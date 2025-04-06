Forget Tomato Girl Summer — This Season, We're in for an 'Olive Girl Spring'

The world can be categorized into two distinct groups — those who love olives and those who hate them. However, no matter what side of the olive-taste debate you stand on, there's one thing we can all agree on: the martini olive aesthetic is undeniably très chic.

Whether you're toasting a dirty martini in a dimly-lit cocktail bar or serving up hors d'oeuvres of marinated olives and mixed nuts, there's something about the little fruit that feels so synonymous with elegance and effortless suaveness. And as al fresco dining draws nearer with each sunny day, martini olives are set to dominate all the best spring table decor ideas this year.

From its grounding earthy-green color, to the unexpected pop of red that you find in the fan-favorite pimento pepper-stuffed variety, these delectable snacks are surprisingly stylish. Not to mention a surefire way to add a bit of flair to your tables setting.

Maximalist table decor, like a mirrored martini olive tray or olive-shaped candle, are also instant conversation starters — and everyone knows a dinner party with good conversation is the only kind worth entertaining. So, are you ready for Olive Girl Spring? (If you're not, don't worry. I've found everything you need below.)

Anything that shows off a bit of personality will instantly elevate your home. If you are as obsessed with the idea of olive girl spring as I am, then stay on the call because I think Tomato Girl Summer could be just around the corner, again.