I'm Calling It — This Is the Best-Looking Outdoor Chair on a Budget You'll Find This Summer
Extend out the ottoman when you want to lounge, and tuck it away in more social settings — this outdoor chair can do it all
As the sun begins to linger a little longer, you (and your garden) need a chair to lounge the evening away on. Of course, it needs to be stylish, but practicality counts too. And there's bonus points if it's multifunctional. Well, I just found one that ticks all the boxes. Oh, and did I mention it's only £130, too?
Habitat's Kelham Rattan-Effect Garden Chair has a modern curved design, and a clever footstool that can slide out or conveniently tuck beneath the seat. It's modular, incredibly aesthetically pleasing, and the rich, warm color is reminiscent of ocean-side resorts. If you're looking for the best outdoor furniture, this is it.
And even though it looks and feels spacious, if you're looking for outdoor furniture ideas for small spaces, this piece is actually slim enough to squeeze into a number of different layouts. Not to mention, its refined simplicity makes it easy to style — pair it next to a vibrant green plant or a stylish throw pillow.
Built with a steel frame and rattan-look material, this design is sturdy and built to last. It requires a bit of assembly (a proper screwdriver is required), but reviews mention how comfortable it is to sit on. The total seat size is 71cm high x 69cm wide x 63cm deep, but it's flexible thanks to its clever design, so you can make it bigger or larger depending on your set up.
Rattan outdoor furniture (whether authentic or made from a more durable rattan-look material like this chair) brings the vacation aesthetic to your backyard, and there are plenty of styles to shop for before the summer heat waves hit.
Below are three other pieces I've spotted so far this season.
I mean, garden furniture doesn't get much chicer than this rattan lounge chair. It reminds me of the vintage IKEA seat that was inspired by a mid-century furniture piece by Tito Agnoli — this style of seat simply needs a place to shine. Crafted from hand-woven poly rattan, the eye-catching design would look great in any garden. The base is a galvanised steel frame that is made with extra resistance to corrosion, so you can feel comfortable leaving this seat outside when not in use.
This style gets a little more contemporary with the green rope cord that makes up the seat. The armchair was designed exclusively by Yonoh Studio for Kave Home's outdoor collection, bringing the essence of Mediterranean style with a modern and vibrant approach. And in a shade of green perfect for an olive girl spring? I am obsessed. If you love what you are seeing, you can get the matching footrest, too.
Staying with the natural rope material, this wingback chair is all about maximizing style. The tall back and winged sides reference traditional designs, but its innovative use of materials gives it a contemporary air perfect for outdoor seating. The design world has been obsessed with mocha decor since Mocha Mousse was announced as Pantone's 2025 color of the year, but this latte colored rope is even more sophisticated, if you ask me.
It's not quite the typical outdoor lounge chair, but it's an outdoor chair that you can easily lounge on, and at the end of the day, that's all our gardens really need.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
