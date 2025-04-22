Good Cooks With Even Better Style Are All Putting 'Butter Bells' on Their Kitchen Counters — Here's Why

I love a kitchen knick-knack more than most. And when they come in the form of clever food storage, I'm all the more likely to research its worth and discern if it would make a prized addition to my kitchen. Enter butter bells.

These beautiful butter storage containers seem to be the solution to hard butter that's tough to spread, but considering my small kitchen, I find it important to vet any organization item that sets foot on my counter.

So I did some research before committing to the French butter bell way of life. And the verdict is in, I will be getting one of my own. But if you're wondering how I landed on the butter bell train or how they even work, read on.

So, What Are They?

I first came across butter bells after I landed on a reel by lifestyle creator Seren's Home (@serenshomee) on Instagram. And ever since, I've stumbled into butter bell-Tok, where with each scroll I found myself falling deeper in love with this little slice of kitchen storage.

Shaped like a bell, the butter is meant to be scooped into the cloche. The base of the butter bell should then be filled with fresh water. Following this, you can pop the bell into the base, and the water will act like a seal, keeping your butter fresh and soft.

So I recommend swapping out your butter dish for these cute, playful food storage containers and saving fridge counter space for dishes and condiments that need refrigerated preservation.

Amazon L Tremain Butter Bell £32 at Amazon UK Color: White This L Tremain Butter Bell from Amazon fashions a classic bistro-style finish, modeled after the original French beurrier. So if authenticity is what you're after, this should be your pick. Amazon Handmade Butter Bell £25.85 at Amazon UK Color: Opulent Garden There's something so incredibly luxe about a marble handmade butter bell, and although this neutral version from Amazon is my favorite, it's also available in a visually textured brown and a neutral pinky beige. Etsy Marble Butter Bell £32.77 at Etsy UK & I Color: Onyx Finally, onto my favorite find from Etsy (of course). This Marble Butter Bell is beautiful in color and smooth in form, pretty enough to sit out on the kitchen countertop for all to lovingly eye.

Now that my take on the butter bell stance is clear, I'm sure your algorithm will mirror mine soon enough (if not already) and you can then take a call on if these cheery butter storage containers are worth bringing home.

But just in case you decide against, here are a couple of butter storage alternatives that are just as stylish.

FAQs

How Long Does Butter Last in a Butter Bell?

These elegant butter bells can actually keep your butter fresh for up to a month. However, the key is in keeping the bell clean and the water fresh. By refreshing the water in the bell every two days and storing it in a cool space away from direct light and heat, you'll be left with spreadable butter that's good to go at any moment.

When it comes to all things food, the French have my faith. So I'm sold on butter bells and will do as they do in France, in my little London kitchen. And now I'm off to spiral down the next food knick-knack the world has to offer, but until then, bon appétit!