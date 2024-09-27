Finally — Goop’s CB2 Collection is Back, and These 6 Pieces Are Très French-Coded

Our favorite wellness mogul is at it again with what might just be the best CB2 celebrity collab to date. Yes, an answered prayer: Gwyneth Paltrow, the guru behind Goop, has dropped the second iteration of her 2018 partnership with the modern home brand. And, somehow, it’s even better than the last.

The 25-piece collection feels decidedly more… French than its predecessor. Imagine the apartment of the coolest Parisian tastemaker you know but with a mid-century modern, vaguely Italian twist. The material palette is complex — plaster, shearling, lacquer — yet balanced. There are nods to antique French styles with unlacquered brass, marble legs, and bone leather, but those elements are paired with unexpected angles in both furniture and decor. The result is a certain charm (or should I say, je ne sais quoi) that only a Paris-inspired collection could capture. Call it luxury with a soul.

Feminine yet Brutalist, it’s the collection’s paradoxes that create its depth. Even as a style editor who sees new launches every day, Gwyneth’s has my full and undivided attention. You could easily drop upwards of $10,000 on a sofa here, but luckily, for those of us without a château-sized budget, these French-girl-approved pieces start at just $15.95. Here are six things on my wishlist to make my Euro-style apartment dreams come true.

Augustine 3-Bulb Glass Chandelier by Goop View at CB2 Price: $349 My heart skipped a beat when I first laid eyes on this chandelier. Wow — talk about upending the norm! There’s something industrial yet graceful about the hanging brass cord that winds from hook to hook, giving it that effortlessly cool, French appeal. The oval-shaped milk glass globes feel like jewelry for your ceiling — I can already see this art installation-worthy piece casting its glow over a grand living room or a formal dining table. Genevieve Lacquered Wood and Velvet Upholstered Dining Armchair by Goop View at CB2 Price: $599 This chair strikes the perfect balance between vintage charm and modern sensibilities. Its cues from the Regency period are obvious, with sleek black lacquered legs, plush velvet cushions, and brass feet that bring just the right hint of '30s glam. What truly sets it apart, though, is its fresh, airy feel — without the stiffness that can sometimes come with true vintage. Pair it with a vase of fresh flowers, and you’ve got elegance in spades. Cremieux White Ceramic Octagonal Dinner Plate by Goop View at CB2 Price: $17.95 It’s hard to reinvent even the best white plate sets but this one does just that with its unexpected shape. Described by CB2 as white and octagonal, except it’s not quite your typical octagon. The decorative pinches on four of the edges soften the sharp angles, lending a feminine touch. And it’s not exactly white, either. The glossy glaze allows a black engobe to peek through, creating a rich, smoky undertone that elevates it far beyond your standard fare. Noemie Etched Coupe Glass by Goop View at CB2 Price: $29.95 Despite their English origins, I can’t help but associate cocktail coupes with Paris. They belong in some impossibly chic, decoratively molded apartment with warm wood floors and soaring ceilings, perhaps left half-drunk and artfully abandoned on a fireplace mantle. This particular coupe is especially stunning, crafted from ultra-clear, ultra-thin crystalline glass. The etched ring detail adds just the right amount of charm — a subtle nod to the collection’s lighting fixtures and, dare I say, one of the best white boucle sofas I’ve seen all year, conveniently situated just to the right. Mylene 97" Ivory Boucle Curved Sofa by Goop View at CB2 Price: $3,999 Speaking of, here it is: not the priciest or the biggest piece in the collection, but in my opinion, the Mylene sofa is the standout, brimming with Parisian flair. It masterfully blends cozy boucle with sharp navy velvet welt trim — a subtle detail that makes a huge impact on its gently curved sofa silhouette. Not only does it deepen the French influence, but it also adds dimension, making the sofa pop in any room. Pair it with black accents — cushions, a sleek side table, or a statement lamp. Regine Aubergine Purple Short Glass Vase by Goop View at CB2 Price: $129 Organic shapes have a knack for bringing modernity and fluidity to even the most static of spaces. This handblown aubergine vase, made entirely of 100% sofa glass, does exactly that. It would be nearly impossible to create a dull room with this beauty as the centerpiece. The deep, rich tone contrasts beautifully with lighter blooms — white hydrangeas are my personal favorite. For an even bolder, more monochromatic look, pair the collection's best glass vase with deep purple Calla Lilies.

