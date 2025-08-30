I Write About Sleep for a Living, This Is the One Surprisingly Common Thing I’d Never (Ever) Do in My Bedroom After Talking to Sleep Experts for Years

After spending many, many days writing and researching all things sleep and the interior styling that supports it, I have come to understand that there's one thing that you should never (ever) do in your bedroom. And that's work.

Trust me, as someone who lives in a studio and works in a hybrid setting, I was not too happy to hear that my WFH status was hindering my sleep. However, I have since made some changes in the name of learning how to sleep better, and I can't believe the difference it has made.

And if you're reasonably asking why, let's get into what the experts have to say about including a desk in your bedroom and the reasons behind it being the worst thing you could do.

Why Is it Bad to Have Your Work Desk in Your Bedroom?

Working in your bedroom will keep you alert and in study mode even when you're off the clock. (Image credit: Ramon Portelli. Design: studio NiCHE)

Lauri Leadley, founder of Valley Sleep Center, tells me that one of the worst things you can do for your sleep hygiene is work from your bedroom. "Keep your work separate from your personal life," she advises.

"There’s nothing more personal than your sleep space. And activities that make you anxious, like finishing work or getting a head start on a project, will ruin the bond between sleep and your bedroom."

When you use your bedroom as a makeshift home office, you're subconsciously conditioning yourself to operate as you would in the ambiance of a real office. So when you're using your bedroom for actual rest, your mind will automatically stay awake and attentive then, too.

On the other hand, if you're only just starting to work from your bedroom, it's likely that you will be less productive and more so in rest mode, since this is typically a space you would wind down in. Either way, bringing a desk into your bedroom is just not a good idea.

Banishing electronics from your bedroom will be the best thing you do for your sleep health. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Marylou Sobel Interior Design)

Sleep expert and psychologist Dr. Leah Kaylor also finds that using your bedroom for anything other than resting is a major red flag to consistent, deep slumber. "One big mistake people make is turning their bedroom into a second living room by keeping a TV or working from bed," she explains.

"This trains your brain to associate the space with stimulation instead of rest. It happens to be one of the most common reasons why people struggle to sleep."

She goes on to explain that your bed and the act of sleeping should have a solid association, but when we do other activities in bed, such as scrolling, streaming, or worrying, we weaken that association.

This ties into practices like the 10-3-2-1-0 sleep rule and plays a role in designing a low-cortisol bedroom for better rest.

What Else Should You Avoid Bringing Into a Bedroom for Good Sleep?

First goes the desk, and then the TV, the laptop, and maybe even your phone? (Image credit: Pablo Veiga. Design: Carter Williamson Architects. Construction: David Fletcher Constructions)

Well, pretty much anything that takes away from the bedroom's objective of being a space to sleep. "Letting the bedroom become a multi-purpose room is a major mistake that can impact your sleep significantly," says Jason Wingate, co-founder of Zlumber.

"If it becomes your office, your movie theater, and your late-night dining room, your brain gets confused." Which is why TVs, breakfast in bed tables, laptops, and even your phone should be banned from entering your bedroom.

Instead, introduce things to aid sleep. This can range from sleep masks to incorporating the best bedroom fragrances for fostering calm, and other bedroom sleep essentials.

FAQs

Where to Place Your Desk in a Studio?

If you live in a studio or a small apartment with an open interior concept, then you might not be able to avoid working from your bedroom. While it's still advisable to work beyond the walls of your resting space, perhaps from a cafe or a co-working spot, ensuring your study space is as far from your actual bed is the next best thing.

As much as it might call to you, steer clear from working while tucked in or lounging on your bed. And position your desk in a corner, facing away from your bed to give your work setup an isolated feel.

Another thing that could be keeping you from a satisfyingly sound night of rest is your partner. So if your sleep style varies from your better half, then a sleep divorce might be just the thing you need for improved rest and a happier relationship.