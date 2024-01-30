What Kind of Cabinet Pulls Should I Choose in 2024? An Expert Guide to the Big Trends in Hardware

Kitchen hardware is one of those finer details that can go unnoticed but is crucially important. Your hardware must blend form and function, it must be beautiful and in keeping with the style of the room, yet be durable and offer a good grip. Often referred to as the 'jewelry' of the kitchen, while your hardware will be one of the final decisions you make in the kitchen, it is just as important as all other elements as it can tie the space together and drive a wider aesthetic. But within the world of kitchen hardware, there are plenty of micro-decisions to make. From knobs to handles to the material you pick (do you go glimmering brass or rustic wood?) It's also about the shape of the handle and how tactile it is.

Cabinet pulls are fixtures that are attached to the drawer and allow them to be pulled open. Unlike knobs, they are tactile and easy to use, while knobs don't quite have the same grip. If you're in the market to update your hardware, these are the cabinet pull trends for a modern kitchen to keep an eye on.

1. Shapely pulls

(Image credit: French + Tye. Design: Bradley Van Der Straeten)

To bring a contemporary edge to your kitchen, irregular, asymmetric and playful shapes can be relied on for a modern twist. Think handmade and curved shapes that are interactive.

'I’m loving handmade and irregular pulls at the moment,' says Nickolas Gurtler of the award-winning, Melbourne-based practice. 'I like using aged brass, bronze, and hand forging techniques to create some very special pulls to interact with.'

For Nickolas, playing with scale also feeds into this kitchen hardware trend of irregularity, and can add interest to your cabinets, turning them into the star of the show.

'I think playing with scale can be chic too, perhaps using some commanding larger pieces for pantries and fridges and smaller more subdued options for simple cupboards and draws.'

2. Mixed pulls

(Image credit: Homes Studios. Photo credit: Brian Ferry)

The matchy-matchy look has been 'out' for some time, but this continues to dominate in 2024. Instead of the traditional matching look, designers and homeowners are mixing styles of pulls as well as metal materials for a more eclectic feel. Where our kitchens were traditionally gleaming white rooms that felt sterile and void of personality, they're evolving into cozy kitchens that showcase our identity. More importantly, they are places we want to spend time and relax.

'Mixing hardware styles is in vogue, with sturdy, solid materials and matte finishes,' says Lichelle Silvestry, founder of Lichelle Silvestry Interiors. 'I prefer matt finishes since they feel warmer, and I usually opt for traditional designs over minimalistic ones.'

There are no rules, but consider how you might balance the warm tones with the cool tones, finding a perfect balance. Consider how copper, and polished nickel mix with the more traditional metals we're used to seeing like stainless steel and nickel.

In terms of metal, we're still seeing a patina effect coming to the fore. 'Unlacquered brass is reclaiming its throne as a design staple in 2024,' says Leigh Misso, owner of River Brook Design & Construction. 'Its warm, golden hue not only exudes timeless elegance but also ages gracefully, developing a unique patina over time.

'The resurgence of unlacquered brass brings with it a sense of authenticity, making each cabinet pull a story of its own.'

3. Unique materials

(Image credit: Lisa Cohen. Design: Kim Kneipp)

For the best kitchen handles that really shine, consider going outside the box in terms of material. 'In addition to mere functional elements, cabinet pulls are transformed into artistic expressions. Variations in materials, from metal to wood and leather, are being introduced to harmonize with the rest of the design in a room,' says Gudbjørg Simonsen, founder of her eponymous studio.

'At times, the pulls are subtle, blending into the furniture's surface, while in other instances, they proudly take on the role of a visual centerpiece,' says Gudbjørg.

For something that does the latter, think fabric. Leather handles are a softer alternative that are pleasing to the touch and add a unique feel to a room as they age and wear beautifully over time. Wood with a beautiful grain can also feel tactile, cozy, and interesting. I love these pulls crafted from Tasmanian Oak by Kim Kneipp, it brings such natural softness to the space.

4. Textured finishes

(Image credit: Brent Lukey. Design: Minett Studio Architecture & Design)

Textured materials are also trending in the kitchen. Knurled T-bars and pulls appear luxurious, with small ridges on the surface for extra grip and exhibiting craftsmanship and attention to detail.

For Peter Wilds, founder of Peter Wilds Design, this is why the hammered or knurled details taking off. 'How it feels to the touch and its function drives all of my choices for cabinet and appliance pulls and whether they have aesthetic staying power,' says Peter.

'Matte or brushed finishes in black, nickel or brass continue to inspire,' he says. 'I am drawn to proportions where the size of the hardware is considerably under-scaled to the size of the door or drawer front. I love a cabinet pull or handle with a knurled detail as it adds texture and makes handling easy. Pulls that have a soft industrial kitchen feel add a bit of an edge to the overall aesthetic of the space.'

Leigh Misso agrees. ‘In the realm of textures, knurled surfaces are stealing the spotlight. The tactile sophistication of knurled textures adds depth and interest to cabinet pulls.’

5. Eliminating pulls altogether

(Image credit: Hanna Grankvist. Design: Studio Nato)

Finally, a sleek way to open and close your kitchen cabinets is to forgo the hardware altogether, instead picking cabinet doors with a cut-out section that you can use to pull to open the cabinet door with ease.

It's a look that has been gaining traction for some time, is a budget-friendly solution, but we love its minimalist kitchen aesthetic. A lack of hardware altogether means less visual clutter, which helps keep the space looking calming. This design by Studio Nato does the look perfectly, with the oregan pine cabinet doors cut so there is no need for hardware.

3 trending kitchen pulls to try at home