Heard of "Cluster Pendant Lights"? Shop the Jewelry-Like Ceiling Fixture I’m Predicting Will Be Huge in 2025

Decor trends usually creep in slowly — first here, then there — until suddenly, they’re everywhere. That was not the case with cluster pendant lights — a trend that blindsided me (in the best way) even as a style editor who tracks new collections daily. But it was a welcome surprise: we’re nearing the end of 2024, and I’m convinced this pendant lighting idea will still be my obsession well into 2025.

Seemingly overnight, designers — Gwyneth Paltrow included, with her latest Goop x CB2 collaboration — started delivering these elegant-yet-industrial draped fixtures. It’s tricky reinventing the wheel in this category (lights have more or less looked the same for a century) but this lighting trend does it with an understated brilliance. It’s the perfect blend of masculine and feminine, so simple that one wonders why we didn’t think of this sooner.

Cluster pendant lights have a certain “Parisian cool girl” vibe –— call it je ne sais quoi. They feel like New York. They feel like gallery installations. They’re here for a good time and possibly a long time. And the best part? Their minimalist design means they won’t break the bank. Check out these six cluster pendant lights I’m predicting will be huge (and hung everywhere) in 2025.

Susuo Wire Cage Pendant Chandelier View at Amazon Price: $109.88 At just over $100, this is the best Amazon lighting fixture in terms of getting bang for your buck. Its cage design adds a slightly edgy, high-contrast touch that can easily hold its own in a dining room or foyer. Plus, it arrives 95% assembled — all you have to do is adjust the chain to your preferred length and screw in the bulbs! Definitely less legwork than you'd expect at this price point. Mcosu Leather Pendant Lights View at Amazon Price: $368.38 I’m a sucker for leather accents in home decor, but you rarely see them in lighting, which is probably why I'm so drawn to this LED orb fixture. It hangs with such grace, perfect for high ceilings, and for when you want to add a jewelry-like touch to your space. It’s also a great choice if you’re not into sparkly crystal chandeliers but still want a statement piece. Augustine 5-Bulb Glass Chandelier by Goop View at CB2 Price: $449 If you caught the second iteration of the Goop x CB2 collab, this architecturally feminine design might feel familiar. It reimagines the typical orb into an organic, egg-like shape, softening what could otherwise come across as a purely industrial design. I’m especially drawn to the brass construction, which will patina beautifully over time. I opted for the five-bulb option, but it’s also available in a three-bulb variety if you’re working with a smaller space or prefer something more understated. Brass Chain Swag Chandelier View at Etsy Price: $654 We need to talk about these chunky swag chains. They bring to mind nautical ships or perhaps even costume jewelry circa 1980 — and I mean both as a high compliment. The oversized orbs almost seem too large for the chains, but the design still manages to feel perfectly balanced. I could see these working in almost any room, but the listing shows them illuminating an island bench, which I think is a fabulous kitchen lighting idea. 100-Light Cluster Pendant View at Wayfair Now: $166.99, Was: $356.90 This living room ceiling light idea may not boast the glitz or glam of other options, but it more than makes up for it with an impressive 10 bulbs — proof that there’s strength in numbers. You can adjust the wires to suit your space, and with a 4.6/5 star rating across 169 reviews (some people even bought a second!), it’s clear more is more here! Molten Spider Small With Smoke Glass View at Wayfair Price: $1,562,50, Was: $1,875 I know I said these wouldn’t break the bank, but I had to include this one for those willing to splurge a bit. If you're on the hunt for something extra special, this might just be the one. Crafted from natural brass and black fabric cords, the real stars are the artisan-made molten glass bulbs. Smoky, organic, and full of shade variations, these lights will captivate anyone who gazes up.