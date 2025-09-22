This Kitchen Stool Trend Is What You'll See in the Coolest Renovations in 2026

For a long time, it has felt as though kitchen counter seating is somewhat the ugly duckling of your home's seating options. They've got a bad rep for being uncomfortable, a rumour that is, unfortunately, often tinged with a touch of truth.

But kitchen stools are having a renaissance, and the most popular ones at the moment are as stylish as they are comfortable. It's not often that a barstool is at the forefront of a kitchen trend; it typically plays more of a supporting role, but these sculptural designs demand attention, and we're happy to give it to them.

I consulted designers to hear their hot take on the coolest kitchen stools that we're seeing this year, and will see in 2026 kitchen renovations, too. Here's what they had to say about it.

In classic kitchens, these sculptural stools can modernize the space. (Image credit: OWN London)

If you've noticed one thing across interior design over the past year, it's likely to be the general move towards a more 'natural' aesthetic. Organic forms and earthy color palettes have reigned supreme in bedrooms, bathrooms, and, of course, in kitchens.

So it should be no surprise that this is the theme that runs through the latest kitchen stool trend, too.

"In the kitchen, I’m loving sculptural wooden stools with organic curves," shares Simon Mayhew, founder and interior designer at TXTURED.

The softness from the curving structure, combined with the warmth and texture of a natural wooden base, creates a calming, welcoming feeling, inviting you to sit down and make yourself comfortable.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The sculptural element turns these stools into pieces of usable art, like decorating with a sculpture. Which, in a room that is often dominated by functionality, can help to introduce some more character into your kitchen.

Allison Lynch, senior designer at Roundhouse, similarly favors these models, saying, "I'm particularly drawn to the rise of sculptural wood-frame stools with upholstered seats — especially those where comfort is also considered as well as aesthetics. The stool is seen as a sculptured piece of furniture, and it is a good way to show off the style or introduce natural, warm tones."

Simon Mayhew Founder and interior designer at TXTURED Simon started TXTURED to create a respected studio that designs beautiful, unique spaces that inspire and reflect his creative style. He loves traveling to stay inspired and often takes inspiration from places he visits.

Why the Experts Love Them

"Stools with elegantly curved backs or minimalist silhouettes feel both timeless and on-trend," says Allison. (Image credit: Roundhouse)

There's little question then that these are the stools of the moment, more interesting to explore, however, is why.

Explaining his love for them, Simon says, "They’re functional, of course, but they also act as statement furniture — bringing warmth, character, and contrast to modern spaces."

In modern kitchens, where design can often stray towards sterility, the soft movement of these stools helps to counteract any coldness in the space; they can bring a sense of warmth and comfort that may otherwise be lacking. And, as Simon notes, none of that comes at the cost of any functionality.

Unlike the sleek, super-modern stools that were popular in the past, these designs provide the support you desire in a chair, making sitting at the kitchen island more comfortable, while still maintaining an elevated design, showing that style doesn't have to come at the cost of comfort.

And as Allison so aptly puts it, "This trend strikes the perfect balance between comfort and craftsmanship. The wood brings warmth and texture to often sleek, contemporary kitchens, while the upholstery offers a luxurious softness. It's a smart blend of style and elegance—stools that are not just functional, but genuinely contribute to the room’s design narrative."

A marble counter with dark, warm veining pairs beautifully with a rich, deep-toned wooden stool. (Image credit: Kristofer Johnsson. Design: Nordiska Kok)

The good thing about this style of stool is that, although they make a statement, their wooden frame makes them particularly easy to style, seamlessly fitting in against a whole range of different interior design styles.

If you want to play into the organic, natural feel, try combining a range of different types of wood, like Simon recommends. He says, "I like to mix different wood tones across the room to keep things from feeling too matchy, and to create that subtle, lived-in elegance."

This wood-drenching approach brings in even more warmth and texture to your kitchen, creating an all-encompassing, cozy feel.

Though if you prefer a more elevated look, Allison says, "These stools work beautifully when styled in kitchens that embrace a mix of materials. For example, pairing warm timber frames with stone or marble countertops creates a refined contrast that feels considered yet relaxed."

In marble kitchens, these kinds of stools bring in another layer of natural texture and movement, drawing on any veining and color variations in your natural stone surfaces. It also brings a level of warmth that can be lacking with stone.

"Keeping to a cohesive palette — whether soft neutrals, charcoals, or earthy tones - allows the stools to integrate seamlessly into the space without overpowering it," Allison adds.

And to round it off, complement your stools with other soft, organic-feeling accessories too. "Finishing touches, like statement lighting above the island or simple linen seat pads, can elevate the look even further and help create a space that feels effortlessly pulled together," says Allison.

Riva 1920 Slalom Stool £996 at Heal's If you're looking to tap into the organic, sculptural side of things, this stool is the perfect fit. Crafted from a solid cedar block, it's like bringing the most beautiful tree trunk into your kitchen. Nordic Nest In Between Barstool £412 at nordicnest.com This elegant oak bar stool has a softly curving back punctuated by two flowing cutouts, bringing an element of artistry to this tall stool. It's simple, with a touch of intrigue. Blomus Eli Barstool £327.80 at nordicnest.com I love the striking structural simplicity of this design. The light oak frame is formed of wide, curved legs and a minimalistic round seat. Somehow, it is simultaneously both simplistic and unique. nkuku Anbu Acacia Upholstered Counter Chair £375 at nkuku With a rich, walnut-stained body and lovely, natural linen upholstered seats, this stool is elegant, elevated, and utterly timeless. It effortlessly combines comfort and beauty, making it perfect for a wide array of kitchens. OKA Altier Bar Stool £350 at oka.com Tall, elegant, and striking, this is the supermodel of kitchen stools. It elevates a space with ease, and its softly curving silhouette brings a graceful touch. Made in Design Simple Bar stool natural wood £755 at madeindesign.co.uk A real statement maker, this striking bar stool is hand-carved from Senegalese wood. I love the sculptural, collage-like design, like something out of a Bauhaus poster.

These stools have got a bit of everything going for them — modern but timeless, striking but simple, it's an easy addition to any kitchen, no matter the design. And if you want to go all out with the wood theme, then remember these would look lovely in a dark wood kitchen.