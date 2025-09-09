This London Fashion Favorite Has Collaborated With Oliver Bonas on the Brunchware That'll Make Your Breakfast Table Feel Effortlessly Cool
The lion-shaped ceramic butter keeper is going straight into my shopping cart
The true art of brunch is about celebrating connection, curating a table that expertly combines storytelling and style without edging into something too performative. And for that, the new Oliver Bonas x Shrimps: The Art of Brunch collaboration will elevate your setting to something as delightful as those you get to enjoy it with.
"There’s a natural softness and informality to the collection that feels especially suited to brunch," says Kate Bulter, head of home design at Oliver Bonas. "Together, the collection sets the table with flair, purpose, and style — with standout hero elements that really define it."
Table setting trends are, thankfully, moving away from anything too stuffy and pristine, and more towards a relaxed aesthetic that's still subtly stylized. A few silver candle holders to shine in the centerpiece, a playful plate to frame each place, and handcrafted, creative details dotted along the table — these are the components that bring a brunch to life, and exactly what you can expect from the collaboration between the high street brand and high-end London-based fashion label.
You may know how to host a dinner party, but brunch is a whole other game. "For me, brunch evokes slow weekend mornings, eggs in every variation, strong coffee, and on special occasions a mimosa," says Kate Bulter.
Rooted in childhood nostalgia, the concept behind this new collection was inspired by Shrimps’ founder and designer Hannah Weiland’s treasured memories of Sunday morning bagel breakfasts with her family.
Each piece is designed to "bring joy, optimism, and a sense of occasion to everyday dining," explains Kate. "Beautiful yet functional, they elevate simple rituals, like sharing brunch at home with friends and family, into something to be savored."
Kate joined the Oliver Bonas home and gift team in 2021 and manages a team of eight designers across print and product design. She now serves as the head of home design for the brand.
There’s a natural softness and informality to the collection that feels especially suited to brunch. The pretty egg cup etched with the lion motif, the coffee cups, and the striped glassware all embody that mood. And of course, no brunch is complete without plenty of butter, "so having the Lenny butter dish as our statement piece feels perfectly fitting," says Kate.
For those of us with a slight obsession with curating a perfectly tailored table, this collection specializes in its harmony, even across different motifs, materials, shapes, and techniques.
The mugs and Oliver Bonas glasses look striking displayed on open shelves, while Lenny, the butter keeper (whether holding butter or not), adds irresistible charm and character. "These are pieces designed not to be hidden away in cupboards but to be lived with and enjoyed in full view, styling themselves effortlessly," says Kate.
Below are a few standouts to shop from the collection.
Basketweaves are heading up the latest pattern trends, and this placemat feels like a more contemporary rendition.
In 2025, having people over for breakfast is the new cocktail hour. This collaboration is just the start to elevating your home cafe.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.