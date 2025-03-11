Maximalist Decor for the Table Is Every Host's Easy Conversation-Starting Trick — Here's How to Shop the Look

Did you hear the news? Less is no longer more. When it comes to planning table settings, maximalist decor is the trick to turning your meals into design-driven dinners — one pinch of pattern at a time.

Just take a look at the latest dopamine decor trend and it's easy to see the sense of joy, excitement, and energy you could bring to your table, too. "Culinary spectacles have been part of dining traditions since the 16th and 17th centuries," Kit Kemp, creative director of Kit Kemp Design Studio, explains. "The theatrical approach of dressing the table brought humour and playfulness to the feast, and today’s maximalist tablescaping embraces that same spirit, designing a visual feast that sparks fun and wonder for guests."

But there must be method to the madness. "I like to mix and match within reason," says Alex Bass, an interior designer and expert host from Salon 21. "I'll have a set of the same but different linens in terms of colors — maybe they're vintage doilies I got at a flea market — and I use assorted silver cutlery that is mismatched. This adds a maximalist feel without going overboard."

So, while dinner parties are primarily about the food, don't forget that decor plays an equally important role. Touches of maximalist decor can energize your guests, leading to a more vibrant atmosphere. To get you started, I've shared some of the best (and brightest) maximalist decor to shop for your table. And remember, things that makes you happy can never be 'too much'.

Green Green Table Cloth View at Marimekko Price: $155 According to Kit, the best way to begin any tablescape is with a tablecloth. And for a maximalist table, she says to opt for patterned designs that "instantly add color and character to the table." This style from Marimekko features a bold floral pattern in lively shades of green, pink, and orange, and will act as the perfect base upon which you can introduce more colors and patterns. Calypso Yellow Dinner Plate Set View at Kit Kemp Price: $104/set of 4 If you could turn the feeling of joy into a plate, it would probably look like this. Not only do I love the bright yellow rim on this plate, but the contrasting rings in blue and red bring an additional element of interest to the plate itself. As a set of four, these plates provide just the right amount of bold color to your maximalist table. Made of porcelain china that's dishwasher safe, these plates are practical for any occasion, not just a dinner party. Cute Drinking Glasses Colorful Stemware View at Walmart Price: $14.99 This cocktail glass would be the perfect addition to a maximalist table. Not only do I love the unique shape of this glass, but the orange base and gradient pink cup combine for a lovely display of color. This cocktail glass comes in other shapes and shades as well — perfect for mixing and matching. And if you don't use these for drinking, this glass could easily function as a dessert cup. Fantasia Italian Flatware Sets View at Food52 Price: $111/set of 5 You can't forget about the cutlery! Like Alex mentioned, maximalist decor can feature mixed elements, like cutlery in varying colors. I'm loving this unique of this set, with handles in different pastel shades. This set could easily act as a point of connection between other maximalist decor in similar colors across your table. Bobbin Salt & Pepper Grinder View at Saks Fifth Avenue Price: $96 Shape can play an important role in maximalist decor as well. This salt and pepper grinder is an example of that — not only is it exciting in color, but its unique form can bring a sense of intrigue to your table. Along with this stunning green shade, this grinder comes in several other colors bound to brighten up your table decor. Gilt Edge Shell Napkin Rings View at Saks Fifth Avenue Price: $68/ set of 2 Like a piece of jewelry, napkin rings act as the finishing touch to a dinner party table. And when it comes to maximalist table decor, a decorative napkin ring like this lapis lazuli style can pull the whole tablescape together. Since its design isn't overwhelmingly bold, you could easily use this napkin ring for any themed dinner party — not just as an addition on a maximalist tablescape. Marimekko Melooni Serving Platter View at Amazon Price: $90.08 Maximalist table decor certainly doesn't need to be all bright in colors. Bold patterns can also bring some visual interest to a table, like this serving platter. Its black and white design is intriguing and will contrast quite well with any food placed on top. Similarly, the black and white colors of this platter will pair tastefully with additional maximalist decor — creating a cohesive yet visually stimulating tablescape. Dessert Plates View at Saks Fifth Avenue Price: $190/set of 2 I'm all for a statement plate, and an easy way to add them to your dinner party table setting is through small dessert plates, like these. "Having a variety of dessert plates is a fun way to make things feel maximal," Alex shares. This set of two is unique in both color and pattern, and paired with other dessert plates, can enliven the look of your maximalist tablescape. Joss & Main Sabrina Design Cotton Napkin View at Wayfair Price: $28/set of 4 When styling a table that's brimming with color and pattern, it's always a good idea to have one element that can ground the design. Dark napkins, for instance, are a great option. Not only will the dark color make food stains less visible, but the shade can act as a complement to brighter colors and bold patterns throughout the rest of your tablescape.

Maximalist decor adds an element of excitement to your dinner party tables, and considering I'm all for the 'more is more' philosophy, why stick to your table? There are ways to embrace maximalism in interior design all throughout your home.