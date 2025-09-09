This London Fashion Favorite Has Collaborated With Oliver Bonas on the Brunchware That'll Make Your Breakfast Table Feel Effortlessly Cool

The true art of brunch is about celebrating connection, curating a table that expertly combines storytelling and style without edging into something too performative. And for that, the new Oliver Bonas x Shrimps: The Art of Brunch collaboration will elevate your setting to something as delightful as those you get to enjoy it with.

"There’s a natural softness and informality to the collection that feels especially suited to brunch," says Kate Bulter, head of home design at Oliver Bonas. "Together, the collection sets the table with flair, purpose, and style — with standout hero elements that really define it."

Table setting trends are, thankfully, moving away from anything too stuffy and pristine, and more towards a relaxed aesthetic that's still subtly stylized. A few silver candle holders to shine in the centerpiece, a playful plate to frame each place, and handcrafted, creative details dotted along the table — these are the components that bring a brunch to life, and exactly what you can expect from the collaboration between the high street brand and high-end London-based fashion label.

Image 1 of 4 Egg cups are making comeback in table setting decor, and these silver holders can be dressed up or down. (Image credit: Oliver Bonas x Shrimps) The pieces shine alone, but when styled together the true magic of a brunch table comes alive. (Image credit: Oliver Bonas, Shrimps) You can never forget your glassware! These pieces are elevated take on everyday pieces. (Image credit: Oliver Bonas x Shrimps) A good table setting is all in the details. These ceramic coasters tie the plates and lion motif throughout the collection together. (Image credit: Oliver Bonas x Shrimps)

You may know how to host a dinner party, but brunch is a whole other game. "For me, brunch evokes slow weekend mornings, eggs in every variation, strong coffee, and on special occasions a mimosa," says Kate Bulter.

Rooted in childhood nostalgia, the concept behind this new collection was inspired by Shrimps’ founder and designer Hannah Weiland’s treasured memories of Sunday morning bagel breakfasts with her family.

Each piece is designed to "bring joy, optimism, and a sense of occasion to everyday dining," explains Kate. "Beautiful yet functional, they elevate simple rituals, like sharing brunch at home with friends and family, into something to be savored."

Kate Butler Social Links Navigation Head of Home Design Kate joined the Oliver Bonas home and gift team in 2021 and manages a team of eight designers across print and product design. She now serves as the head of home design for the brand.

There’s a natural softness and informality to the collection that feels especially suited to brunch. The pretty egg cup etched with the lion motif, the coffee cups, and the striped glassware all embody that mood. And of course, no brunch is complete without plenty of butter, "so having the Lenny butter dish as our statement piece feels perfectly fitting," says Kate.

For those of us with a slight obsession with curating a perfectly tailored table, this collection specializes in its harmony, even across different motifs, materials, shapes, and techniques.

The mugs and Oliver Bonas glasses look striking displayed on open shelves, while Lenny, the butter keeper (whether holding butter or not), adds irresistible charm and character. "These are pieces designed not to be hidden away in cupboards but to be lived with and enjoyed in full view, styling themselves effortlessly," says Kate.

Below are a few standouts to shop from the collection.

In 2025, having people over for breakfast is the new cocktail hour. This collaboration is just the start to elevating your home cafe.