How to Clean Stainless Steel Pans — Remove Stubborn Stains and Ease Your Chores in 6 Simple Steps

One of my first grown-up home essential purchases was a stainless steel pan. I had been a non-stick savant in the kitchen for as long as I can remember but after much convincing (read: berating) from my mom, I made the switch. And while I love my shiny piece of cookware, the one thing I've found myself dreading is the looming undertaking of clean-up.

And considering the fact that I enjoy a little post-cheffing clean, that says a lot. However, I've found that it's not always the chore that needs to be avoided but rather a new (and correct) guide to reach for. Take it from me, learning how to properly treat your cookware collection is the key to longevity.

Now, I'm not on team gatekeep, so I'm here to share all the information I've gathered from the experts themselves. If you're losing your patience with your stainless steel pans, this guide will be your best friend once all the food is eaten and all that's left is your crumb-ridden cookware.

What You'll Need

Stainless steel pans tend to be some of the most stylish countertop kitchen appliances, especially with chrome having its big moment right now. But before you display them for all to admire, here's what you need to make your cookware sparkle like brand new.

TOOLS

• Dish soap

• A soft sponge or microfiber cloth

• White vinegar

• Baking soda

• Warm water

• A wooden spatula

How to Clean Stainless Steel Pans

Ryan Knoll, owner of Tidy Casa, tells us that stainless steel pans are notorious for rusting and discoloration. "So it may seem like a miracle when they are somehow the same color as when you bought them years later," he notes. "It’s a challenge for sure but a few tips can go a long way in keeping them looking brand spanking new."

Here's his trusty guide to make stainless steel cleaning up all the more easy to handle.

Step: 1 - Rinse It Right Away: "The easiest time to clean a pan is when it’s still hot," he advises. "While the pan is still warm, rinse with hot water to loosen up any gunk."

Step: 2 - Soap and Sponge: Similar to cleaning a crock pot, stainless steel pans also need some delicate rinsing, rather than angry scrubbing. "Add some dish soap and give it a good scrub with a soft sponge," he says. "For tougher bits, fill the pan with warm water and let it soak for 15–20 minutes — no elbow grease required."

Step: 3 - Baking Soda Magic: If you're dealing with stubborn grime, Ryan recommends sprinkling baking soda on the pan, adding a few drops of water to make a paste, and gently scrubbing. "It’s like a spa treatment for your pan," he says.

Step: 4 - Vinegar and Heat for Stuck-On Mess: "For the 'how-did-this-even-happen' stuck-on food, add water and a splash of vinegar to the pan," he suggests. "Bring it to a simmer, then use a wooden spatula to scrape it clean."

Step: 5 - Rinse and Dry ASAP: "Rinse with warm water, and here’s the key — dry it immediately with a soft towel," he says. "This will keep water spots from making your pan look tired."

How to Get Rid of Discoloration

According to Ryan, discoloration happens when your pan overheats. "There is a point of no return," he points out. "But, if we’re not there yet, here’s how to bring it back to its original glory."

Vinegar Wipe-Down: "Soak a soft cloth in white vinegar and give the pan a once-over," he says. "It’s quick, easy, and surprisingly effective."

Bar Keeper’s Friend: He tells us that this prized product is the Swiss Army knife of cleaners. "Make a paste with water, gently rub it on the discolored areas, and rinse," he advises. "Your pan will thank you."

Bar Keeper's Friend is a brilliant product that'll do right by your cleaning arsenal.

Lemon and Baking Soda: "Another trick involves mixing lemon juice with baking soda into a paste and rubbing it on the discoloration," he shares. "Just watch the shine come back."

(Or) Lemon and Cream of Tartar: Logan Taylor, owner of the Dazzle Cleaning Company, tells us that his best tip is to use a mixture of lemon juice and cream of tartar. "These two ingredients have natural bleaching properties that can help remove discoloration from stainless steel pans," he explains. "Simply mix into a paste, apply to the discolored spots, and let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes before scrubbing with a soft-bristled brush or sponge."

Cream of Tartar is one to add to your pantry, and when you're not using it for cleaning, you can sift it in while baking.

When it comes to kitchen utensils that are worth saving, stainless steel pans are an absolute no-brainer. So if you do notice some discoloration, don't be quick to dump, try these restorative tricks first.

Your stainless steel pan may look a little worn out or perhaps you've left it in the cabinet that barely sees daylight, but as you can tell it's not all sweat and stress with these gorgeous pieces of cookware.

Cleaning your stainless steel pans doesn't have to be as arm-breaking as it's made out to be. And if that's what you've been told, then consider that myth busted.

Sure, it's not as simple as running under hot water, but since these pans do their fair share of work to turn your meats and veggies into delicious meals, it's only fair that they play a little hard to get in the cleanup.

FAQs

How to Care for Stainless Steel Pans

Similar to the need for cast-iron care, it's imperative that you care for your stainless steel pans as well. Here are some factors to consider when putting your steel cookware to use.

Preheat Gently: "Always preheat your pan over medium heat before cooking," says Ryan. "Going full heat right away is a recipe for warping and sticking."

Be Kind with Tools: He also encourages sticking to wooden or silicone utensils and avoiding harsh scrubbers to keep the surface smooth.

Store Smarter: "Stack with soft cloths or paper towels in between to avoid scratches," he adds. "Those pans need their personal space too."

Polish for Extra Shine: "Every now and then, rub a little olive oil or stainless steel polish on the pan," he suggests. "This will help keep its shine and protective coating for a long time."

Keep Cool: "Make sure to let your pans cool down before washing them," says Logan. "Placing a hot stainless steel pan in cold water can cause warping or discoloration."