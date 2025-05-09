"Every Space Deserves a Little Eye Candy" — Meet the Interior Designer Redefining the Modern Luxury Aesthetic

Cara Woodhouse, founder and creative director of Cara Woodhouse Interiors, is a force to be reckoned with in the design scene. The trailblazing New York-based designer has a wealth of global high-end residential and commercial projects, including A-list celebrity clients, bolstering her portfolio, as well as product collaborations with leading industry brands and soon-to-be shoppable concept homes.

Cara's modus operandi is all about the vibe. For Cara, one of the most important aspects of a design is how the space makes you feel — it needs to make you feel good (and look good, too, of course). Whether you want a relaxing space to settle down in or a space to make you feel energized, Cara's designs aim to tap into the personality of her clients, connecting emotion to materiality. Through fun, color, texture, and unexpected details, Cara redefines modern designs into moods that are unique to you.

'Mood' being the operative word here, Cara is now the author of It's a Mood, an inspiring collection of spaces, organized by mood, that aim to connect the reader to their specific design style. The book offers practical advice, hacks, and upgrades to achieve the desired mood, along with an exploration of color psychology in interior design, and tips on how to make your home a happy one. I wanted to know more about the designer behind the book and her design journey. Cara tells me what inspires her, her favorite colors and materials, and how it all began.

"I’m constantly challenging myself to think outside the box and elevate every project I take on." Cara Woodhouse (Image credit: Cara Woodhouse Interiors)

When Did You First Decide You Wanted to Work in Interior Design?

I’ve always had a strong connection to design, but it wasn’t until my early adulthood that I fully realized interior design was my true calling. My journey to this point was a bit of a winding road. Initially, I pursued apparel design and merchandising in college, but I quickly discovered those fields didn’t ignite the passion I was looking for. It was when I was introduced to the New York School of Interior Design (NYSID) that everything clicked. The moment I walked into that environment, it felt like the perfect fit. It aligned so deeply with who I was, and from that point on, I knew interior design was my future. The passion I found there has driven everything I’ve done since.

The pop of color and unique circular cabinet pulls give this space an edge. (Image credit: Cara Woodhouse Interiors)

What Most Inspires You in Design?

I find inspiration in things that stand out and capture your attention — whether it’s bold color, innovative shapes, or unexpected architectural elements. Design is everywhere, and I believe the world offers endless possibilities for creative expression. Inspiration can strike in the most surprising places, from a unique building in a foreign city to the textures and colors in nature. It’s the things that are different and eye-catching that truly fuel my creativity.

Image 1 of 7 Featured in 'It's a Mood', Cara's book includes inspiration from the work of her favorite designers. (Image credit: Stephan Julliard. Design by Marianne Evennou) Featured in 'It's a Mood', Cara's book includes inspiration from the work of her favorite designers. (Image credit: Courtesy of Studio Kai Linke; Tile production by Kaufmann Keramik GmbH) Featured in 'It's a Mood', Cara's book includes inspiration from the work of her favorite designers. (Image credit: Chris Mottalini. Design by Charlap Hyman & Herrero) Featured in 'It's a Mood', Cara's book includes inspiration from the work of her favorite designers. (Image credit: Design by Heju Studio) Featured in 'It's a Mood', Cara's book includes inspiration from the work of her favorite designers. (Image credit: Lauren Bamford. Design collaboration with Hearth Studio) Featured in 'It's a Mood', Cara's book includes inspiration from the work of her favorite designers. (Image credit: JC de Marcos. Design: Patricia Bustos Studio, Madrid) Featured in 'It's a Mood', Cara's book includes inspiration from the work of her favorite designers. (Image credit: Jeff Green for Studio Paolo Ferrari)

What Is Your Approach to Each Project?

My approach to each project is deeply rooted in understanding the client — how they live, what excites them, and what their vision for their space is. From there, I push the boundaries to exceed their expectations and create something truly special. I believe in designing homes that are not only a reflection of the clients but are also imaginative and innovative. My process is all about delivering a customized experience, whether I’m working directly with a client or collaborating with developers and builders to create dream homes. I’m constantly challenging myself to think outside the box and elevate every project I take on.

The pop of green, unique lighting and statement sink elevate this space to more than just a powder room. (Image credit: Cara Woodhouse Interiors)

One of my favorite projects, which is yet to be published, is a residential project in Miami. The client and I clicked immediately — she was an absolute dream to work with, and it felt as though we shared a design soul. She was bold, daring, and completely open to pushing the boundaries. The results were nothing short of extraordinary, especially the kitchen where we used a pink onyx stone that appears to drip off the counter and spill onto the floor. We wrapped it in a thin brass banding, creating a dramatic effect that feels like liquid stone. It’s one of the most cutting-edge, visually stunning designs I’ve had the pleasure of creating, and I’m so proud of the final result.

Cara's pit sofa of dreams — this space is giving relaxing vibes that I want to be part of. (Image credit: Bran Wetzel. Design: Cara Woodhouse Interiors)

What Are Your Favorite Materials to Work With?

Stone — I’m absolutely obsessed with stone, particularly marble. I like to think of myself as the “marble queen” because I’ve used it in just about everything, from custom-designed furniture to bathroom collections and even jewelry. It’s a material that has endless possibilities, and I love how it brings such timeless beauty and texture to any space. If I could wear it, I totally would! Marble has such a unique character and elegance that I can’t get enough of it.

An innovative modern kitchen idea, incorporating bold seating, stone and lighting create an elevated and refined space. (Image credit: Cara Woodhouse Interiors)

Do You Have A Favorite Color?

Fluorescent yellow is my favorite color — it’s vibrant, playful, and full of energy. As someone who grew up in the 80s, I’ve always had a love for bold, fun hues, and this one has stuck with me over the years. While my design palettes often evolve, this color has remained a constant favorite of mine, and it even made an appearance on the cover of my first book, It’s a Mood. I think it’s the perfect pop of happiness in any space — bold, exciting, and full of personality.

What Are Your Three Décor Must-Haves?

First and foremost, decorative lighting is a must. It can completely transform a space, setting the mood and enhancing the atmosphere in ways that no other element can. Next, comfort is key — I believe a space should not only look beautiful but also feel welcoming and comfortable. That’s why I prioritize comfort in every design. Lastly, flow is essential. Every room should have a natural rhythm and a seamless connection to the next. Proper flow ensures that a space doesn’t just look good but feels harmonious and functional, creating an environment that’s both visually appealing and liveable.

Daybeds in living rooms? Bedrooms? Anywhere. All day long. (Image credit: Cara Woodhouse Interiors)

Using mood-based design principles, the spaces Cara creates bridge the gap between the visual and the emotional, with unexpected design moments, dopamine decor, and a lot of fun.