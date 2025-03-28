Decorative Table Linens Might Be The Key To Making Your Tablescape Come to Life — A Designer Weighs In
Why settle for bland tablecloths, placemats, and napkins? From now on, we're styling our tables with exciting linens in all sorts of decorative colors and patterns
No table setting is complete without the linens. From tablecloths to napkins and placemats, these elements can make a tablescape look and feel complete. While simple white styles may be the typical choice for table linens, 'fussier' styles that feature exciting colors, prints, or other decorative elements can truly make a tablescape come to life — and Net-a-Porter has all the supplies you need to make that happen.
More than ever, our homes are being infused with personality, and one simple way to express yourself is through linens that set your table with excitement. Expert decorator and entertainer Mary Hollis Huddleston tells me that decorative linens can animate an otherwise lackluster tablescape. "You can show more personality with colorful, patterned linens," she says. "They also add extra layers to a tablescape, which is more difficult to achieve with simple white linens."
If your dinnerware set is simple in color, look to the linens to breathe life into your table setting.
Mary Hollis Huddleston is an author and home entertainment expert from Tennessee. After owning and operating an event planning business in Dallas for years, she moved back to Nashville and started Please Be Seated, an event rental company, with her husband. Mary considers hosting her 'love language' and enjoys helping others plan parties and events.
Of course, decorative styles can stir excitement, but how can you achieve the look without going overboard? According to Mary Hollis Huddleston, it's all about finding the perfect level of cohesion. "I typically choose to coordinate — but not match — the patterns on my napkins with my tablecloth," she shares with me. "When I use a tablecloth with a heavy floral pattern, I choose a solid napkin, or a napkin with a very small pattern, so that there is contrast between them." Finding visual balance amongst patterns, colors, and solids can help a tablescape look elegant whilst maintaining a level of playfulness.
While finding balance is ideal, sometimes bolder is better. "I love unexpected pairings," Mary says. "Don’t be afraid to mix colors and textures, as you can usually change direction if things end up clashing too much." With that, I present to you a collection of nine decorative table linens from Net-a-Porter that will bring interest to your table setting. I mean, why settle for boring linens when you can have styles that are this exciting?
Price: $490
Size: 180cm x 350cm
The tablecloth is usually the first thing added to create a tablescape, so in a way, it establishes the mood of the entire setting. An energetic and exciting style like this is sure to brighten up the overall aesthetic of your tablescape. This tablecloth is made from 100% linen and is machine washable, so don't worry about any stains.
Price: $330
Size: 74cm x 146cm
Indeed, bows can sometimes lean toward the holiday theme, but when paired with the right coloring, a bow can be a perfect decorative feature — any time of year. This tablecloth demonstrates that so well — it features blue and white stripes, white trim, and bows sewn along the hem. Altogether, this tablecloth would be a whimsical and playful addition to any tablescape.
Price: $420
Size: 160cm X 300cm
So, you like the simplicity of a white tablecloth, but you're looking for a little something extra. Well, this style is for you. This tablecloth features a colorful ricrac border that adds just the right amount of color (and excitement) to the overall style — without doing too much. Since the majority of this tablecloth is white, it won't clash with any additional table decor.
Price: $150/ set of 4
Want an easy and low-commitment solution to adding color to your tablescape? Try colorful napkins like these from La DoubleJ — a brand that is practically the MVP of maximalist table decor. This set of four is made from 100% linen, feels super soft, and is machine washable — all characteristics of the perfect dinner party napkins. And since they're not all the same color, these napkins will add some visual interest to the table.
Price: $235/ set of 4
So, you've heard of napkin rings, but what about napkin bows? These adorable little features tie around your napkins and add an extra special detail to your tablescape. Are they necessary? Probably not. But they're just so cute. Plus, these bows are bound to become a conversation starter at your next dinner party — everyone will want to know where you got them.
Price: $160/ set of 4
While simple in color, these cotton napkins will surely make a statement on your table with their embroidered lace hand detail. They're fun, different, and certainly eye-catching. They'll definitely make your tablescape more interesting with their somewhat surrealist look.
Price: $280/ set of 2
Of course, placemats are meant to protect your table from spills, heat damage, or stains — but that doesn't mean they can't be an opportunity for a fun styling moment. These placemats are rather traditional in shape, but feature unique embroidered details on each corner that make them exciting and pleasing to the eye.
Price: $130/ set of 2
One reason why I love round placemats is because they act as a frame for plates set on top. This set of two can become a stylish backdrop for your meal with their playful blue and white zigzag motifs. These placemats are 100% linen and machine washable, so once they've served their purpose, simply throw them in the washer machine to clean them for your next dinner party.
Price: $135/set of 2
Placemats might typically come in rectangular or circular formation, but sometimes the best placemats are the ones that go against the grain — like this set. These placemats are meant to resemble a monstera leaf in form and color. Because of their verdant appearance, these placemats would look stunning paired with a floral table centerpiece.
Although table linens are an important part of any tablescape, they're only as good as the rest of the table setting. Find out how to set a table for any occasion.
