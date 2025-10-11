If you've missed the fact that lace has taken over the fashion world lately, then I'll admit, I'm slightly smug to be the one who gets to tell you. And, yes, the delicate detailing has made its way into our homes. Crochet tablecloths, lacy napkins, broderie anglaise bedding... your grandmother's linen press just became a goldmine.

Why now, you ask? A recent conversation in the Livingetc office landed on the idea that the current shift towards all things handcrafted in interiors (and beyond) is, in part, we think, a response — or rejection, rather — to AI and the rise of machine-made things. In a world where everything is getting faster and more perfect, it makes sense that we'd yearn for things that feel slower and more human.

As a result, craftsmanship has become more important than ever. And the tactile quality of knitted, crocheted, and laced details speaks directly to that growing interior design trend. Even if they're not, they feel handmade; human.

When I was in Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign earlier this year, I found myself entranced by these red lace curtains by &drape — a style I previously wouldn't have been a fan of. Image credit: &drape "The red lace curtains are classic in the textile, but modern and strong in the expression. We love this contrast," says &drape's creative director, Nadia Al Zagir Balling. Image credit: &drape

"There’s a strong movement towards authenticity, tactility, and craft in design," agrees Anna Szczęsna, who recently draped a Magda Butrym pop-up in New York in dreamy Polish lace details (shown at the top of this article). "Handcrafted textiles like lace and crochet carry cultural memory, but they also speak to sustainability and a slower, more meaningful way of living."

As for how to style these details in a way that feels fitting for a contemporary space, rather than old-fashioned, Anna says, "Using lace as a filter for light — for example, in a curtain, screen, or room divider — can feel modern and architectural," Plus, "Choosing oversized or reimagined patterns rather than dainty ones also gives lace a more contemporary edge."

What's important is creating a sense of contrast; "Mixing the old with something new, heavy textiles with translucent, and structured lace details with more organic ones," adds Nadia Al Zagir Balling, the creative director and co-founder of Danish curtain brand, &drape. "These subtle combinations of contrast tease the eye and create an exciting, sensory experience."

Bedding is another easy way to incorporate these lace details into your space. To ensure your bed doesn't end up feeling too fussy, layer in that contrast through sharper, more modern patterns and colors alongside those more delicate details.

Nadia Al Zagir Balling Social Links Navigation Creative Director, Co-Founder of &drape Nadia Al Zagir Balling founded Danish-based custom-made curtain brand, &Drape, back in 2018 alongside Julie Vendal. With family roots in curtain making, which dates back to the 1960s, the new brand reflects a more contemporary approach to soft furnishings. No strangers to lace, Nadia explains that, "&Drape’s lace curtain draw inspiration from classic designs, and introduce a playful yet timeless touch to interiors, offering a unique contrast to the minimalistic decor we've seen a lot of, and are starting to move away from."

And this is just the start of lace in our contemporary interiors. There are so many ways to approach these details in new and exciting ways.

"Another approach is to reinterpret lace through different materials and techniques — for instance, creating lace-like patterns with 3D printing, or cutting them into steel or other solid surfaces," says Anna. "This gives lace a new character and a spirit of modernity. In this way, lace can be understood and applied in many different ways in architecture and interiors, far beyond its traditional textile form."

If you're looking for a tougher approach altogether, but one that still has the same sense of craftsmanship and tactility, the modern basketweave interior trend might be just the thing for you.