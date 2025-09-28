I'm Obsessed With Arched Showers — But Are They Actually Worth the Extra Work and Expense? Here's What to Know Before You Put One on Your Pinterest Board

I'm far from the only one with a love, nay, an obsession with an arched shower recess.

Take a look at practically any of your favorite designers' recent projects, and you're sure to spot an arched shower or two lurking around. There's just something indescribably appealing about the soft, swooping curve of this shower trend. It takes what was once a purely functional bathroom feature and transforms it into an architectural highlight.

It's a style that has undeniably grown in popularity over recent years, an obvious accompaniment to our overarching desire for softer lines and warmer tones. Everything feels more gentle, more organic, and an arched shower is the perfect interpretation of this trend. But there lies the worry — is this just a trend? Something I'll inevitably grow out of in a few years? Or is this something more long-lasting, with timeless potential?

Why Are Arched Showers So Popular?

A glass-fronted door adds a modern touch to balance out the classical feel of this arched shower. (Image credit: @thehousethatblackbuilt)

Modern bathroom ideas are spaces with a clear and obvious function, which can often result in designs that steer towards sterility, heavy with sharp lines and cold tones. A downfall that an arched shower effectively and succinctly remedies.

As Otto Tiles founder, Damla Turgut, says, "Arches bring softness into what can otherwise be a very angular space. They reference classical architecture while feeling fresh and contemporary, which makes them an easy way to add character to a bathroom."

This reference to classical architecture is partially what makes this style quite so appealing; it feels luxurious, but understated, bringing a sense of traditional beauty and quiet luxury to your space.

In a room dominated by functionality, a moment for softly sweeping curved lines can make all the world of difference. "Arched showers are popular because they bring softness into what can be a very angular room. The curve instantly gives the shower more presence, turning it into a feature rather than just a recess," says Louise Ashdown from West One Bathrooms.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bringing in an arch doesn't just elevate the look of your shower; it transforms the experience around it. The sense of intentionality around the design helps to root you in the moment, an ideal design addition for a spa bathroom.

But this is not just about the aesthetic appeal of the curve; an arched shower also helps to separate off the space, creating more distinction in your room. "The rise of arched showers is closely linked to how homeowners are zoning their bathrooms," explains Richard Eaton from Tissino.

He continues, saying, "Rather than one open space, people now want clearly defined areas for showering, bathing, and vanity. An arch makes that division architectural rather than just visual, it frames the shower as a separate destination within the room."

Damla Turgut Founder of Otto Tiles Damla founded Otto in 2015, now with showrooms in London, Istanbul, and Miami. It's known for its signature use of pattern, bold contemporary color combinations, and innovative surfaces, with signature ranges encompassing authentic Moroccan Zellige, marble, slim-line cement, terrazzo, and new ceramics designs.

Are Arched Showers Timeless, Or Just a Trend?

"Arches also pair well with material changes, whether that’s a contrast tile inside the shower or a shift in colour, giving designers a simple but effective way to mark boundaries without adding extra walls or screens," says Richard. (Image credit: Penrose Tilbury)

There's no question that these showers have been gaining more and more traction, but the real question is whether we'll all feel the same about this look when next year rolls around, or if they'll be just another outdated bathroom trend.

To understand this, it is helpful to consider how this trend fits into the broader context of interior design and architecture. "Curves in interiors have been gaining momentum for several years, and arches are a natural extension of that. Arches have a strong and clear architectural language — so they’re not a passing fad," argues Damla.

Arches in architecture have existed since the 2nd millennium BC, so we can feel safe knowing they'll likely be sticking around for a while longer, as Louise says, "It’s a style with longevity because arches have always been part of architectural language, they don’t date in the way a surface trend might."

Generally, architectural trends rooted in history have a better chance of making a lasting impact than a truly new, innovative idea. Additionally, this style aligns with the contemporary design approach to modern bathrooms.

"We see this style lasting because zoning isn’t a trend; it is how modern bathrooms are planned," says Richard. "The shower isn’t hidden in a corner anymore; it’s treated as one of the key features, and the arch reinforces that shift. It does demand the right setting — if the rest of the scheme is very linear, a curve can look out of place — but in spaces aiming for calmness or a spa-like feel, it works naturally."

Louise Ashdown Head of Design at West One Bathrooms Based in Tunbridge Wells, Louise Ashdown is the head of design at the highly esteemed West One Bathrooms. Established in London in 1978, West One have built their reputation as one of Europe's best bespoke, luxury bathroom suppliers.

Does Your Bathroom Need An Arched Shower?

"The arch frames the shower as its own feature while giving height and character to the space. The detailing is simple but effective, letting the brassware and natural stone take centre stage within the curve," says Louise. (Image credit: West One Bathrooms)

As much as we all love this design feature, that does not mean they are a necessary addition to absolutely every bathroom.

In some spaces, they simply won't feel in line with the rest of the room. "If a bathroom relies on clean, linear runs of cabinetry or strong geometric tiling, an arch can disrupt that rhythm. They are most effective where the layout allows them to stand as a focal point and where the finishes support the shape, handmade tiles, natural stone, and slimline brassware all read particularly well within a curve," says Louise.

Just because straight lines can look harsher, it doesn't mean they don't have value. Some bathrooms just require the simplicity offered by a straight-lined shower.

Plus, they aren't a quick or inexpensive bathroom upgrade; this is a project that requires some serious skill. "The structure of the arch must be properly prepared and waterproofed, and the tiling detail is more complex than with a straight opening. Smaller-format tiles follow a radius more easily, while larger slabs require mitred cuts from an experienced installer. These details are what determine whether an arched shower feels robust and well finished," explains Keeley Sutcliffe from BC Designs.

Rushing through the process and relying on unqualified craftsmen will, ultimately, leave you with an underwhelming design. The beauty of an arched shower comes from its polish and simplicity, two aspects that rely on a proper, skilled installation.

The layout of your bathroom will also influence whether this style will look good or not. For example, Keeley says, "If ceiling height is low, the arch can reduce headroom, and if the shower footprint is already tight, the curve can make it feel smaller. Where space allows, however, an arched shower delivers both visual impact and a sense of permanence."

However, this view isn't shared by all. In fact, Damla says, "In smaller bathrooms, an arched opening can make the space feel more luxurious and intentional, transforming a functional zone into a design feature. The only time I’d hesitate is if the arch feels at odds with the architecture. It should feel integrated and practical within the space, rather than applied as an afterthought."

Accessorize Your Bathroom

FAQs

How Much Does it Cost to Install An Arched Shower?

For a luxury look, you can usually expect a luxury price tag to follow.

Damla explains, "Costs vary depending on whether you’re working with stud walls or masonry, but generally you can expect to pay more than a standard square opening, as there’s additional labor and finishing involved."

There's no denying that there is mass appeal in the curving lines of an arched shower; I'm just glad to hear that the experts think that appeal is not going anywhere anytime soon.

The fun part about this design is figuring out which type of bathroom tile you're going to use. Or, for a more luxe look, go for a marble shower; they never disappoint.