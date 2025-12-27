How Long Does It Take to Renovate a Kitchen? I Asked Professional Fitters for Their Honest Answer, and Here's What They Had to Say

They say the stress of moving house ages you by two years, but I'd still choose to move over renovating a kitchen. Having endured the ordeal last year, I can promise you that moving home was a walk in the park in comparison. And yet, it wasn't the gutted room, exposed pipework, or the chaos of not being able to cook that I found most unbearable; instead, it was the ever-stretching timeline.

Asking how long a kitchen renovation lasts is like asking the length of a piece of string. The answer depends entirely on the size of your space, the scale of your plans, and the many variables that can derail the process. The one universal truth, however, is that kitchen makeovers almost always take longer than you expect — or at the very least, they feel like they do.

From initial designs to choosing materials and, finally, the installation itself, there are countless stages involved — and just as many opportunities for things to go wrong. No one can promise your project will run like clockwork, but having a realistic sense of the timeline can make the entire experience far more manageable. So, if you want to know what to expect before you begin gutting your kitchen, I asked professional kitchen fitters for their honest answer. Here's what they had to say.

How Long Does It Take to Renovate a Kitchen?

There's no clear-cut answer to how long a kitchen renovation will actually take, but one thing's for sure — it won't be quick.

In hindsight, one of the key things I wish I had known before renovating my small kitchen was how long it would actually take. In my case, the installation itself wasn't the tricky bit. Instead, it was the lengthy back and forth over awkward blueprints, the repositioning of pipework, and the structural work that ensued, all of which added several weeks onto our planning stage.

No one expects a reno to be a breeze, but even after accounting for holdups, the process still runs longer than you'd imagine. Whether it's an unforeseen supply delay or some rewiring that you didn't anticipate, there are so many things that can stall your progress, making it even harder to estimate how long your project will take.

But what about a ballpark figure? What can you expect from a full kitchen renovation? According to Rhiannon Phenis, Head of Design at Sola Kitchens, you can typically expect it to take 16–20 weeks, depending on the scope of the project.

"Bespoke or highly detailed designs may take longer, especially when custom cabinetry, specialist materials, or structural work is involved," she says. "The design and planning phase is equally important and can add additional time before manufacturing and installation begin, but it ensures the final result is perfectly tailored and avoids costly changes later."

The biggest factors influencing how long it takes to bring your modern kitchen to life are whether you opt for a bespoke design or off-the-shelf units, and whether any structural work is required. If neither applies — and you’re an exceptionally decisive client — Magnus Nilsson, Lead Designer at Blakes London, says you might be able to complete the project within 12 weeks. "Realistically, however, the majority of people will need much longer," he says.

What Factors Do I Need to Consider?

Many factors can influence the time it takes to finish a kitchen renovation, so make sure you're aware of them before you begin.

To successfully survive a kitchen remodel, first consider the scope of the work. Do you just want to make a few cosmetic upgrades, or do you want to entirely rebuild your kitchen's blueprint? Keep in mind that moving appliances such as the oven, washing machine, or sink will require structural changes, so if you want to keep your timeline tight, it’s best to avoid relocating them.

Magnus reiterates that planning time varies enormously depending on the type of kitchen you choose. “An off-the-shelf kitchen will generally take less time to plan and fit than a fully bespoke one, where every element – from worktops and door details to island shapes and furniture proportions – can be customized to suit both the room and your personal tastes,” he says. And if you’re prone to indecision, factor in plenty of extra time to mull over your choices.

Rhiannon notes that lead times, trade coordination, and budget and contingency are all factors to consider, too. "Bespoke cabinetry, appliances, and stone surfaces often have longer production times, while electricians, plumbers, decorators, and flooring specialists must be carefully scheduled to avoid delays," she says. "Allowing a 10–15% buffer is also wise for unforeseen structural or installation needs."

Rhiannon Phenis Head of Design, Sola Kitchens Rhiannon Phenis is Head of Design at Sola Kitchens, where she has been shaping homes with Scandinavian elegance for over 12 years. Sola Kitchens is the UK’s leading specialist in Scandinavian luxury bespoke kitchens. Known for their clean, contemporary style and exceptional craftsmanship, Sola Kitchens is the only company in the UK offering truly bespoke Scandinavian-style kitchens and home storage solutions—each one handcrafted by skilled artisans in dedicated workshops.

How Long Does it Take to Remove an Old Kitchen?

If you have a small kitchen (like me) you might be able to remove your old units in just half a day or so, but the larger the space (and the more technical the components), the longer it will take.

Many people (myself included) find that the actual process of gutting an old kitchen and installing a new one is faster than imagined. According to Rhiannon, gutting a kitchen typically takes a day or two (even less for small kitchens). "However, this can extend if the space reveals issues behind the cabinets, such as outdated wiring, plumbing complications, or unexpected structural adjustments," she says.

Magnus warns that more unusual appliances — like an AGA or concrete countertop, for example — might need professional removal, while period or listed properties will require more time and care to be safely gutted. "Equally, if you plan to sell the kitchen or upcycle any appliances, additional care and attention will be required to remove and protect them, all of which will significantly increase the amount of time required," he adds.

How Can You Make a Kitchen Renovation Run More Smoothly?

No-one can guarantee that your kitchen reno will run like clockwork, but there are steps you can take to make that the more likely scenario.

To ensure your kitchen renovation runs as smoothly as possible, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, invest plenty of time in the planning stage. "The more detailed the design phase, the smoother the build," says Rhiannon. She also recommends using a specialist kitchen fitter for your entire process, rather than different companies throughout, to keep the timeline cohesive.

Bear in mind the importance of lead times, too. If you've chosen a made-to-order kitchen countertop made from a premium material, this sort of bespoke service will take a significant amount of time. Think about the order in which you order supplies, as well. Rhiannon strongly recommends choosing your appliances early, as cabinetry is designed around exact specifications.

Magnus Nilsson Lead designer at Blakes London A professional photographer by training, Magnus spent time living and working in Australia and south-east Asia before hanging up his camera to pursue a career in kitchen and joinery design. With more than 18 years’ award-winning design experience, he consistently offers clients considered, fresh and exciting ideas for their one-of-a-kind kitchens.

FAQs

What Causes a Kitchen Renovation to Take Longer?

There are so many factors that can cause a kitchen renovation to take longer than expected. Of course, if you're downsizing your kitchen or adding an extension, the structural work associated with changing your blueprint will lead to a longer-running remodel, and there will be extra hoops to jump through, too. "You may need to secure planning permission, and perhaps even party wall agreements, before your renovation can begin," Magnus explains. "This process itself normally takes about 5-6 months."

Even if you're only adding a few upgrades to a small kitchen, there are plenty of other obstacles that can slow you down. Rhiannon says structural surprises during the removal of your old kitchen are a main contender, noting uneven floors, unlevel walls, or outdated pipework as some of the most common. "Supply-chain delays, especially for bespoke furniture or premium materials like natural stone, are also a frequent issue, as well as ventilation or extraction complications, particularly in apartments or heritage homes," she says.

Magnus adds that poor planning, or changes to the design, also inevitably lead to delays. "The complexity of the design will also play a part in how long the renovation will take," he adds. "Most worktops, for example, need to be templated once the kitchen is installed and then cut to the specific specification. This can take a few weeks, more if the detailing of the worktop is highly specialized."

Renovating a kitchen is probably the most stressful home upgrade in the book, but the rewards will pay off if you've put effort into the planning stages. Going in with a clear idea of what you want — from the layout to the finishes — will ensure the whole process runs as smoothly as possible.

Just remember that this isn’t a weekend makeover, it’s a long-haul project that benefits from realistic expectations. Giving yourself a rough timeframe, accounting for disruptions, and staying flexible as plans evolve will all help you navigate your renovation, no matter how long it takes. Now all that's left to do is find out how much a new kitchen will cost.