12 Products Sleep Experts Say are "Must-Haves" for a Better Night's Sleep — And Which I Can Heartily Recommend
Style Editor Brigid Kennedy talked to a slew of sleep experts before rounding up the best bedroom trinkets and gadgets for optimizing rest — and just in time for World Sleep Day.
Today is Friday, March 15th — or, as the date is otherwise known, World Sleep Day. Organized by the World Sleep Society, World Sleep Day is an 'annual celebration of sleep and call to action on important sleep issues,' making it a fabulous time to invest in primo bedding and bedroom essentials. Nothing says 'celebration of sleep' like a new duvet cover! One-third of your life is spent sleeping — shouldn't your bedroom be a haven?
And not only that, but shouldn't the set-up and design of your bedroom lend itself to a good night's rest? I'm talking sound machines, wake-up clocks, the whole nine yards. The mattress is important, don't get me wrong, but there are lots of other moving pieces and variables you can play with. So, in celebration of World Sleep Day, I spoke with five fabulous sleep experts and scientists about their favorite tips for counting sheep — and what they'd put in their sanctuary to make it that much easier. You'll find their incredible comments and tips below, coupled with products I've sourced from some of the best home decor brands.
Happy sleeping! Er, I mean shopping ...
Your world sleep day bedroom decor edit
Price: $29.99
'A sound machine can be helpful to keep in your bedroom to help get some sleep,' said Julia Siemen, a certified sleep science coach at Sleep Advisor. They 'mask outside noise which can help you get an interrupted night of sleep,' and many 'have different settings and sounds,' like this affordable and well-reviewed option from Target. It comes with 26 sleep sounds — including 9 white noise options, 10 sleep songs, and 7 nature sound options. There is also a customizable light ring, a sleep timer, and a headphone jack for those who don't sleep alone.
Price: $23.20
If blackout curtains aren't in the cards for you (more on that later), 'the next best thing is a sleep mask,' said Jeff Kahn, sleep expert and co-founder of RISE, a sleep and energy tracking app. A sleep mask creates that 'pitch black environment we need for healthy sleep,' he told me.
This lovely silk option from Brooklinen would make a great introductory buy.
Price: $63
'Sleep science points to an optimal temperature range for sleep of 65 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit — but some like it (much) cooler,' Jeff continued. 'A quiet fan with adjustable settings can give you more control over your bedroom temperature, at any time of year, for better sleep.'
This slim (and quiet!) oscillating tower from Honeywell has five speeds, an auto shut-off timer, control features that dim after 15 seconds (and thus won't disrupt your sleep), and eight cooling levels.
Price: $64
'Investing in a good pillow is very important for a good night of sleep,' advised Carlie Gasia, certified sleep science coach at Sleepopolis. 'Different types of pillows are made for different sleeping positions' so make sure to purchase the one that works best for you. But whether you're a side, back, or stomach sleeper, you'll probably love this adjustable memory foam pillow from Brooklinen's sister brand, Marlow. It's easily adjustable via zipper (simply open or close either one or two depending on desired firmness) and the memory foam is 'cooling-infused' for that cold pillow feel every time.
Price: $79.20
Was: $99
According to sleep scientist Vanessa Hill, a dimmable warm lamp is an absolute must-have for your bedroom considering 'bright light can suppress our melatonin production,' she told me. That in mind, I've tracked down this gorgeous white table lamp from HAY — in addition to its lovely minimalist frame, it's also dimmable and cordless for maximum convenience.
Price: $99.99
Red light therapy is said to optimize sleep quality and improve your mental and physical performance the following day. Stick this option from Gamma Light Therapy on your nightstand and call it a day (er, or night. Whatever works for you!).
Price: $199.99
I had never heard of the Breez, but I was quite taken by its attractive design (this is an interiors website, after all) and clever value proposition — why not combine a fan, somewhat of a white noise machine in its own right, with a genuine white noise machine? And you don't need to use both features at the same time; yes, you can have sound without a breeze, and a breeze without a sound. Plus, it's all controllable and programmable from a handy phone app.
Price: From $196.48
Was: From $307
Sleep expert Julia recommends steering clear of busy, bright, distracting colors/patterns when selecting sheets or a duvet. 'Try to stick to pastel and white colored bedding,' she told me. 'Your bedroom should be a space for relaxation so you can calm down and unwind for sleep.'
Brooklinen is not only a household fave, but their colorways are extremely calming and gentle. The whole site is also 20% off right now, meaning you can get this iconic sheet bundle for over $100 off. Now that's a sweet deal.
Price: $80
Was: $100
'Cozy bedding like warm blankets and sheets are appealing, but you should try to avoid anything that keeps you too warm in the middle of the night,' advised Mark Aloia, Ph.D., head of sleep and behavioral sciences at Sleep Number. 'If you’re waking up because you’re too warm, you are not alone. It’s best to be cooler if possible.'
That in mind, allow me to recommend Buffy's Breeze Duvet Cover, a temperature-regulating duvet made from a sateen weave fabric that 'absorbs moisture more efficiently than cotton.' Say hello to a cool night's sleep.
Price: $199.99
As a Hatch user myself, I can recommend this specific alarm clock with gusto. I am horrible at waking up in the morning — I will press snooze as many times as my schedule will allow — but the Hatch Restore has genuinely helped me ditch the bad habit. I still have my moments, don't get me wrong, but I'm less jarred and disoriented when I wake up, which in turn makes me feel more refreshed and energized for my day.
Price: From $59
Parachute home is another fabulous brand for luxurious bedding that will last — and if you're an in-between temp sleeper, you'll want to try its brushed cotton pillowcase set, available in six elegant colorways and two sizes. The brushed cotton fabric is a great middle ground for those that want something slightly warmer ... but not too warm.
Price: $69.90
'You want to keep your bedroom as dark as possible — like a cave,' Jeff told me. 'Blackout curtains are one of the most effective ways to do this, and they don’t have to be expensive or fancy either to do their job.'
These cotton blackout curtains from Quince seem to be quite beloved by customers if the reviews are any indication — and the price is enticing, as well. $70 per panel is fabulous. Shop four different colorways, including this natural/sand variation.
What is your favorite tip to improve sleep?
I asked each sleep expert the same set of questions, one of which was: What is your favorite tip to improve sleep? The responses varied, of course, but all were incredibly useful and illuminating. Hear from each expert below:
Mark Aloia, Ph.D., head of sleep and behavioral sciences at Sleep Number: 'I have several tips to improve sleep. The first is to reduce caffeine altogether or at least stop by 1pm. Caffeine stays in your system for a long time (up to 10 hours) so it can rob you of good sleep quality even if you think it is not affecting you. You should also get natural light during the day when possible. Outdoor light is better for you than indoor light, even on a cloudy day. Additionally, dim your lights an hour before bed and prepare yourself for bed with a routine. Many of us with children do this for them, but at some point, we stop. As adults, we could also benefit from routine. Lastly, reviewing your sleep data can help you learn how the changes to your routine affect your sleep quality.'
Jeff Kahn, sleep expert and co-founder of sleep tracking app RISE: 'Take time to wind-down before sleep! You can’t force sleep or just expect to sleep when your body isn’t ready. I like to take at least an hour every night to calm my mind and body before bed. This is when I put on those blue light blocking glasses, dim all of the lights in the house (sometimes I just use candles!), get into the sauna for a bit and take a nice hot shower. Other activities like yoga, stretching, reading, breathing/relaxation exercises, and a short, time-boxed time watching a favorite (not stressful!) show work great too. Keeping a regular sleep schedule will also help you fall asleep more quickly and stay asleep throughout the night.'
Julia Siemen, a certified sleep science coach at Sleep Advisor: 'It is important to try to maintain a consistent sleep schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day to maintain a circadian rhythm and to have more energy throughout the day.'
Carlie Gasia, a certified sleep science coach at Sleepopolis: 'Avoid consuming caffeine at least 8 hours before bed. Caffeine can stay in your system for many hours and keep you alert when you want to relax and go to sleep.'
Vanessa Hill, sleep scientist: 'Having a hot shower or bath before going to bed can reduce the amount of time it takes you to fall asleep! Your change in body temperature after getting out of the shower promotes feelings of sleepiness.'
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
