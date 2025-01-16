I'm an Art and Design-Obsessed Lifestyle Editor — These Are the 9 Best Independent Concept Stores in Rome That I Lost Myself in

Rome's reputation as a steeped-in-history metropolis precedes her, but this doesn't mean that the Italian capital can't be at the forefront of contemporary culture, too. Quite the opposite: from cinema, music, and visual arts to fashion and design, a rising generation of creatives is making the Eternal City into a playground for artistic expression. This is particularly evident in the most immersive Rome concept stores, where worldly, interdisciplinary inspirations are reversed into platforms that don't just redefine the retail experience, but also strive to nurture a sense of community through recurring exhibitions and pop-up activations.

Just like the best Rome hotels, these independently run clothing, homeware, printed matter, and craft destinations embrace the city's rich heritage to lay the foundations of its future, whether breathing new life into some of its historical buildings or celebrating the legacy of local design masters.

On a recent trip to the Città Eterna in December, I was captivated by the number of Rome concept stores whose collections attempt to deliver a holistic, and hyper-curated, take on all things lifestyle; think anything from collector-worthy fashion, art, and décor to food, drinks, and night culture. Selected for the inventiveness of their physical locations and the wide-ranging vision behind them, the shops listed below — including long-lived institutions and recent additions — portray the Italian capital as a think tank of innovation by putting human interaction, artisanal craft, and quality continuously at the heart of their work.

1. Litografia Bulla

(Image credit: Litografia Bulla)

Via del Vantaggio, 2, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Those who have come across my design stationery edit of the best planners know I am somewhat of a paper goods nerd, which is why Litografia Bulla — the world's oldest artists' lithography studio still active today — couldn't miss in this roundup of the best Rome concept stores. Founded in 1818 Paris, well before this type of retail platform was even conceived, and housed in its Via del Vantaggio headquarters from as early as 1840, Litografia Bulla is kept alive by the sixth and seventh generation of Bulla family printers.

Despite falling outside of the traditional 'concept store' format, this plastered-in-art space is where creatives' ideas come to shape, and should therefore be regarded as such. In its 200-plus-year activity, Litografia Bulla has collaborated with some of the most legendary artists from the past century, including Carla Accardi, Georg Baselitz, Ana Mendieta, and Jannis Kounellis, and with a new wave of contemporary talents on the making of extraordinarily crafted books, limited edition prints, and exhibitions. Through its 'Passaggi' window, opening "from the two most historic rooms of the studio", passersby not only catch a glimpse into Litografia Bulla's animated workshop, but also get to familiarize with the works of some of the names that have defined the evolution of graphic arts between yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

Visit Litografia Bulla.

2. Spazio Giallo

(Image credit: Simon de Exéa. Courtesy of Spazio Giallo)

Piazza de' Ricci, 126/C, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

The brainchild of Carolina Levi, who founded it in 2022, when the original location opened on Trastevere's Via dei Riari 78, today Spazio Giallo is a one-of-a-kind, joyful haven for all design, art and décor addicts.

Thriving off its multidisciplinary vision, this striking exhibition space and concept store gathers an ever-evolving curated collection of sculptural ceramics, table sets, paintings, prints, handmade fashion accessories, designer furniture pieces, and more, rigorously sourced from the best names in the contemporary scene. Something of a discovery in itself thanks to its extravagant, dreamy setting, Spazio Giallo is even more unmissable for the creatives it champions during its public initiatives, which span the full culture gamut. Its relocation to Piazza dé Ricci, nestled in the scenic Campo de' Fiori, saw dance and music performances as well as DJ sets take over the square for two nights of pure inspiration in June. Whether it is thought-provoking roundtables you're after or a pottery and tarot cards workshop courtesy of Italian interior designer Ilaria Bianchi, they have got you covered.

Visit Spazio Giallo.

3. Casa t r i p l e f

(Image credit: Casa t r i p l e f)

Via delle Mantellate, 15/A, 00165 Roma RM, Italy

Situated west of Rome's Orto Botanico and north of the lively Trastevere, Casa t r i p l e f is the ultimate concept store of the Italian capital. Founded in 2020 by designer Federica Formilli Fendi, a descendant of the family behind the legendary Italian fashion house, the address is a trove of beautifully curated vintage finds, between mid-century modern furniture, lighting, rare objects, and clothing, and more.

Housed within a striking, modernist example of indoor-outdoor living building recently revived by the collaborative genius of artists like Cy Twombly, Gino De Dominicis, Maurizio Mochetti, and Mario Schifano, Casa t r i p l e f is a glassy, tropical oasis in the heart of the city, straddling the best of art, fashion, and design. At the heart of the project lies a desire to "reinterpret, recuperate, and rediscover" all-time cult pieces, granting them a brand new life within an inspiring, and inherently immersive, platform. Currently in stoke are evergreen Fendi, Chloé, Missoni, and Givenchy buys, precious 1950s to 1970s tableware, as well as large-scale pieces like Paolo Buffa's mahogany Scrivania Presidenziale, Sandro Petti's Libreria Modulare, and oversized 1960s velvety sofas.

Visit Triplef.

4. Kokoro

(Image credit: Kokoro)

Via del Boschetto, 75, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

Vintage and retro-fueled fashion is having a moment, and stumbling upon this petite boutique in the real center of the city, I realized how much a personal, small-scale approach to fashion can impact the way we think, cherish, and look after our purchases. At Kokoro, another one of my favorite Rome concept stores, shop owners David and Benedetta present visitors with a vibrantly colored, handcrafted selection of garments, including matching sets, dresses, skirts, knitwear, tops, and accessories.

Blending Japanese and Parisian style décor influences, the store itself brings their artisanal craft-driven vision to the fore by incorporating bright yarns and sewing machines as unexpected interior design additions. As the founders explain, the goal is to "create a relationship of trust with our customers". Rather than striving to, simply, produce, the Kokoro owners want "to sew and share with you"; a mission celebrated by the quirky design of the space, which blurs the boundaries between shopfront and laboratory to absorb viewers in the process behind each of their creations.

Visit Kokoro.

5. SOTA Store

(Image credit: SOTA Store)

Via della Frezza, 52, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

I was walking along Via della Frezza in the historical Rione Campo Marzio when the warmly lit, brutalist façade of the SOTA Store — a multi-brand retail platform launched in February 2022 by entrepreneur couple Filippo Calabresi and Francesca Zupi — caught my attention. Filled with sculptural wool designs created by rising talent Renato De Simone for SOTA Chapter I, the space's inaugural in-house clothing collection, alongside designer pieces by the likes of Applied Art Forms, Bode, and Yohji Yamamoto, the shop is a wunderkammer conceived for, and by, contemporary tastemakers.

Designed by Brancalab's Andrea Branca, this Rome concept store, punctuated by chrome metallic accents, Mondrian-inspired geometric travertine flooring, and surreal sheet metal-plated furniture, is an avant-garde fashion and design lover's wonderland. Inside, artworks like the Campana Brothers' Paraíba Chair, Paolo Pallucco & Mireille Rivier's Campo D’Oro tables, and Ettore Sottsass' color-block ceramics, among the most sophisticated examples of modern creativity, meet the potential of today's burgeoning names from the fashion, art, and publishing industries. Together with the nearby Archivio SOTA, a by-appointment-only showroom presenting seminal collections and niche items by the world's most groundbreaking designers as well as a curated selection of magazines and coffee table books, and Bar SOTA, the project's comfort food and beverage arm, the SOTA Store makes Via della Frezza into Rome's hip new locale, with pop-up events also bringing the space to life at night. Keep your eyes on their socials for new announcements, as the three-part concept store is set to enter its definitive phase in February, promising new exciting launches in the months to come.

Visit SOTA Store.

6. Golden Goose

(Image credit: Golden Goose)

Via Borgognona, 33, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

Just because I am not deep into sneakers, it doesn't mean I can't appreciate the design of a Rome concept store where they are front and center, as is the case of Golden Goose's Via Borgognona flagship. Among the many Roman locations of the Italian footwear brand, this hyper-central one, nestled on a perpendicular road to the affluent Via dei Condotti, was my favorite one, and for a reason.

Sited within a historic palazzo in one of Rome's premier luxury shopping destinations, it reinvents the building's exposed concrete volumes through retro-futuristic mirrored walls, eye-catching terrazzo flooring, and imaginative upcycled vintage furniture, along with, of course, the house's streetwear explorations. Bridging the label's Venetian heritage with its Roman presence, the store facilitates a more interactive retail experience by allowing visitors to personalize their buys, or have them repaired, directly at its on-site "co-creation" artisanal workshop; a circular approach that sits at the heart of their Venice-based academy.

Visit Golden Goose.

7. Groovin

(Image credit: Groovin)

Piazza della Suburra, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

One of the benefits of my December stay at Laura Gonzalez's Casa Monti Roma was getting to uncover some of the specialty shops and concept stores scattered all around it. Located on the dotted-in-vintage-havens Piazza della Suburra, Groovin was one of them.

The brainchild of fashion insider Chiara Mastromonaco, it houses a mesmerizing selection of luxury brands — including collector-worthy houses like Ottolinger, Avavav, and Charles Jeffrey Loverboy — juxtaposing established names with refreshing designs by local and global rising creatives. Among the emerging personalities spotlighted at Groovin during my visit, I found the whimsical work of Milan-based designer Giorgia Andreazza most impressive, whose layered, mixed-media fashion experimentation offers a playfully sensual portrait of contemporary femininity and beyond. Engaging with notions of gender, climate change, and wider culture through her textile craft, she reflects the Rome concept store's interest in community and discussion. Besides reuniting some of the coolest haute couture trailblazers under the same roof, Groovin also prompts its followers to gather in real life through on-site talks, launches, and DJ sets, so give them a follow if you plan on joining in the frenzy.

Visit Groovin.

8. Sacripante Art Gallery

(Image credit: Sacripante Gallery)

Via Panisperna, 59, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

Another one of my Rione Monti serendipitous finds, and a great Rome concept store, too, Sacripante Art Gallery is, at once, a vintage and artisanal clothing shop, a creative platform promoting a rotating program of exhibitions, and an atmospheric Art Deco design-inspired spirited bar.

Finding its home in an 18th-century building of the Italian capital, where unfinished walls and mosaiced floors are paired with plush upholstered furniture and shimmering Murano glass chandeliers, it serves as the experimenting platform of Wilma Silvestri, founding designer of local fashion brand Le Gallinelle, and her daughter, the mind behind the space's art calendar. Not only is the location, re-envisioned by architect Giorgia Cerulli, worth a visit in itself, but shopping at Sacripante Art Gallery also means supporting a women-owned business. I bought a pair of high-waist velvety brown trousers and they instantly became one of my new wardrobe favorites. My only wish? Having had the time to see the place light up at night.

Visit Sacripante Art Gallery.

9. Dispensabile Design Store

(Image credit: Dispensabile Design Store)

Via d'Aracoeli, 39, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

In for a full homeware upgrade? Look no further than the quirkily stylish Dispensabile Design Store, your go-to Rome shop for researched Nordic-style finds, kitchenware and serveware, and unique décor accents. Run by a group of local architect friends with a love of Scandinavian design, it reinterprets the style's clean-cut lines and aesthetic through unexpectedly playful details in a cross-contamination of Northern European and Mediterranean influences. Inspired by the notion of "good living", Dispensabilestudio, the interior design sibling business of this cherished local institution, exemplifies the collision of worlds that informs the project through minimalist spaces that retain Rome's vibrancy while standing out for their balanced mixture of colors, textures, and forms.

Visit Dispensabile Design Store.

Making the most out of your trip to the Eternal City requires a solid amount of energy, particularly if you are interested in ticking must-see attractions and under-the-radar hotspots off your list. Simply stop off at one of the best cafés in Rome before proceeding on your discovery trail — you'll leave feeling recharged and craving for more.