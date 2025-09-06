3 Rooms It Doesn't Make Sense to Put Blackout Window Treatments in, According to Designers — Especially at This Time of Year
There's a time for restful darkness, and there's a time for letting the light in; here's how to get it right
Blackout window treatments are fabulous for getting a good night's sleep. Pull the curtains closed, et voila, no sunlight shining in your eyes means you can sleep til noon if you wish. But alas, this 'no sunlight, no problem' mantra doesn't work in every room. Blackout treatments have a time and place.
In spaces like the bedroom, tightly woven blackout curtains are good for you, as these are areas where rest has the right of way. However, the heavy material may be dampening the atmosphere of rooms that need more sunlight to thrive. Cooking, hosting, completing tasks: these things can't happen in the dark. Skip the blackout treatments, let the sun shine in, and literally brighten the space.
To better make an informed decision on which style of curtain to use where, I've asked designers to weigh in regarding blackout treatments. Below are the three main spaces, you should never use blackout window treatments, and what to do instead.
Kitchens
The kitchen is the first room where blackout curtains are a hard and fast 'no'. It goes without saying that you need a lot of light in the kitchen. From chopping and sautéing to dining and conversing, a breezy, well-lit space is essential — blackout treatments will almost instantly make the room feel stuffy and awkward.
If you are lucky enough to have a kitchen with lots of natural light, don't hide it away; flaunt what you've got! Instead, try kitchen window treatment ideas that make your cooking space feel brighter and airier.
Oftentimes, when working with smaller or multiple windows in the kitchen, you are better off using certain types of blinds. Seattle-based interior designer, Heather Kirk, suggests, "Roman shades are a perfect solution. Their neat, tailored appearance keeps the look clean, while their ease of use makes them practical day to day."
If blackout curtains are a must, then consider layering. "Blackout drapery panels paired with sheer curtains let you shift from dramatic light control to soft daylight with a simple adjustment," says Heather.
Heather Kirk is the founder of Seattle-based Kirk Riley Design, a boutique studio specializing in vintage residential renovations within the area’s trove of Craftsman, Mid-century, and Tudor homes.
Dining Rooms
Next no-go zone for blackout treatments? The dining room. Dining rooms are frequently spaces where you want to dial up the mood; a place to bring a little romantic sophistication to the space, if you will. However, that doesn't mean your dining room window treatments have to be as heavy as a blackout style.
Interior designer, Lauren Saab, says, "Blackout window treatments never belong in dining rooms. These are rooms that rely on daylight to feel alive." Covering the windows in blackout fabric drains the energy you fought so hard to create, and makes it feel heavy.
The problem is not always a lack of light (sometimes dim candlelight is what you want in a dining space), but rather how easily blackout drapery can dominate a room.
"If the fabric in your dining room is too heavy, it hides any detail around the window and makes the wall feel flat. And in a smaller dining room space, the bulk can feel stifling instead of soothing, which ends up working against the design," says Lauren.
When it comes to dark vs light curtains, lean towards a semi-transparent or even transparent window treatment in this space, to keep the drama that drapery brings without drowning in the darkness — it's a great way to make a small dining room look bigger.
Lauren Saab is the founder of Saab Studios, a Dallas design studio operating at the intersection of architecture and atmosphere.
Multifunctional Rooms
Last, but most certainly not least, are multi-functional rooms — especially multifunctional bedrooms.
A multifunctional bedroom (which is typically a guest bedroom) is the space every designer I spoke to warned to proceed with caution when dealing with blackout window treatments. "If a bedroom serves a dual purpose, such as a guest room that also functions as a home office or craft space, flexibility is key," says Heather.
While including blackout window treatments in these spaces may come from good intentions, you can end up actually stifling your options. Instead, "choose window coverings that provide privacy and soften natural light without shutting it out completely," recommends Heather.
For instance, layering woven shades or sheers with blackout drapery or shades is a smart way to balance flexibility and room-darkening functionality. The lighter woven or sheer layer softly filters daylight and provides privacy during the day, while the lined drapery or secondary shade can be drawn for complete darkness when needed.
For a cozy bedroom idea, "consider pairing a chunky bouclé with a blackout lining, ensuring the supporting hardware is sturdy enough to bear the combined weight," says Heather. "This approach balances comfort, style, and practicality, turning even the darkest room into a plush, inviting retreat."
How to Style Blackout Treatments in an Elevated Way
Though not recommended everywhere, if blackout window treatments are a priority, there are ways to make them more stylish. Begin by identifying the spaces where blocking every trace of sunlight or streetlight truly matters. Does your modern living room need total darkness, or would something a bit lighter enhance the design?
Heather warns, "While highly effective, these treatments do have limitations — their heavy lining can make them stiff or bulky, and they require a complementary outer fabric to achieve a graceful drape." Choosing the right curtain fabric, whether linen, silk, or a textured weave, ensures the treatments hang smoothly and retain an elegant, tailored silhouette.
Layered lighting will also be key in designing a space with blackout window treatments. Combine overhead fixtures with task lighting and accent lamps to create a warm, adaptable space.
It takes thoughtful planning and the right materials for them to feel refined rather than utilitarian. Done well, "blackout treatments look polished and purposeful, never like they’re shouting, 'no light allowed,'" says Heather.
To really achieve the most design-forward window treatment, staying up to date on the latest curtain trends is the secret.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.