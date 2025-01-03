Your Design-Led Guide to the Best Cafés in Rome — 7 Local-Approved Addresses for a Multisensory Feast

In Italy, days don't begin unless you've consciously made some time to sip a good cup of coffee. It's a fact: from home brewed espressos served piping hot out of battered, old-style caffettiere ("moka pots") to creamy cappuccinos enjoyed at the counter of our favorite local, there isn't a single work or life commitment important enough to get in the way of our cherished morning ritual, and worries are just another reason to start the day the right way — trust a native. This is, of course, especially true of the Italian capital, Rome, where sleekly dressed politicians, nation-leading journalists and entertainment professionals, and university students all flock to its countless coffee shops come the first light of the morning.

While chocolatey, soul-regenerating espressos can be found at most bars in town, including those located in its most renowned locations, discovering the best cafés in Rome for design-minded wanderers requires a bit more of an adventurous mindset. Luckily for you, last month I flew there to get a taste of Romans' most treasured coffee spots, also relying on the inside knowledge of my local connections to compile the shortlist.

Hidden away in historical palaces of the city center or sited in less widely traveled, but equally spectacular, neighborhoods, like Quartiere Trieste, as well as in the newly rising, eastern district of Pigneto, these Roman cafés aren't just worth a trip to for their culinary delights. Much like the best Rome hotels, they are a feast for all the senses, with multiple artistic and design inspirations embodied into their creatively decorated rooms. From the northernmost corners of the Eternal City to the southern districts, and from the western banks of the River Tiber to its eastern shores, these are the best cafés in Rome for interior-savvy travelers.

1. Materia Café

(Image credit: Materia Café)

Via Andrea Provana, 7, 00185 Roma RM, Italy

Situated in a quintessentially Roman terracotta building near the Esquiline Hill, Materia Café has got it all: both a restaurant and a coffee shop, this quirkily designed address exudes a cosmopolitan feel, making it closer to the hip hangouts of cities like London and New York than to more traditional Italian cafés. Inside, white-washed walls and arched room passages are the neutral background onto which a tapestry of trailing plants, rattan and wood furniture, lighting, and seating invites the public to enjoy a break from the city's frenzy or gain the focus needed to speed through their professional tasks (yes, Materia Café also doubles as one of the best Rome co-working spaces).

Offering a vibrant take on industrial interior design, this tucked-away location stands out for the careful detailing of its geometric tiled bar counter, the sculptural lamps that bring the space to life, and the wide selection of artworks that adorn its otherwise minimalist walls. Besides freshly baked sweet goods and a full dining menu, it even serves some of the most exquisite examples of Rome's street food cuisine, including the ever-moreish crocchette di patate ("potato croquettes") and polpette di ceci ("chickpea meatballs"). Stop here to recharge before wandering off to the local sites (the Basilica of San Giovanni Laterano is only seven minutes away).

2. Marziali 1922

A post shared by Marziali 1922 - Caffè, Forno e Cucina | Roma (@marziali1922) A photo posted by on

Piazza Caprera, 8, 00198 Roma RM, Italy

No matter how many times you visit Rome, you'll always find something excitingly new nestled among its cobblestone alleys. That's what happened to me when a local friend offered to host me in her rented apartment in Quartiere Trieste, located in the northeastern side of the city, and recommended I tried Marziali 1922 as my breakfast hotspot during the stay.

Overlooking the buzzy, yet gate-kept, beauty that is Piazza Caprera, Marziali 1922 isn't just one of the best cafés in Rome, but it also makes for some truly entertaining people watching. Inside its eclectically decorated bar and rooms, which also serve a range of Roman prelibatezze — think polpette al sugo ("tomato sauce meatballs"), stuffed focaccia, and supplì (the Eternal City's answer to arancini) — old school tables and chairs have been repurposed into a funky setup punctuated by eccentric vintage furniture, wood, and tilework. A wink at the nearby Liceo Classico Statale Giulio Cesare, one of Rome's most legendary high schools, the 70s dinner party-inspired look of this café isn't but another motive to add it to the itinerary. Marziali 1922's cornetti ("croissants") and Sunday brunch are simply sublime, and so is the view from its outdoor patio.

3. Bottiglieria Pigneto

A post shared by 𝑩𝑶𝑻𝑻𝑰𝑮𝑳𝑰𝑬𝑹𝑰𝑨 𝑷𝑰𝑮𝑵𝑬𝑻𝑶 (@bottiglieria_pigneto) A photo posted by on

Via del Pigneto, 106/a, 00176 Roma RM, Italy

Rome's eastern district of Pigneto is rapidly turning into a cove for the local creative community to live and thrive within, and the presence of spirited hotspots like its namesake Bottiglieria proves the area is on the rise, and for a reason.

Channeling a love of Parisian style décor, this wine, dine, and coffee destination is the brainchild of former fashion insiders Alessandro Cignetti and Piergiorgio Scordari, who, together with interior designer Gioia Di Paolo, have transformed it into a meeting point for Pigneto's creative avant-garde. Filled with Belle Epoque nostalgic lighting, ornate mirrors, and beautifully upholstered leather banquettes, Bottiglieria Pigneto accompanies locals and passersby alike throughout their Roman days, with deliciously crumbly homemade breakfast offerings and Chef Joao Jay Monterio's acclaimed food menu alternating as we move into the night.

4. Caffé Doria

(Image credit: Caffé Doria)

Via della Gatta, 1, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Looking for a Roman dream? Search no further than the sumptuous Caffé Doria, where the Eternal City's centuries-spanning history and evergreen allure bring you a fairytale-worthy afternoon break. Part of the marble-plastered centro storico, with the Pantheon and the Trevi Fountain only steps away, this lavish Rome dining and coffee hotspot resides within the Palazzo Doria Pamphilj: a spectacular art gallery originally commissioned by Pope Innocent X Pamphilj in 1644, first opened in 1651.

Just like inside of this noble palace, which houses a one-of-a-kind collection of paintings and sculptures, including masterpieces by the likes of Bernini, Tiziano, Velazquez, and Caravaggio, Caffé Doria is a place of dreams. What was once the stables of the palace, as attested by an original, mesmerizing horse fountain, has been turned into a transitional style utopia in which yesterday's and today's elegance meet. Filled with glamorous velvety banquettes, bespoke Murano glass chandeliers, and towering Renaissance portraits throughout, the interiors of this Rome coffee place are an outstanding exercise in wood-drenching. Step outside and into its lush cloister, and you'll find the playfulism décor trend on view at its most finest, with sinuous ceramic accents and sea green surfaces gently embracing the natural surroundings alongside wrought iron furniture and linen-upholstered seats.

5. Origine San Paolo

A post shared by ORIGINE SAN PAOLO (@originesanpaolo) A photo posted by on

Via Corinto, 66, 00146 Roma RM, Italy

Mid-century modern furniture is ubiquitous nowadays, and with Origine San Paolo, another one of the best Rome cafés for style-led explorers, the Eternal City gets its slice of one of the most influential design eras of all times.

Within the rough, textured walls of this culinary hotspot, nestled in the southern Ostiense district, natural wood surfaces, chrome metallic details, and leather, or green velvet, stools abound. Praised for its specialty coffee as well as for its tantalizing food and wine selection, Origine San Paolo bridges the gap between Italy's gastronomic excellence and the world, exuding cosmopolitan flair. Its dense color scheme of greens and browns provides the perfect backdrop to the many plants on display in its rooms, while the overall vintage, lofty essence of its décor makes it an instant favorite for retro-inspired wanderers.

6. Gatsby Café

(Image credit: Gatsby Café)

P.za Vittorio Emanuele II, 106, 00185 Roma RM, Italy

A coffee place, restaurant, cocktail bar, and live jazz venue, Gatsby Café is much more than one of the best cafés in Rome. Dubbed by some as the trigger behind the recent cultural 'renaissance' of Piazza Vittorio Emanuele, where the eatery is sited, this extravagant location should be on the books of every self-respecting design lover. Launched by photographer Luca Della Valle and engineers Gianluca Giordano and Fabio Lippa alongside Gabriele Guerra and Mauro Patatini in 2016, Gatsby Café finds its home in the former headquarters of historic local milliner Venturini, whose legacy is kept alive by the bistro's brilliantly executed interiors.

Boasting golden Art Deco design lights and fixtures throughout, the space is the definition of time travel, with iconic pieces of 1950s to 1970s Italian design seamlessly dialoguing with the terrazzo tiled flooring and the hotspot's original architecture, including its mezzanine. Characterized by multiple nuances of blue, red, and yellow, the coffee place's eye-catching palette makes the many artworks on site stand out from their background while also expanding the electrifying feel of its live music entertainment. Open from breakfast until late at night, Gatsby Café ticks all the boxes. My personal standout? The authentic Venturini signage that, restored to its former glory, sets the mood of the bar's third floor, captured above.

7. Marzapane

A post shared by el mediterráneo (@el__mediterraneo) A photo posted by on

Via Flaminia, 64, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

The animated Gatsby Café isn't the only place to bring some bistro energy to the heart of Rome. Enter Marzapane — an all-day brunch and coffee destination also doubling as an eatery chic enough to compete with the most beautiful Paris restaurants.

Situated in the tranquil Pinciano district, minutes away from the gardens of Villa Borghese and the Spanish Steps, Marzapane reunites local-approved Roman dishes like sausage and mushroom lasagne, state-of-the-art viennoiserie courtesy of Pastry Chef Dalila Salonia, and life-enhancing coffee all under one roof. In classic French style, the interiors are simple yet contagiously beautiful, with pendant Hollywood mirror lights, round wooden tables, striking collectibles, and plastered neutral walls serving the ambience to an elevated coffee break. But my favorite part of the Marzapane experience has to be the mismatched, vintage ceramic and silver serveware, which adds a layer of intimacy, warmth, and personality to the café's industrial setting.

With 496 square miles of breathable history and countless landmarks to visit, the Eternal City is only bound to make you hungry. That's why we have gone on a hunt for the best Rome restaurants for interior enthusiasts — so that you can simultaneously restore your soul and eyes, all in one location (try Via Flaminia's Marzapane for a breakfast-to-dinner bistro-style solution).

Curious to retrace the footsteps of one of today's greatest tastemakers to discover the Italian capital in a totally unconventional way? Follow Harry Styles' Rome design hotspots trail, a collection of must-see food, art, and entertainment destinations widely inspired by the artist's recent wanderings through the city, and feel like a celebrity for a day.

Not into coffee? Take a moment to refresh your taste buds at Gelateria Giolitti, Rome's most iconic ice cream parlor and artisanal bakery. This stuck-in-time building will catch your attention with its Art Nouveau-style green and white monumental sign, but the real treat lies within it — step inside to see for yourself (spoiler: it's an Art Deco design fantasy!).