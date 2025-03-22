What on Earth Is a 'Leathered' Countertop? "To Touch One Is to Want One," Says Our Editor

Do you know what 'leathering stone' means? If the answer is no, do not worry; you’re not alone. Up until a few weeks ago, I was in your boat, blissfully unaware of this apparently life-changing, super-luxe design technique. That was until the Netflix darling herself, Lana Condor, casually mentioned the finish in her viral home tour video.

My first port of call was to ask the team in the office, and as it turns out this kitchen countertop idea is something they've had hands on time with. "Having spent almost too long in luxury kitchen showrooms, I've had my fair share of time touching leathered stone counters, and in my experience, to touch it is to want it."

Leathering a marble worksurface leaves the material with a soft, sumptuous finish that Lana describes as a "lived-in texture." This description feels fitting, as the technique removes that sterile, off-putting shine and leaves your surfaces with a more natural, homey look that is undeniably luxurious. Lana is not alone in her love for this technique either, our experts have been fans of the style for years now, and are finally letting us in on the design secret.

What Is a Leathered Countertop?

"It creates a matte texture, with little areas of relief, much like the skin of an orange," says Oliver. (Image credit: Culliford)

At the other end of the spectrum to polished stone, the practically-reflective, high shine finish, is leathered stone. A comparatively rough, textured look, this technique is used for those who aren't drawn to the glossy shine of a polished design, and have no desire to learn how to polish marble countertops.

Oliver Webb, director at Cullifords, says; "A leathered finish is a generic term and normally covers anything that has been brushed, especially honed & brushed, which is a finish mainly called Satinato within the industry. But can also apply to finishes with more relief, such as water jet and brushed or flamed and brushed.

Offering a full break-down of stone terminology, Oliver explains:

Honed: A smooth matte stage of the polishing process.

Polished: The highest shiny grade achievable on a stone.

Brushing: Part of the polishing process where hard brushes are used to remove softer parts of the stone to give a natural textured finish.

Waterjet finish: Where a stone's face is water-jetted to remove some of the softer minerals to create relief.

Flamed: Where a stone surface is broken up with an oxyacetylene torch to break up the surface to create a texture.

A brush can be applied to any rough finish to give a smoother texture with some relief. On natural stone, due to their geological make-up, each stone will "leather" in their own unique way, so some hard stones can have a very subtle leather texture, others softer ones are more pronounced," he says.

Leathering is a technique typically completed by hand, using various tools such as sandpaper and water jets. "When talking about textured from man-made companies, they will use terminology such as cashmere, leathered, natural finish. It's important to check from a sample to see what these are, as they will vary from manufacturer to manufacturer," says Oliver, "I believe over the next few years the man-made companies will increase their textured offering to try to differentiate themselves in the market."

Leathering gains its name from its rough, textural finish. "It can be reminiscent of a leathery finish, hence the name," says John Krause, MD of Diespeker & Co. "Generally, it’s used with granite surfaces; leathering can also be achieved with other stones, but they must be able to take the process – which isn’t the case with every natural stone."

More delicate natural stones are not recommended for this technique, as they may not be able to withstand the leathering process. However, April Graves from Aria Stone Company assures us, "Leathered is a type of finish that can be applied to any material type. The process of leathering creates small textures in natural stone that appear similar to pebbles on the surface and give the stone a more predominant tactile experience."

What Kind Of Effect Does Leathered Stone Create?

Leathering is a step in the polishing process, it offers a matte, textured finish. (Image credit: West of Main)

"Unlike a high-gloss polish, a leathered finish has a gentle, low-luster glow that feels warm and inviting," explains Josée Sigouin, senior designer at West of Main. "It also adds textural depth, since it highlights the stone’s natural veins and movement, making it more visually dynamic than a honed or polished finish."

The removal of that high-shine aspect to marble makes this technique perfect for more low-key, relaxed, rustic kitchen designs. The emphasis is on approachability, and creating a comfortable atmosphere, as opposed to an intimidatingly slick kitchen.

As John explains, "Leathering offers a smooth, rippled, matte finish that gives a more natural look to the stone, rather than the polish often associated with natural stone countertops, similar to honed."

This matte finish works particularly well with darker stones, like a striking Rosso Levanto, or a granite surface. Fash Nejad, from the Develli Group says, "It will eradicate the majority of the materials ability to reflect any light for those who don’t want a gleaming reminder of the appearance of their stone. It is also an organic way to truly appreciate a material in raw form in a very sincere way. Great way to capitalise on a stone's natural yet subjective elegance."

Without the reflective shine of a polished finish, the stone is able to stand on its own, and be appreciated for its raw, natural beauty.

Why Should You Choose to Leather Your Counters?

Blakes London regularly use leathering in their design projects to create a softer look (Image credit: Malcom Menzies @82mm Photography. Design: Blakes London)

There's a plethora of reasons that may lead you to choosing a leather finish for your kitchen countertops. Perhaps you don't enjoy a high-shine look, or you just want a more organic modern style in your kitchen. Your choice will also be determined by the stone you're working with.

"There are a whole host of reasons why you may wish to leather a natural stone like a marble or quartzite," explains Magnus Nillsen, the lead designer at Blakes London. "As well as offering a pleasing tactile finish, one tends to find that a leathered stone will provide a more refined and understated aesthetic, this can be particularly beneficial when using a strongly veined and patinated stone that offers movement and layers of interest to a scheme without dominating or overwhelming the eye, which could potentially be the case with a polished finish. Leathering provides a more natural effect to the stone and reduces the amount of light that is bounced off the stone which gives a more relaxed, natural look and feel to a scheme."

While the visual effect may be one of the leading factor in your decision to leather your surfaces, there are also functional benefits to be considered, as well. "On softer materials, it can increase durability because you can't see micro scratches, wear and tear, or etching as easily," says Oliver.

Josée agrees with this point, adding, "Leathered stone has a more organic look and tends to hide fingerprints, water spots, and etching better than polished or honed finishes. It's a great way to bring in those organic finishes for someone who loves both modern and organic design."

What to Consider Before Leathering Your Surfaces

Marbles with rich veining will create a more effective finish when leathered (Image credit: Malcom Menzies @82mm photography Design: Blakes London)

Before diving straight in with this technique, there are a few key elements to consider first. Firstly, make sure you're hiring a trusted and reputable craftsperson to complete the leathering process in your home. "It is an artisanal finish, so it's important to make sure that the person finishing the stone is accomplished in their craft," says Magnus.

"It's also worth bearing in mind that it does make the worksurface a little trickier to clean as things can get left behind within the groves of the stone. That said, it's more forgiving of scratches and stains and doesn't require a cloth to polish after a wipe down in the way that a polished marble surface would do," he continues.

While it is true that this material is more forgiving in many ways, this does not mean that it is the most low-maintenance countertop you could choose. "The finish hides fingerprints, water spots, and smudges, making it easier to keep looking clean. However, it still needs regular sealing, especially for porous stones like marble or lighter granites," says Josée. "Additionally, the feel of a leathered surface can vary depending on the stone type as well as the brushing process itself. Some are only slightly textured, while others have a more pronounced grain. Testing a sample before committing is key."

One of the most appealing aspects of this finish is the smooth, soft touch it supplies. However, this can only truly be experienced in person, so it would be smart to visit a specialist and feel the material for yourself before choosing to bring it into your home.

Oliver explains, "It's not something you can do retrospectively, so you would need to order your surface with a texture. I would always make a trip to see your slabs to make sure it’s the texture and look you want, or get a sample."

FAQs

What Kind Of Kitchen Doesa Leathered Countertop Work Best In?

"You might think that it would work best in a more rustic style of kitchen," says John, "but it’s also workable in a contemporary kitchen."

The soft, neutral finish of this technique means its highly adaptable, and would work well alongside a variety of different interior design trends. However, there are a few design aesthetic this finish may not be as well aligned with. "I’d probably not suggest using this finish in an ultra- modern, highly glossed kitchen but it can be perfect in providing a neutral counterpoint to bright décor as well as working well in a kitchen with more natural hues," says John.

As well as working well alongside a more natural color palette, this finish can also work with more surprising hues. As Fash suggests, "It compliments and collaborates best with pastel color units and cabinetry. It contrasts best when all of its surrounding features have more of a muted finish to them also."

While in this case the leathering can supply a contrast, in other spaces the matte texture works well because it emphasizes other similar textures included in the design. Josée says, "A leathered stone finish works beautifully in a variety of kitchen styles, particularly those that emphasize natural textures and depth. Because of its matte, subtly textured look, it pairs well with both modern and traditional aesthetics."

Magnus agrees and tells us: "Leathering works well in all kitchens, but particularly those that are looking to create a sense of quiet luxury, or that wish to bring a sense of harmony between textures and natural finish without any one specific element dominating a scheme."

While this finish is certainly less popular than other techniques, such as honing, our experts unitedly agreed that they would wholeheartedly encourage others to leather their worksurfaces.

Not only does it bring more depth and dimension to your home design, it is also a highly durable finish, that doesn't require you to be overly precious with it. All in all, this is one of our favorite marble kitchen ideas we've come across recently.