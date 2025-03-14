The 7 Biggest TV Mistakes Designers Always See in a Living Room - And How to Set Up Your Tech Instead

Nowadays, a television is almost as integral to your living room as an ultra-plush sofa or coffee table. After all, unless your house is large enough to have a separate home theater, your living room is where you do it all: chat with friends, read, take the occasional Zoom call, and, yes, watch your favorite shows and movies.

But just because where you think you should put your TV in most modern living room ideas is obvious doesn’t mean it's fool-proof design-wise. One false move and your television can throw off your meticulously planned decor, distract guests from thoughtful conversation, or, even worse, create an uncomfortable viewing experience.

Since a television in the living room can be risky business, many designers choose to keep the space screen-free, hanging a mirror or artwork where that big black box would be. But, if it's a non-negotiable in your home, we asked the experts to share some of the biggest living room TV mistakes they see — and how to avoid them.

So, here's what to avoid, to ensure you can press play on well-appointed space.

1. Leaving Your Screen in Plain Sight

Image 1 of 2 Your television should not be the hero of your living room design scheme, anymore. (Image credit: Brooke Holm. Design: Min Design) (Image credit: Brooke Holm. Design: Min Design)

You might love a good movie session, but that doesn’t mean your television has to be the center of attention. In fact, some designers argue having a television in the middle of your space can be a total eyesore.

“I think many people, myself included, prefer a living room without a visible screen, allowing conversation, reading, and relaxing to be emphasized,” describes E.B. Min of Min Design in San Francisco. “Early televisions, with their tiny screens, were housed in cabinets, and designed to be a piece of furniture, similar to the way radios and stereos also had a much more furniture-like appearance and presence."

For the best of both worlds, E.B. installed a sliding panel to hide her television when it’s turned off. “Imagining this room without the panel would have made the television the focus of the room," she explains. “Depending on the time of day, the screen would be a big black hole or the reflections off the television would become distracting and mirror-like.” In other words, the screen is the focal point when you want it to be — and gone when you don’t.

2. Keeping Your Cluttered Cables Unconcealed

The only thing that's worse than spotlighting your TV, is drawing attention to its cords and cables. (Image credit: Matti Gresham. Design: Urbanology)

It doesn’t matter how meticulously you decorate your living room or how expensive your sofa is, one thing’s for sure: having a tangled web of cables spilling out of your television will definitely cheapen your space. “Hiding TV cords and cables is crucial for a clean look,” says Marisa Saavedra-Gutierrez of Spatial Harmony Interiors in Albuquerque, New Mexico. “Use in-wall cable management systems or cord covers that blend with the wall color.”

In a perfect world, you’d be able to take a cue from Marisa by installing cable clips (available at Amazon) behind your screen to tuck away unruly cables. However, most renters don’t have the luxury of rewiring their space. The good news? “Decorative baskets or floor plants can discreetly hide power strips and excess wiring,” Marisa adds. “If possible, use furniture like console tables or bookshelves to naturally obscure cords.” Alternatively, you can make a statement with your cables using stylish cord organizers. Yes, they exist!

Marisa Saavedra-Gutierrez Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Marisa Saavedra-Gutierrez is an interior designer and founder of Spatial Harmony Interiors in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Her design practice revolves around a belief that good design harmonizes aesthetics with functionality, and when it comes to styling a TV in your living space, that's never more important.

3. Placing Your Screen in Direct Sunlight

Putting your TV somewhere that's comfortable to see doesn't just relate to your sofas, but to sunlight, too. (Image credit: Yond Interiors)

According to Toronto designer Jessica Cinnamon , the placement of your television is everything — especially in a room with lots of light.

“Putting a television directly in front of windows can cause glare and reflections on the screen, making it hard to watch content,” she explains. “Natural light from windows can also be harsh on the eyes during daytime viewing.”

Since very few things can ruin a movie marathon like a major glare, Jessica recommends positioning your screen away from natural sunlight. “If unavoidable, consider using window treatments like blinds or curtains to control glare,” she adds.

4. Thinking a Mounted Television Is a Must

There are so many ways to display your TV these days, apart from mounting it on the wall. (Image credit: Garrett Rowland. Design: Ghislaine Viñas)

Mounting your television might be status quo, but it’s not the only way to show off your screen. Sometimes, simply affixing your screen to a wall does your home zero design favors, which is exactly why Ghislaine Viñas encourages her clients to think outside of the box.

“In some cases, I’ve placed a screen on an easel to maintain the best living room layout while still allowing for a comfortable experience watching television and socializing while enjoying the outdoor views,” she explains. “A custom console can also be designed to discreetly store yours, lifting it into view only when needed.”

Above, the designer incorporated the television into the fireplace hearth, blurring the lines between ambiance and entertainment.

Ghislaine Viñas Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Ghislaine Viñas describes herself as a "radical visionary" when it comes to design. Her award-winning studio is lauded for its playful approach to design, where color and creativity triumph. When it comes to styling TVs, Ghislaine urges you to think outside the box; there are so many fun living room ideas where the focal point isn't the TV.

5. Centering All Your Furniture Around Your Screen

A sectional sofa is the best of both worlds: an easy viewing experience, but also a conversational setup. (Image credit: Jacob Snavely. Design: Sugarhouse)

Everyone should have a great view of the television, but take it from the pros: Never point all your furniture toward the screen. “You don’t want your living room to feel like a space you can only use when you want to watch television,” says Jess Nahon, co-founder of a New York City-based design and architecture firm, Sugarhouse.

Instead, arrange your furniture so your living room has multiple focal points. “An open sectional is clever in the way that it faces multiple directions,” she says. “If you have the space, push the furniture away from the television and add plenty of seating that faces the sectional to make a room naturally feel like a conversation.”

The curved couch in this Sugarhouse-designed space offers a great spot to chat with loved ones or stream your favorite series.

6. Hanging Your Screen Too High

Working out how hight to position your screen needs to take into consideration the height of your living room furniture, too. (Image credit: Memmo Interiors)

Nobody wants to sit in the front row at the movie theater, only to crane their necks to catch a glimpse of the action, so why would things be any different in your living room? Though the proper hanging height for your TV might depend on your screen size, Rosanna Bassford of Memmo Interiors in California’s Silicon Valley says your living room furniture should have some major sway.

“You want the screen to be at a comfortable viewing angle from the seated position,” she explains. “That means when you are sitting on a sofa or chair your eye level should hit about the center of the television — or you’ll end up with a sore neck!”

In this cool living room, Rosanna placed her screen closer to the ground to pair nicely with the space’s low-slung furniture.

7. Swearing Off Your Fireplace Mantle

There are certain design tricks when hanging a TV over the fireplace that will ensure your space still feels considered, aesthetically. (Image credit: Brittany Ambridge. Design: Michelle Gerson Interiors)

Though placing your flat-screen over a fireplace might seem like a decorating faux pas — not to mention a basic setup — Jenna Schnabel Wedemeyer insists this combination doesn’t deserve the bad rep it's garnered over the years. “We have changed our tune over the years as placing the television over the fireplace allows us to center the furniture on an architectural focal point, while also maximizing seating and viewing of the screen,” the Lexington, Kentucky designer explains. “A win-win in our book!”

Not only can this arrangement place the attention on your gorgeous hearth, but it can also lay the groundwork for more decorating opportunities. “By keeping the TV and fireplace on one elevation, we free up wall space for other useful pieces like mirrors, furniture, seating, and art,” she adds.

Now you've got your living room TV sorted, and have considered (and mitigated) all possible mistakes, it's time to think about modern living room ideas for the rest of your space.