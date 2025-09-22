Designers Are Choosing This Material That Was Once Considered Dated for Even the Most Modern Bathroom Vanities Right Now

There is one material that has been cropping up in bathrooms this year, and well, it's hard to miss. It's timeless and certainly has a way of making a statement. Dark wood bathroom vanities have a way of effortlessly elevating a bathroom and creating a calm ambiance throughout this area, which is why it's become a much-loved material by designers.

The type of bathroom vanity you choose can either make or break a space, and if there's one thing you can't go wrong with, it's wood. Wooden elements, specifically vanities, provide an excellent design foundation for mixing this feature with different countertop materials and basins. Dark wood also has an element of sophistication that is too hard to replace.

But why are we seeing dark wood vanities more and more in bathrooms, and is this material really worth it? Here is everything you need to know, according to the experts.

Why Designers Are Choosing Dark Wood Vanities for Bathrooms?

Dark wood has a way of making the space feel and look expensive. (Image credit: Lexie Saine Design)

Modern bathrooms are ever-changing, with the use of deeper and darker tones to add a moody feel and atmosphere; it's something designers have been seeing in bathroom trends, too. And honestly, I totally get it. It creates a luxury feel without doing too much and, of course, makes a bathroom look so much more expensive.

Lexie Saine of Lexie Saine Design tells me, "Designers are moving away from light oak and white cabinetry because homeowners are craving warmth and character."

Lexie says dark wood vanities add richness and depth, which in turn is a way of "grounding the space in a way that lighter tones can’t. That said, the choice of dark wood is also deeply personal and should reflect both the style of the home and its architecture. When used thoughtfully, dark cabinetry can make a bathroom feel elevated and timeless."

Lexie Saine Social Links Navigation Interior designer

Goodbye whites and neutrals and hello deeper tones. (Image credit: Design: Decorilla)

And designer Joyce Huston from Decorilla seems to agree. She tells me, "I love a white vanity, it’s a classic and always will be. But dark wood just makes a bathroom feel that bit more luxurious, rather than the standard builder-grade with everything white."

She continues, "Recently I’ve seen my clients gravitating toward walnut, especially since it’s naturally water-resistant, as well as ebony-stained oak. And even better, dark wood really complements warm metals beautifully, which are very popular right now like brass and copper."

Joyce Huston Social Links Navigation Interior Designer

Is Dark Wood Durable for a Bathroom?

It's durability is down to its seal and finish, according to designers. (Image credit: Casey Dunn. Design: Matt Garcia)

If you've decided to add a custom bathroom vanity made from dark wood, it's essential to note whether it's truly durable enough to withstand bathroom moisture.

And interior designer Lexie says dark wood is durable if it's properly sealed and finished. "Today’s finishes protect against humidity and everyday wear, making them just as durable as lighter woods," she explains. "In fact, darker stains often mask small dings and water marks better than lighter tones, adding to their practicality."

Designer Joyce adds, "Dark wood can be a hardwearing material in bathrooms, but the finish and the construction will determine if it is. I always specify properly sealed pieces with marine-grade finishes."

She continues, "I also insist on solid wood or high-quality plywood cores. It costs more upfront, but it’s always better to invest properly if you’re set on wood in the bathroom."

Dark Wood Bathroom Accessories

FAQs

Are Dark Colors Better for Bathroom Vanities?

It depends, according to Lexie. She notes, "Dark cabinetry can be a stunning choice, but it’s not the right fit for every home. The success of a dark vanity hinges on how well it’s incorporated into the overall design."

"When all the elements, stone, tile, lighting, and hardware work together, dark wood creates a warm, sophisticated centerpiece. But if those details aren’t considered carefully, the result can feel heavy or out of place. Done right, it’s a bold design move that pays off beautifully."

Now that we've seen dark wood take over bathrooms, why not opt for a dark wood kitchen? Sleek and timeless, it's a style and design choice you certainly won't regret.