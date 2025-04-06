Forget Tomato Girl Summer — This Season, We're in for an 'Olive Girl Spring'
From olive-shaped candles to olive-embroidered placemats, all the chicest tables are donning martini olive decor
The world can be categorized into two distinct groups — those who love olives and those who hate them. However, no matter what side of the olive-taste debate you stand on, there's one thing we can all agree on: the martini olive aesthetic is undeniably très chic.
Whether you're toasting a dirty martini in a dimly-lit cocktail bar or serving up hors d'oeuvres of marinated olives and mixed nuts, there's something about the little fruit that feels so synonymous with elegance and effortless suaveness. And as al fresco dining draws nearer with each sunny day, martini olives are set to dominate all the best spring table decor ideas this year.
From its grounding earthy-green color, to the unexpected pop of red that you find in the fan-favorite pimento pepper-stuffed variety, these delectable snacks are surprisingly stylish. Not to mention a surefire way to add a bit of flair to your tables setting.
Maximalist table decor, like a mirrored martini olive tray or olive-shaped candle, are also instant conversation starters — and everyone knows a dinner party with good conversation is the only kind worth entertaining. So, are you ready for Olive Girl Spring? (If you're not, don't worry. I've found everything you need below.)
If you are going to bring one olive decor item into your spring mood board, this mirrored, olive-trimmed tray from Anthropologie is the only thing you need. It is the perfect way to serve ice-cold beverages at your garden party, or to bring out the appetizers in a curated manner. And I can see it just as easily styled in your space once the guests go home.
I have been all about the embroidered details this Spring, so when I spotted the new 'Les Fruits' collection from Bed Threads I was immediately sold. Cocktail napkins are a cocktail party essential, clearly, and these olive-shaped ones ooze cool girl energy. Plus, the detail adds a pop of character and playfulness to your table.
What is a perfect tablescape without a matching decorative table linens set to show off your stylish side? The Bed Threads 'Les Fruits' collection offers matching cocktail napkins, dinner napkins, and placemats — it's Olive Girl Spring heaven over there. The napkins are made from 100% French flax linen, so they are machine wash-safe, making clean-up duties as host as easy as possible. And if you perhaps love other fruits as well, Bed Threads has tomato, strawberry, or lemon sets to consider.
Every spring tablescape, or any tablescape for that matter, needs something that catches people's attention and sparks conversation. This olive wax candle by NATA Concept Store will be the star of your olive decor. Something about a uniquely shaped candle is so much more whimsical than your classic taper. This quirky candle is the perfect way to show off your olive girl spring side.
Speaking of candles, there are a few other ways to hop on the martini olive decor trend while being more nonchalant. This olive candle from the Paddywax Bistro is part of a collection of appetizing aromas that bring a bit of Parisian charm into your home. The candles are ceramic with a hand-painted olive details, and Anthropologie says some of the top notes are olive leaves, lemon, gif, and poplar wood — seems like the perfect way to scent-scape at your dinner party.
If you are an active social media user, then you may have seen "fisherman-core" and "sardine-core" trending over the last month. These interior design trends bring the subdued serenity of seaside life to the home, and this plate from Anthropologie combines that seafaring mantra with a tasty touch of martini olive details. You can never go wrong with a striped plate, but add an olive? It's chic without even trying.
Of course, with a trend budding like martini olive decor, a chic martini glass must be included in the mix. I am obsessed with the short, yet thick stem of this two-piece set from Oliver Bonas, and the olive embellishment on the stirrer is the cherry-on-top. Nothing beats drinking a beverage out of a beautiful glass, and these cool girl coupes can be used well beyond the spring season.
An olive-shaped silver tray to serve your olive oil and balsamic bread dip...iconic. Just when I thought the martini olive aesthetic couldn't get any chicer, I found this silver tray. This style is perfect for those of you who want to be more subtle about your martini olive decor obsession, and it will still make a stylish impression on your table.
It feels wrong to talk about martini olive decor for your tablescape without including an olive fork itself. Not something I was acquainted with until recently, I love any piece of tableware that warrants a special name. Though this fork from Sabre does not have an olive motif, the color certainly channels the vibe to complement your other martini olive decor. Place a few of these on the mirrored olive tray from Anthropologie and you will have mastered the olive girl spring style.
Anything that shows off a bit of personality will instantly elevate your home. If you are as obsessed with the idea of olive girl spring as I am, then stay on the call because I think Tomato Girl Summer could be just around the corner, again.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
