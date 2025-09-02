I Thought a TV in the Corner of Your Room Was an Old-Fashioned Layout — But Here Are 5 Times Where It Actually Works Best

The position of your TV can cause quite a stir in the design community. Do let it dominate your central wall for easy viewing from all angles, or do you opt for a smaller, more discreet monitor that doesn't detract from your decor? One thing you probably haven't considered is putting your TV in the corner of your room, and, believe it or not, you might be missing a trick.

Before you say it, yes — there's a good reason why the bulky corner TVs of old fell out of fashion. Clunky TV cabinets used to greatly impede a room's floor plan; then, with the advent of sleek flatscreens, we began favoring a central position, creating the TV wall that makes a natural focal point. And we'll be first to say it, placing your monitor in the corner of a room — be that stood on a cabinet unit or mounted to the wall — just doesn't feel intuitive.

And yet, there are times when a corner TV just makes sense. Perhaps your wall space is limited, or maybe you're working with unusual architectural features. Maybe you just want a living space that doesn't feel dominated by tech. The last decade or so has been all about convivial living rooms where the TV feels more tucked away, and, naturally, that's something that's achieved when your screen doesn't take center stage.

Considering a corner TV but worried about falling victim to common living room TV mistakes? Fear not. We've asked experts when this placement actually works in your favor, and the best way to style it for a harmonious space.

When Does a Corner TV Work Best?

As counterintuitive as it might seem, a corner TV can actually make for easier viewing (Image credit: Yond Interiors)

At risk of stating the obvious, a TV that isn't within easy view just doesn't make sense. Although a more central TV wall might seem like the best position for easy watching, placing a TV in the corner of the room doesn't always obstruct the view. In fact, there are plenty of instances where a corner TV actually makes for better viewing, be that due to awkward floor plans or the room's lighting. Below, we asked designers to list some examples.

1. Open Plan Layouts

In large, open concept spaces, a corner might be the best shared viewpoint for your seating arrangement (Image credit: James Merrell)

If you're wondering where to put a TV in an open concept room, Tehilla Bennett, founder and principal designer at Teela Bennett Design, says that a corner TV might be your best bet. "It works especially well in these open plan spaces where multiple zones share the same visual access," she says.

With large concept living spaces, there's usually a more structured seating arrangement, too. If you have multiple sofas, armchairs, or an L-shaped couch, the corner is probably the best shared viewpoint for the TV.

2. Awkward Blueprints

To avoid awkward seating arrangements in unconventional blueprints, a corner TV can be the best course of action (Image credit: Lindsay Brown. Design: Anastasia Casey)

Your living room layout plays a large role in where you position your TV. In standard rectangular rooms, hanging your TV somewhere central (above the fireplace, for example) makes sense, but if your living room has a more unconventional blueprint (like a triangular floorplan), you've probably already struggled to find the best place for the TV. "This is why corner TVs also work well in rooms with odd wall placements, and in long or narrow rooms where centering the TV would force awkward furniture arrangements," says Tehilla.

It's the reason why Anastasia Casey of The Interior Collective positioned this Samsung Frame (pictured in the space above) in the corner of the room. "For this project, the corner placement was really out of necessity because the fireplace is not centered in the room," she says. "The layout allowed for a comfortable flow without making the screen the main focus."

3. Challenging Architecture

Unable to drill into your primary wall? Trying to navigate an awkward A-frame room? Let a corner TV be your saving grace (Image credit: Rohit Bhoite)

In older homes or spaces with awkward architectural features, mounting a TV to a central wall might prove tricky. Tehilla recently worked on a project in an A-frame house with high ceilings. "Naturally, the fireplace felt like the obvious spot for the TV, but the angled roofline, beams, and code restrictions made that location too tight and visually heavy," she explains.

Instead, she created a new drywalled area beside the fireplace where the TV could be mounted cleanly, with custom shelving below for storage. "This kept the fireplace as the focal point while giving the TV its own balanced, intentional placement," Tehilla says. "Sometimes the best design solutions come from embracing constraints and transforming them into an opportunity for a smarter, more beautiful layout."

4. Rooms With Lots of Windows

Position your TV in the corner of a room is a great way to avoid screen glare (Image credit: Project London)

Knowing where to put your TV in a living room with lots of light can also be a struggle — another example of when a corner TV can be a great solution. By nestling your TV in a corner, the walls act as a type of shield. "It can help minimize screen glare and keep sightlines open," explains Anastasia.

Sometimes, visually balancing a room with large windows can also be difficult, making it hard to decide where to put the TV. In the space above, Marcelina Janiszewka, senior interior designer at Project London, wanted to avoid disrupting the two main focal points — the large window and the fireplace —while still keeping the screen visible from the seating area. "The existing fireplace surround is also too high to comfortably position a TV, making the corner placement the most practical and aesthetically balanced choice," she says.

5. Multifunctional Living Rooms

We don't always want our TV to dominate our living room. By tucking it in the corner you can socialise by day and relax by night (Image credit: Bess Friday)

In other cases, it's simply a case of making the living room feel more sociable and less tech-dominant. If you like to use your living space for hosting more formal occasions — as you would in a traditional drawing room — then you probably want to hide your TV out of plain view. This is something Gretchen Krebs, co-founder of the design studio Medium Plenty, often chooses to do. "We like offsetting a TV when possible because it takes the TV away from being center stage," she says. "It can also allow for multiple functions to take place in the same room."

In the space above, Gretchen's clients wanted a primary suite that had multiple functions. "They wanted to use the space to work and take video calls; for relaxing and watching TV, and to also have the option to hide the TV away behind blind doors when not in use," she explains, so they recessed the screen. "We went the extra step to wallpaper the doors so that when closed, the wall looks continuous."

FAQs

What's the Best Way to Mount a Corner TV?

A sleek, purpose-built corner unit could be the perfect home for your TV (Image credit: Richard Law. Design: Margali & Flynn Designs)

Historically, corner TVs translated to bulky cabinet units, but not anymore. Built-in corner units (like the one pictured above) can offer a sleeker alternative. And of course, there's also the option to mount your TV, be that on a corner TV bracket or at the very edge of a wall, but what's the best course of action?

"When a TV needs to be in the living room corner, I find it best to mount it on the wall," says interior designer Brittny Button. "Use one that offers lots of different angles cefor it to be placed in. That way, when the sunlight shifts throughout the day, it won’t affect the visibility of the screen from the glare, plus it can be moved to be seen better and work with the current furniture setup." (We like this swivel, tilt, and extend wall bracket from Amazon. It's suitable for 37-85-inch TVs up to 60kg, and it has a near-perfect rating.)

Where Should You Not Put Your TV?

There are a few rules of thumb when it comes to TV placement. First off, you don't want to place your TV too high on the wall. Not only will it cause you to crane your neck, but it's likely to also look visually off-balance. "Eye level when seated is ideal," says Anastasia.

"Opposite-window glare is another common mistake, as is forcing symmetry if the room layout does not support it," says Tehilla. "Traffic flow is important too, so try not to block pathways with consoles or cables, because it makes the room less functional."

Is It Better to Have a TV On the Wall or a Stand?

While wall-mounted TVs are the default choice, TV stands can also be a good option. The decision, says Tehilla, depends on the look and function you want. "Wall-mounted TVs are sleek, space-saving, and perfect for minimalist spaces or gallery wall setups where you want the screen to visually disappear," she says. "TV stands, on the other hand, offer more flexibility, especially for renters or those who like to rearrange often. They also come with the added bonus of storage and styling potential."

Stands don't have to be big, bulky cabinets, either. "If you have the space in a large condo or really open floor plan living room, I do love an art easel as a TV mount," adds Anastasia. "It feels architectural and interesting, and works especially well if you need to place the TV in front of windows." We like this wooden tripod stand from Amazon, but you can also find sleek freestanding TVs from the likes of Bang & Olufsen and Loewe that are easy to position anywhere in your home.

In summary? "If you want the TV to blend into the background, wall mounting is best," says Tehilla. "If you want it to feel like part of the design, go with a stand."

Clearly, corner TVs do have a place in our homes, and sometimes they're actually the superior option over a central wall. If you're current TV set-up feels off-balance, too tech-dominant, or makes for difficult viewing, consider switching to a corner placement, and why not treat yourself to a new screen from one of the best TV brands while you're at it? It's sure to revolutionize movie nights forevermore.