"Pit Sofas" Might Be the Coolest (and Most Comfortable) Take on the Sectional Right Now
This style of sofa is emerging in the most stylish hang-out spaces and media rooms. If you've got the space, it might be the trending alternative to an L-shape couch
In my experience, you can have a harmonious household, or you can have an L-shaped sectional — it's one or the other. As someone who owns such a sofa, I can tell you that my partner and I often battle for who will get the ottoman seat and spend their evening in front of the TV with their legs up, and who is going without.
For one person, the L-shape sectional is the ultimate in reclining in comfort, but what do you do when you want everyone to have that same opportunity with your living room's seating? Enter the 'pit sofa' or 'pit sectional'. This emerging sofa trend is something I'm seeing in all kinds of spaces, from comfortable media rooms to "social" living rooms, standing in place of the 70s conversation pit as an alternative without having to dig out your floors.
So what makes a pit sofa a pit sofa, and why are designers using them in designs right now? I asked a designer, and got insight from the retailers selling them already, to understand what this seating trend is all about, and how to make it work for a home.
So, what exactly is a pit sofa?
Search online for a pit sectional, and you're likely to find a variety of styles of design, but they share a few common attributes. "A pit sofa is designed to create a more relaxed and informal seating arrangement compared to a classic sectional," explains interior designer Cara Woodhouse, founder of Cara Woodhouse Interiors. "The primary difference lies in its layout. Pit sofas typically have a deeper seat and lower back, which allows for a more lounging experience, and are often arranged in a square or circular shape, creating an inviting 'pit' that encourages casual gatherings."
However, we're seeing the interior design trend emerge with a few specific details. In place of the L-shape sectional, this version of the pit sofa is (at least) two seats deep across the sofa, turning it into an extra deep rectangle. The side ottomans might, also, have backs on them so the guests can sit against the sides of the sofa, facing each other, too.
The pit design is, perhaps, not the sort of living room sofa idea that suits every single space, especially if you're working with a small floor plan. "Pit sofas work exceptionally well in larger, open-plan living rooms or family rooms where a casual, communal seating area is desired," Cara explains. "They are ideal for spaces where comfort and relaxation are priorities, such as home theaters, game rooms, or casual lounges."
The vibe they bring to a room is more... intimate. You're going to be clambering across an expanse of cushion to take your seat, not perching politely. It's something you're more likely to want to do with close friends and family than acquaintances and neighbors who have stopped around to say a quick hello. Just something to keep in mind.
What to consider before investing in a pit sofa
When specifying a pit sofa, it's important to consider the size and layout of the room to ensure the sofa fits well without overwhelming the space. "Since pit sofas are often larger and have a lower profile, they may require careful planning of the surrounding furniture and room flow," Cara tells us. "Additionally, consider the fabric and cushion durability, especially in high-traffic areas or homes with children and pets."
"Finally, ensure there is adequate space around the sofa for ease of movement and functionality," Cara adds.
6 of the most stylish pit sofas to buy right now
Great reviews
Price: $1,599.99
This Wayfair pit sectional might seem too good to be true given it's half the price of some of the sofas to follow, but this generously sized 6-piece design has over 1,000 reviews and a pretty good star rating of 4.3 out of 5. Take a look at the reviews, and previous buyers are vehement in how much they love it — and it does look huge in almost every single room, though not everyone arranges it in a pit! The only negative reviews surround some defects in some of the cushions, but that would be a case of Wayfair replacing these parts.
It's a corduroy fabric with the beige and dark khaki currently in stock.
Best price
Price: $1,071.99
This Walmart pit sofa doesn't have any reviews yet (we've all got to start somewhere), but what might tempt you to take a chance on it is the price. It's the cheapest pit sofa I could find by some margin, and it's actually a pretty stylish design for the price.
Its fabric is chenille, so expect a more textured version of a velvet in terms of material, and it's filled with foam, which is what you'd expect at this price point. It's not going to be as soft and sink-in-able as a feather fill, but we're looking at a way different cost bracket for even a hybrid foam and feather. Unfortunately, this product doesn't offer refunds aside from damages, so you'll have to weigh up the risk.
Foam and down
Price: $5,416
We're into more expensive territory with this design from Interior Define, but the silhouette alone gives some indication of the rise in quality, too. Pictured in a 'performance' chenille, which will be much easier to clean and less likely to stain than cheaper chenille fabrics.
This couch comes, as standard, as a down blend, which means a mix between foam and down fill. This is the Goldilocks option, in my opinion, offering the structure in design (and less need for constant plumping) of foam, and the enhanced comfort of feather. Like most of the couches I've found, it can also be used in a range of different layouts, not just the pit.
Currently on sale
Price: $6,749
The Dawson sofa is one of Castlery's mainstays, but this pit version in a soft, buttery leather elevates the sectional to a new plane. Its generously-sized back cushions look inviting and comfortable, and reviewers sing the praises of its comfort and size.
The seat cushions are a mix of fiber, foam and down, for that squishy comfort underneath, while just fiber back pillows off a little more structure for sitting upright. For throw pillows, I'd style this with some simple white options, all matching.
Biggest size
Price: $9,094
The price may be a little more eye-watering, but look how big this pit sofa really is. While the Castlery design is 126" wide, this design from Crate and Barrel is 170". It's a little bit of a different set-up, too. The sides are made up of corner pieces and armless chairs, but the two central seats are one-piece double-length ottoman chairs — which explains why it's a 6-piece, not an 8-piece.
For this price, you get all the extras thrown in too. Down-proof ticking to stop the feathers from the fill sticking through? Check. Lumbar and throw pillows? Check. It's upholstered in a family-friendly polyester that they describe as "velvety soft" but "durable".
Retro style
Price: $3,480
I'm obsessed with the plumpness of the design of this sofa pit, and it feels a little more 1970s than some of the more sleek modular sectionals I've found — partly helped along by this retro olive green performance velvet.
If you're not into down, Albany Park's offering is 100% vegan, but they say they've boosted the comfort of the foam filling, and reviewers don't seem to disagree. It has great reviews for comfort and style. It was $5,354 previously, so it's got a huge discount right now on it, too.
How to style a pit sofa
All that extra sofa means that if you want to add throw pillows on top, things can start to feel a little messier than how you'd style a normal couch.
As a stylist, my top piece of advice? Get the throw pillows that match the couch fabric from the retailer. It'll make this type of couch look so much more expensive, and streamline how busy it looks. Bar that, keep it simple with one color, and because these sofas are a little lower-backed, opt for lumbar pillows to keep things low-slung.
For something a bit more fun, the trend for "boba" pillows feels like it suits the mood of these fun, hang-out spaces, too.
At the heart of the rise of the pit sofa is a changing attitude to how we use our living spaces. The pit design makes the room an event, though what that event may be depends on what's happening. For spending time with the family, or with friends, the pit makes things effortlessly casual, but more connected, too, while if you want to turn your attention to the big screen, the pit sofa gives you that cinema-style quality in your own home.
Luke Arthur Wells is a freelance design writer, award-winning interiors blogger and stylist, known for neutral, textural spaces with a luxury twist. He's worked with some of the UK's top design brands, counting the likes of Tom Dixon Studio as regular collaborators and his work has been featured in print and online in publications ranging from Domino Magazine to The Sunday Times. He's a hands-on type of interiors expert too, contributing practical renovation advice and DIY tutorials to a number of magazines, as well as to his own readers and followers via his blog and social media. He might currently be renovating a small Victorian house in England, but he dreams of light, spacious, neutral homes on the West Coast.
