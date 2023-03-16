There's a new shade of green inspiring 'moodier' designer schemes – this house uses it in every room

Dare I say it, but sage green has served its time. As an avid fan of the soft, greyish-green (seriously, my entire bedroom is decorated with the shade) it pains me to admit it, but color trends are nothing if not fleeting. It's time for sage to finally move over, especially now there's now a bolder, richer, and earthier tone on the block: forest green.

Just as a carpet of ivy, moss, and ferns invades a woodland floor, this sophisticated green is taking over our interiors, and had been for quite some time. For the past year or so, elegance and sophistication have been a theme in the world of design. Think old-timey walnut woods, rich leather upholstery, and unlacquered brass hardware. It started with the mid-century modern interior design trend, and we're now cottoning on to how that same vibe translates to color. Essentially, it means out with the playful pastels and in with the moodier, intense shades.

But the best part about forest green specifically (and, in my opinion, greens more generally) is its versatility. It pairs well with almost any style and shade, from living rooms decked with tan leather sofas and teak sideboards to bright bedrooms with splashes of pink velvet and gold accents. One style we think it pairs perfectly with, however, is modern organic, as this Dallas house proves.

Lilith Hudson Social Links Navigation Junior Writer Lilith is an expert at following news and trends across the world of interior design. She regularly shares color stories with readers to help them keep up-to-date with ever-changing trends that promise to add personality to the home. For this piece, she takes a look at how this Dallas home has been decorated throughout with an on-trend forest green shade

(Image credit: Nathan Schroder Photography)

Design studio Urbanology Designs wanted to make this family home in Dallas a serene space full of rich textures and organic accents. The dominant organic modern style - woven pendant lamps, light wooden furniture, ceramic objets - is quite clearly inspired by nature. What other color to channel that same gentle yet equally powerful feel than forest green?

'We wanted something bold but not overwhelming, and slightly unexpected,' says Ginger Curtis (opens in new tab), President of Urbanology Designs. 'We're seeing a shift towards these moodier colors in general: saturated hues that embrace a strong vibe.'

With the rich textures and mixed wood tones in the kitchen, it makes sense to favor a richer hue over softer, paler greens like sage and pistachio where any sense of color could easily be washed out. Instead, depth, dimension, and tonality are all emphasized.

In the kitchen, the cabinetry is painted in Sherwin Williams' shade, Laurel Woods (opens in new tab). Combined with the brass hardware and the shadows cast from the Shaker panels, the cabinets alone are a spectrum of various forest green tones. Meanwhile, the crisp white on the walls lifts the space for a fresh, clean feel whereas the light oak shelving, reflected in the neutral shades in the floor runner, is more grounding, reminiscent of nature once more. As Ginger notes, 'we always love to give a nod to nature and bring in organic elements wherever possible.'

(Image credit: Nathan Schroder Photography)

In the bathroom, green has been used to create a far moodier, darker, and more enveloping feel. 'We did this by embracing tone on tone,' says Ginger. 'Walls, ceilings, baseboards, even the cabinetry... all of it was the same color. There's no break. The color is continuous which feels like an embrace.'

Together with the marble vanity and a free-standing bath, this color drenching idea makes for a luxe, opulent space. And yet, despite being all one color, there's still a nuanced shade on the walls thanks to the mottled lime wash effect, made using Portola Paints' Roman clay paint and a hand-applied plaster finish. 'Because of the movement, when the light hits it you get a variation in color and tonality,' notes Ginger. 'It's both interesting and calming.'

(Image credit: Nathan Schroder Photography)

As well as a shower, the space also features a round tub with wall-mounted brass fixtures for a luxury spa bathroom idea. Continuing on from the kitchen, natural elements are echoed here, too. A rustic woven lampshade, roman blinds, and a bamboo towel ladder bring the warm wood tones that marry so well with the forest green. It's like stumbling on a woodland oasis, but with added indulgence thrown in (thanks in part to the metallic shimmer of brass).

For inviting spaces that are timelessly elegant, you can bet that we'll be painting over those sage walls with forest green this season.

