker, moody kitchen design with black counters, too. "For those looking for something more atmospheric, black works beautifully with deep greens or navy to create a cocooning, contemporary mood," suggests Richard.

As black is a neutral tone, there's a huge amount of freedom available in your design process. Decorating with neutrals opens up the opportunity to get more creative with your design.

Though if this feels overwhelming rather than exciting for you, following some guidelines can be helpful.

"At Roundhouse, we recommend styling black countertops by layering materials and introducing warmth to prevent the space from feeling too stark or enclosed," says Liane.

She continues, "A leathered black surface works beautifully with matte cabinetry and plenty of natural light for a sleek, architectural look. Pairing black worktops with textural elements like natural timber, stone, or oxidised metal brings a softer, more organic balance."

Like Richard, Liane also recognizes the space for a more striking approach. She says, "For a bolder aesthetic, veined black marble adds movement and drama - especially when complemented by warm-toned cabinetry, aged brass accents, and tactile finishes. Also, pairing with contrasting colors is another good option as it brightens up the space."

No matter what you pair it with, a black counter is an undeniable statement-maker, so designing with this in mind can help create a nuanced, welcoming space.

As Liane says, "The key is to treat the black surface as a grounding element and build a balanced palette around it."

So, you heard it here first, black counters are still cool. But, this doesn't mean they are the only way to create a dramatic kitchen design. Personally, I've been loving a dark wood kitchen for a cozy yet striking look.