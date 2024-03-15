12 Products Sleep Experts Say are "Must-Haves" for a Better Night's Sleep — And Which I Can Heartily Recommend

Today is Friday, March 15th — or, as the date is otherwise known, World Sleep Day. Organized by the World Sleep Society, World Sleep Day is an 'annual celebration of sleep and call to action on important sleep issues,' making it a fabulous time to invest in primo bedding and bedroom essentials. Nothing says 'celebration of sleep' like a new duvet cover! One-third of your life is spent sleeping — shouldn't your bedroom be a haven?

And not only that, but shouldn't the set-up and design of your bedroom lend itself to a good night's rest? I'm talking sound machines, wake-up clocks, the whole nine yards. The mattress is important, don't get me wrong, but there are lots of other moving pieces and variables you can play with. So, in celebration of World Sleep Day, I spoke with five fabulous sleep experts and scientists about their favorite tips for counting sheep — and what they'd put in their sanctuary to make it that much easier. You'll find their incredible comments and tips below, coupled with products I've sourced from some of the best home decor brands.

Happy sleeping! Er, I mean shopping ...

Your world sleep day bedroom decor edit

What is your favorite tip to improve sleep?

I asked each sleep expert the same set of questions, one of which was: What is your favorite tip to improve sleep? The responses varied, of course, but all were incredibly useful and illuminating. Hear from each expert below:

Mark Aloia, Ph.D., head of sleep and behavioral sciences at Sleep Number: 'I have several tips to improve sleep. The first is to reduce caffeine altogether or at least stop by 1pm. Caffeine stays in your system for a long time (up to 10 hours) so it can rob you of good sleep quality even if you think it is not affecting you. You should also get natural light during the day when possible. Outdoor light is better for you than indoor light, even on a cloudy day. Additionally, dim your lights an hour before bed and prepare yourself for bed with a routine. Many of us with children do this for them, but at some point, we stop. As adults, we could also benefit from routine. Lastly, reviewing your sleep data can help you learn how the changes to your routine affect your sleep quality.'

Jeff Kahn, sleep expert and co-founder of sleep tracking app RISE: 'Take time to wind-down before sleep! You can’t force sleep or just expect to sleep when your body isn’t ready. I like to take at least an hour every night to calm my mind and body before bed. This is when I put on those blue light blocking glasses, dim all of the lights in the house (sometimes I just use candles!), get into the sauna for a bit and take a nice hot shower. Other activities like yoga, stretching, reading, breathing/relaxation exercises, and a short, time-boxed time watching a favorite (not stressful!) show work great too. Keeping a regular sleep schedule will also help you fall asleep more quickly and stay asleep throughout the night.'



Julia Siemen, a certified sleep science coach at Sleep Advisor: 'It is important to try to maintain a consistent sleep schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day to maintain a circadian rhythm and to have more energy throughout the day.'

Carlie Gasia, a certified sleep science coach at Sleepopolis: 'Avoid consuming caffeine at least 8 hours before bed. Caffeine can stay in your system for many hours and keep you alert when you want to relax and go to sleep.'

Vanessa Hill, sleep scientist: 'Having a hot shower or bath before going to bed can reduce the amount of time it takes you to fall asleep! Your change in body temperature after getting out of the shower promotes feelings of sleepiness.'