Not One for Room Sprays? This Christmas Simmer Will Make Your Home Smell Delicious in Time for the Festivities

I think it's safe to say that we're all already on our way to transforming our homes into winter wonderlands. The itch to get your decor out and adorn a space with holly, tinsel, mistletoe and all other things merry often comes early — sometimes before Halloween even (no judgment there). But ornaments and baubles aren't the only ways to lift your home's seasonal spirits.

Scents and fragrances are another amazing hack to trick your space into feeling the Christmas joy. And while scented candles, diffusers, and room sprays are usually our go-to's, we do have another rising format that's quite the winning formula for home scenting — simmers. Whether you call them boils or simmers, you're likely familiar with the concept of letting some delectable natural ingredients infuse boiling water and the air around with a warm aroma. And if you ask us, a simmer is the perfect way to make your home smell like Christmas.

Free from all unpronounceable nasties that commonly trail the sides of room spray bottles and void of any burning open flames, a simmer has all the makings of a brilliant fragrancing format. But if you're unsure of what ingredients to gather and how to make your own, then look no further than this guide.

Let's take a peek at three special festive recipes for Christmas boils, each catering to a vibe of its own — none lacking in seasonal vibes.

The Christmas Simmer

In conversation with interior designer Nina Lichtenstein, she tells us that simmers are the scenting hack on everyone's for-you page. Whether preparing for a gathering or simply creating a soothing atmosphere, she finds that scent boils or simmers offer a natural, eco-friendly way to drape your home in fragrance.

"The appeal of scent simmers lies in their simplicity and sustainability," she notes. "Made with ingredients like citrus peels, herbs, and spices, they create a fresh, authentic aroma without the chemical additives found in candles and sprays."

Nina goes on to explain that people are drawn to the ritual of preparing a scent boil, which can turn a simple act of boiling water into a meditative, grounding experience. And since they're customizable to seasons, we find no better time to page through recipes that suit the season.

Christmas Scent Recipes to Try

If you're wondering what to boil to make your house smell good, and are keen on bringing in a couple of Christmassy fragrance notes to tie the experience together, these recipes will serve you perfectly.

1. Merry Berry Simmer

Ingredients:

x 1 bowl of cranberries

x2 apples

x1 orange

x3 cinnamon barks

x4 star anise

x1 teaspoon cloves

x3 sprigs of rosemary

We spotted this brilliant recipe on lifestyle creator Kayla Gresh's Instagram (@kaylagresh), and it's essentially Christmas in a pot. Her clever concoction of cranberries, apples, and oranges creates the perfect top notes that would be perfect on their own. But for that seasonal vibe, she has introduced spices like cinnamon, star anise, and cloves that balance the scent flawlessly. Not to mention the hint of rosemary to tie it all together.

2. Citrus Refresh Simmer

Ingredients:

x1 sliced lemon

x1 sliced orange

x4 sprigs of fresh rosemary

x1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Nina tells us that this citrus and rosemary blend fills the air with a clean, refreshing aroma, perfect for a morning pick-me-up or when you want to bring a bit of sunshine indoors. "The lemon and orange add a bright, zesty note, while rosemary offers a grounding, herbal quality that promotes focus and clarity", she says. "The optional vanilla adds a soft sweetness, enhancing the cozy Christmas feel without overpowering."

3. Apple Spice Simmer

Ingredients:

x1 sliced apple (any variety)

x2 cinnamon sticks

x1 tablespoon of whole cloves

x1-2 star anise (optional for a hint of licorice)

With the familiar, spiced fragrance of cinnamon and cloves combined with the sweetness of apple, Nina explains that this blend is ideal for both fall and winter. "It’s reminiscent of fresh-baked apple pie or spiced cider, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere that feels perfect for warm gatherings or quiet evenings in," she notes. "Star anise adds a sophisticated touch, with its subtle licorice-like aroma."

How Long Will the Scent Last?

(Image credit: Tori Murphy)

According to Nina, a scent boil generally fills your home with fragrance for several hours while it’s simmering. However, she adds that the aroma often lingers even after turning off the heat.

"For best results, allow the blend to simmer for one to two hours; the warm, subtle scent can last for several hours after," she notes. "To refresh the scent, simply reheat the boil, adding water as needed to prevent ingredients from drying out."

In comparison to more modern scenting formats like diffusers, candles, incense, and such, simmers are quite the demure fragrance hack. If you want a scent that hits before you step into a room, then they're not for you.

But if you enjoy a subtle but sweet fragrance wafting through the air and slowly enveloping your senses, then simmers are everything you need and more.

Natural scenting simmers may not last as long as long-burning candles and spritz-able room sprays, but you can breathe easy knowing that you're going the toxin-free, sustainable route. And this way, you can experiment with recipes of your own to whip up your next best signature scent.

Plus, you can switch up your ingredients as the seasons pass to properly emulate the vibe of the month you're in. And by choosing produce that's in season, you'll find that this is a task you simply cannot fail.