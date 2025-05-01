I'm Calling It — This Is the Best-Looking Outdoor Chair on a Budget You'll Find This Summer

As the sun begins to linger a little longer, you (and your garden) need a chair to lounge the evening away on. Of course, it needs to be stylish, but practicality counts too. And there's bonus points if it's multifunctional. Well, I just found one that ticks all the boxes. Oh, and did I mention it's only £130, too?

Habitat's Kelham Rattan-Effect Garden Chair has a modern curved design, and a clever footstool that can slide out or conveniently tuck beneath the seat. It's modular, incredibly aesthetically pleasing, and the rich, warm color is reminiscent of ocean-side resorts. If you're looking for the best outdoor furniture, this is it.

And even though it looks and feels spacious, if you're looking for outdoor furniture ideas for small spaces, this piece is actually slim enough to squeeze into a number of different layouts. Not to mention, its refined simplicity makes it easy to style — pair it next to a vibrant green plant or a stylish throw pillow.

This stylish setup is perfect for lounging with a book or you can position the ottoman as another seating option.

Kelham Rattan Effect Garden Chair in Brown £130 at Habitat UK Built with a steel frame and rattan-look material, this design is sturdy and built to last. It requires a bit of assembly (a proper screwdriver is required), but reviews mention how comfortable it is to sit on. The total seat size is 71cm high x 69cm wide x 63cm deep, but it's flexible thanks to its clever design, so you can make it bigger or larger depending on your set up.







Rattan outdoor furniture (whether authentic or made from a more durable rattan-look material like this chair) brings the vacation aesthetic to your backyard, and there are plenty of styles to shop for before the summer heat waves hit.

Below are three other pieces I've spotted so far this season.

It's not quite the typical outdoor lounge chair, but it's an outdoor chair that you can easily lounge on, and at the end of the day, that's all our gardens really need.